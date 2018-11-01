Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We all know that holiday shopping for a middle or high schooler can be tricky.

This year, forget gift cards and video games and opt for one of these gifts for teens instead. We know you'll find a winner in this list of not-so-boring stuff. It's all made just for them!

The best gifts for teens

1. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Bundle, $97, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

Any millennial obsessed with Instagram will also be obsessed with this camera that prints out Polaroid-style photos. The bundle set has all the accessories any teen will need!

2. Swell Bottle, $30 (usually $35), Amazon

Also available in multiple colors for $35 at Nordstrom.

These stainless steel bottles will keep beverages hot or cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand, and come in an endless range of colors and patterns.

3. Clarisonic Mia Prima Sonic Cleansing Face Brush, $99, Amazon

Also available at Sephora.

This is a game-changer for the teenager who hasn't quite locked in the perfect skin care routine yet. I've had mine for more than six years, and it still is a staple in my skin care routine.

4. Paladone Happy Cat Heat Changing Mug, $14, Nordstrom

Also available for $13 at Amazon.

This cool mug seems to change facial expressions when hot coffee or tea is poured into it.

5. "Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel" by Val Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, $11, Amazon

Also available for $13 at Walmart and for $14 at Barnes & Noble.

The teenage classic comes to life in this companion piece to the hit Broadway musical.

6. Cards Against Humanity, $25, Amazon

Also available at Target.

With endless combinations of silly cards, this game will keep teenagers occupied and giggling for for hours. It is recommended for teenagers older than 17.

7. Llama socks, $10, UncommonGoods

These adorable socks will put a smile on his or her face every time they are worn.

8. Pizza Socks, $8 (3 for $20), Urban Outfitters

Make it easy this holiday and just combine your teen's two favorite things: pizza and silly socks!

9. BP Reversible Scarf, $29, Nordstrom

You can't ever go wrong with a scarf, and in this case, two patterns are better than one!

10. Terrania Mermaid Tail Blanket, $17, Amazon

Also available for $36 at Walmart.

For the teen who always wishes she had fins rather than feet.

11. Avocado Tree Starter Kit (Set of 3), $20, UncommonGoods

Also available for $11 (for one) at Amazon.

With this kit, your teen will be one step closer to making some killer homemade guacamole. How it works: Insert an avocado seed into the pod, float it in a water and watch sprouts grow.

12. LuMee Duo LED Phone Case, $41, Amazon

Also available for $70 at Nordstrom.

For the teen who loves a good selfie, this case provides the perfect combination of protection and great lighting!

13. Echo Dot, $50 , Amazon

This tiny device is a speaker, weatherman and the news reporter all in one device.

14. Crosley 2-Speed Bluetooth Turntable System with Stereo Speakers, $83, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

This turntable does it all! Spin a record old-school style or let the kids stream their favorite jams wirelessly to the speakers. Available in black, white, red, or turquoise. (Looking to save? We also found a standard turntable for $58).

15. Blue Speed Racer Boomerang, $13, Amazon

This easy-to-use boomerang is perfect for everyone from age 10 to 70. It comes with a handy 24-page manual on how to throw a boomerang, handle and care for one.

16. Color Changing Cinema Lightbox, $25, UncommonGoods

Similar available for $35 at Amazon.

Your teen will love seeing his or her name in lights! They can switch out the letters to write whatever inspirational message strikes their fancy.

17. "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas, $11, Amazon

This socially-conscious young adult read was recently made into a film starring Amandla Stenberg, but your high schooler will still enjoy reading the original. Angie Thomas' next book, "On the Come Up," is set to be released in February but you can pre-order it now if your kid's a fan.

18. Pocket DJ Mixer, $100, UncommonGoods

With this gadget, your teen can feel like a real DJ. Attach the sound mixer into the headphone jack of a laptop, phone or MP3 player and pump up those beats!

19. Polaroid POP Instant Print Digital Camera, $175, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Target.

Get your teen to take a break from Snapchat and take a fun printable photo instead! Snap a group shot with friends or strike a selfie. Then, print it out on the spot. It comes in several color options.

20. Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag, $46 (usually $85), Amazon

Also available for $85 at Nordstrom.

A good duffel bag is perfect for the teen who loves sleeping over a best friend's house on the weekend.

21. Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette, $54, Sephora

Also available at Ulta.

The original Naked palette may be discontinued, but Urban Decay has great palettes with tons of pigmented color options that last all day.

22. Faber-Castell Watercolor Pencils (36 Count), $40, Amazon

Also available in a 24 pack for $90 at Michaels.

During the holiday school break, your teen can get to work on his or her next art project with this set of 36 pencils.

23. Mophie Powerstation External Battery, $40 (usually $50), Amazon

A similar charger from the same brand is available for $30 at Walmart.

This is great for the teen who drains a phone battery faster than thought humanly possible. We all know a person who could use this.

24. Pop Socket, $10, PopSockets

Most designs are also available at Amazon.

These little pop sockets are huge life saviors for teens (or even adults!) who are constantly on their phones ... and who have a tendency to drop them.

25. GoPro HERO5 Waterproof Digital Action Camera, $247, Amazon

Also available for $249 at Walmart.

GoPros are super durable, easy to operate and can be used in endless environments. Your teen can capture every minute of his or her favorite memories while hiking, biking or even swimming.

26. CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron, $80, Amazon

Also available for $57 at Walmart and for $80 at Ulta.

This hair iron will let your teen play with new smooth hairstyles.

27. Remington Pro 1-1½” Curling Wand, $21 (usually $25), Amazon

Also available for $21 at Walmart and for $26 at Ulta.

Want glamorous waves instead? This curling wand boasts more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon and is a personal favorite!

28. Nintendo Switch, $299, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

A modern take on the Nintendo 64, this hot gaming system will keep a teen entertained for hours.

29. "Children of Blood and Bone" by Tomi Adeyemi, $14 (usually $19), Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Barnes & Noble.

This epic fantasy novel is just the beginning of what promises to be the next hot young adult series.

30. The North Face Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves, $33, Nordstrom

Also available for $28 at Zappos.

Every teen needs a good set of tech gloves for the winter. It'll become a new winter staple.

31. Unicorn Gift Set, $30, Ulta

You can never go wrong with a gift set that's unicorn themed!

32. Shaving Starter Kit, $30, The Art Of Shaving

If he's ready for that first shave, this kit is for him! The set comes with pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm and a handy shaving brush. All he'll need is a good razor.

33. "Swing" by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess, $13 (usually $19), Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Barnes & Noble.

The perfect gift for the teenage boy you know who loves adventure, this is yet another young adult novel that speaks beautifully to the current social climate.

34. Nostalgia Vintage 2.5-Ounce Kettle Popcorn Maker, $57 (usually $61), Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

This cool replica is just like the street-corner popcorn stand they used to use in the "old days." Ideal for a sleepover party, your teen can pop up a batch of popcorn before settling in for a Netflix binge session with friends.

35. Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $40, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Does your high schooler crave a bacon, egg and cheese in the morning? With this handy maker, delicious and hot breakfast sandwiches will be ready in less than five minutes!

36. My Comic Book Kit, $30, UncommonGoods

Zap! Pop! Once your artistic teen whips up some cool comic drawings, slip it into the mail. The print-ready artwork will be made into a professionally-bound comic book. Now, that's superpower!

37. Fila Disruptor II Premium Sneaker, $65, Nordstrom

This is the it shoe for teens and young adults, trust us. They might look like orthopedic sneakers to you, but to kids who follow street-style bloggers on Instagram they look like solid gold.

38. Spotify Gift Card, $30, Amazon

I know we said no boring gifts, but if your teen will only settle for something they can pick out themselves Amazon's gift card superstore is an easy way to cross a few different gifts off your list. From Whole Foods (for the broke college kid), to Sephora (for the beauty-obsessed), to Game Stop and even Uber, they have them all.

