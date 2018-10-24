Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By TODAY

Every week Hoda and Kathie Lee share their 'Favorite Things ' with TODAY viewers!

This week, Hoda’s favorite thing is the shampoo and conditioner from the hair care brand Olaplex. She also loves Kathie Lee's new book 'The Gift That I Can Give', which came out yesterday, October 23.

Kathie Lee's favorite is Serious Skincare Insta-tox Instant Wrinkle Smoothing Serum: "It tightens everything and [makes] the smoothest canvas to put your makeup on."

OLAPLEX No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $28, Sephora

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

OLAPLEX No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $28, Sephora

Serious Skincare Insta-tox Instant Wrinkle Smoothing Serum, $60 for 2-pack, Skinstore

