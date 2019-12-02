Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Cyber Mondayis the perfect time to re-vamp your closet. You know that sweater you've had your eye on for months? Well, now might be the time to finally make your move! The wardrobe trifecta of clothing, shoes and accessories all have some great deals running for the biggest shopping day of the year.

We're rounding up all the best Cyber Monday deals just for you! Whether you're looking for a cozy turtleneck or searching for the perfect personalized necklace, you're sure to find a great deal today. The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below:

If you're looking to shop by store, here's a list of some of our favorites sales for Cyber Week 2019:

When we release our Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals here.

Bestselling Cyber Monday fashion deals

This belt is reversible, making it two belts in one!

This dress comes in multiple colors with the polka dot pattern, solid colors and even a leopard print option. Throw on a pair of tights and booties and you have the perfect fall ensemble.

Sherpa everything, please! This hoodie can be filed into the "comfortable yet cute" category. It also has a front pocket to keep your hands nice and warm. It comes in sizes from XS to 4X.

We may have just found the perfect holiday shoe, no wonder they are a Madewell bestseller! From festive holiday gatherings to New Year's Eve, these shoes will look so classy! They are currently 30% off, plus an extra 10% off with the code YAYINTERNET.

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals

These jeans come in petite, regular and tall making them the perfect fit, no matter what your body type! They are currently 30% off, plus an extra 10% off with the code YAYINTERNET.

The faux-fur collar is detachable, making this the perfect versatile coat and it's 40% off right now!

This is a great basic when you're looking to relax.

This fleece jacket is machine-washable. Reviewers were impressed with the quality and weight. Some suggested ordering a size up if you're planning on wearing something thicker under it.

This dress comes in 10 different colors and reviewers say it's very comfy.

This sweater comes in six colors and would make the perfect gift! It's 100% cotton and could be casual or dressed up to look more professional.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Cyber Monday is a great time to stock up on winter essentials and it doesn't get any more essential than a puffy coat. This sleek black design from Sam Edelman is currently 55% off.

This sweater, designed by blogger Rachel Parcell, is on-trend for winter with accentuated sleeves and a soft pink color.

Everlane is offering it's choose what you pay deal on overstocked items! The deal ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Take 40% off this stylish men's jacket with the code INDIGO.

This sweater dress is 15% off right now and looks so comfortable and cozy!

This sweater is 35% off right now! Everlane is also offering it's choose what you pay deal on overstocked items! The deal ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Best Cyber Monday legging deals

These Outdoor Voices leggings are 25% off right now with the code THANKS25. The brand has such a wide variety of colors, we just might get two pairs!

These jeggings have a 4.5-star rating and are more than 50% off right now! Use the code cyber! at checkout to make sure you get the deal. They come in medium and dark wash and a variety of sizes.

This brand is selling out fast! They come in two colors, lead wash and sandstone wash making them the perfect neutral basic.

These outdoor leggings are made of durable fabric and come in eight colors! They are 25% off right now with the code THANKS25.

These leggings come in two color options and feature a handy waistband pocket.

Best Black Friday shoe deals

These boots are sure to go fast! They come in three color options including oat/gold, rose/oat and taupe/coral. Check out more Black Friday deals from Sperry's for under $100.

You can get your hands on these plaid moccasins for 20% with the code THANKS20. Your feet will be nice and cozy all winter long.

These Cole Haan boots are currently 50% off. The heel is just about two inches tall, making it a great everyday shoe!

The rubber soles with grips will make navigating snow-covered terrain so much easier. Ninety percent of reviewers said the boots fit as expected.

These cozy boots are 30% off right now! The bow accent is a perfect touch to make winter a little more fun!

Reviewers are raving about how comfortable these rain boots are!

Best Cyber Monday accessory sales

This gorgeous watch is 50% off and has the perfect rose gold accents. It's also water-resistant!

In their Cyber Monday deal, BaubleBar is giving customers 15% off personalized gifts. For this item you get to pick your font, how many lines of text and what you'd like your necklace to say! The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

This bandana comes in 12 colors, with some select colors starting as low as $5. To get 30% off, plus an extra 10% off with the code YAYINTERNET at checkout.

This Madewell bag is 30% off, plus an extra 10% off with the code YAYINTERNET. The bag features a zip closure and a classic shape.

These Ray-Ban sunglasses are the perfect gift for yourself. They have such a classic feel and plenty of colors to choose from.

Now you can have his and her Fossil watches! This timepiece also has stopwatch functionality.

Shopbop is offering up to 25% off full-priced items and up to 75% off sale items. You can also get an additional 10% off with the code MORE19.

For more Cyber Monday 2019 content, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!