Cyber Mondayis the perfect time to re-vamp your closet. You know that sweater you've had your eye on for months? Well, now might be the time to finally make your move! The wardrobe trifecta of clothing, shoes and accessories all have some great deals running for the biggest shopping day of the year.
We're rounding up all the best Cyber Monday deals just for you! Whether you're looking for a cozy turtleneck or searching for the perfect personalized necklace, you're sure to find a great deal today. The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below:
If you're looking to shop by store, here's a list of some of our favorites sales for Cyber Week 2019:
- Lululemon: Up to 50% off select item
- Shopbop: 25% off everything and 75% off sale items
- Zappos: Up to 60% off select items including Sorel, Crocs and Brooks running shoes
- Target: 30% off women's, kid's and men's clothing and accessories
- Outdoor Voices: Up to 40% off select items and 25% off sitewide with code THANKS25
- Nordstrom: Up to 50% off select items
- L.L. Bean: Up to 20% off your order with code THANKS20
- Nike: 25% off select styles with code CYBER
- UGG: Up to 60% off select styles
- Levi's: Up to 40% off everything and 50% off sale styles with code INDIGO
- Macy's: Assorted Cyber Monday deals and extra 25% off savings at certain spend levels
- Kohl's: Extra 20% off your purchase with code GOSHOP20
- Crocs: Up to 50% off styles for the whole family
- New Balance: Up to 40% off shoes and clothing
When we release our Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals here.
Bestselling Cyber Monday fashion deals
1. Levi's Men's Reversible Casual Belt
This belt is reversible, making it two belts in one!
2. Ruffle Polka Dot Loose Swing Dress
This dress comes in multiple colors with the polka dot pattern, solid colors and even a leopard print option. Throw on a pair of tights and booties and you have the perfect fall ensemble.
3. Women's Sherpa Sweatshirt
Sherpa everything, please! This hoodie can be filed into the "comfortable yet cute" category. It also has a front pocket to keep your hands nice and warm. It comes in sizes from XS to 4X.
4. The Zoe Bow Mule
We may have just found the perfect holiday shoe, no wonder they are a Madewell bestseller! From festive holiday gatherings to New Year's Eve, these shoes will look so classy! They are currently 30% off, plus an extra 10% off with the code YAYINTERNET.
Best Cyber Monday clothing deals
1. High-Rise Skinny Jeans
These jeans come in petite, regular and tall making them the perfect fit, no matter what your body type! They are currently 30% off, plus an extra 10% off with the code YAYINTERNET.
2. Faux Fur Collar Coat
The faux-fur collar is detachable, making this the perfect versatile coat and it's 40% off right now!
3. Free People Moonshine Tunic
This is a great basic when you're looking to relax.
4. Men's Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
This fleece jacket is machine-washable. Reviewers were impressed with the quality and weight. Some suggested ordering a size up if you're planning on wearing something thicker under it.
5. Fleece Sweatshirt Dress
This dress comes in 10 different colors and reviewers say it's very comfy.
6. Men's Crew Neck Sweater
This sweater comes in six colors and would make the perfect gift! It's 100% cotton and could be casual or dressed up to look more professional.
7. Hooded Puffer Jacket
Cyber Monday is a great time to stock up on winter essentials and it doesn't get any more essential than a puffy coat. This sleek black design from Sam Edelman is currently 55% off.
8. Cable Knit Peplum Sweater
This sweater, designed by blogger Rachel Parcell, is on-trend for winter with accentuated sleeves and a soft pink color.
9. Everlane Cashmere Sweatpant
Everlane is offering it's choose what you pay deal on overstocked items! The deal ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. EST.
10. Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Take 40% off this stylish men's jacket with the code INDIGO.
11. Women's Loose Oversize Turtleneck Sweater Dress
This sweater dress is 15% off right now and looks so comfortable and cozy!
12. Everlane Link-Stitch Crewneck Sweater
This sweater is 35% off right now! Everlane is also offering it's choose what you pay deal on overstocked items! The deal ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Best Cyber Monday legging deals
1. Springs Leggings
These Outdoor Voices leggings are 25% off right now with the code THANKS25. The brand has such a wide variety of colors, we just might get two pairs!
2. Super Skinny Pull-On Jeggings
These jeggings have a 4.5-star rating and are more than 50% off right now! Use the code cyber! at checkout to make sure you get the deal. They come in medium and dark wash and a variety of sizes.
3. High-Waist Alo Sueded Lounge Legging
This brand is selling out fast! They come in two colors, lead wash and sandstone wash making them the perfect neutral basic.
4. Warmup Leggings
These outdoor leggings are made of durable fabric and come in eight colors! They are 25% off right now with the code THANKS25.
5. Lululemon Ebb to Train Tight Wash Leggings
These leggings come in two color options and feature a handy waistband pocket.
Best Black Friday shoe deals
1. Sperry Saltwater Duck Booties
These boots are sure to go fast! They come in three color options including oat/gold, rose/oat and taupe/coral. Check out more Black Friday deals from Sperry's for under $100.
2. L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
You can get your hands on these plaid moccasins for 20% with the code THANKS20. Your feet will be nice and cozy all winter long.
3. Cole Haan Women's Harrington Grand Buckle Boot
These Cole Haan boots are currently 50% off. The heel is just about two inches tall, making it a great everyday shoe!
4. Snow Ankle Booties
The rubber soles with grips will make navigating snow-covered terrain so much easier. Ninety percent of reviewers said the boots fit as expected.
5. Ugg Bailey Bow II Twinkle Boots
These cozy boots are 30% off right now! The bow accent is a perfect touch to make winter a little more fun!
6. Chooka Women's Mid-Height Memory Foam Rain Boot
Reviewers are raving about how comfortable these rain boots are!
Best Cyber Monday accessory sales
1. Fossil Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
This gorgeous watch is 50% off and has the perfect rose gold accents. It's also water-resistant!
2. Katie Engravable Pendant Necklace
In their Cyber Monday deal, BaubleBar is giving customers 15% off personalized gifts. For this item you get to pick your font, how many lines of text and what you'd like your necklace to say! The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
3. Madewell Bandana
This bandana comes in 12 colors, with some select colors starting as low as $5. To get 30% off, plus an extra 10% off with the code YAYINTERNET at checkout.
4. The Abroad Tote Bag
This Madewell bag is 30% off, plus an extra 10% off with the code YAYINTERNET. The bag features a zip closure and a classic shape.
5. Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban sunglasses are the perfect gift for yourself. They have such a classic feel and plenty of colors to choose from.
6. Men's Neale Quartz Watch
Now you can have his and her Fossil watches! This timepiece also has stopwatch functionality.
7. Padded Headband
Shopbop is offering up to 25% off full-priced items and up to 75% off sale items. You can also get an additional 10% off with the code MORE19.
