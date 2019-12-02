Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The biggest shopping weekend of the season was a major success filled with incredible discounts. Though the Black Friday sales have come and gone, Cyber Monday deals have taken over and this year, they're better than ever.

Already, we've seen great sales on clothing, beauty items and home essentials, but some of the most popular gifts fall under the "toy" category.

We scoured the internet to find the best discounts on some of the hottest toys of the season — and you'll want to act quick because these products are certain to fly off the shelves.

Scroll on to see some of the top toys on the market for every kid on your list.

When we release our Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals here.

Bestselling Cyber Monday Toy Deals

If you look at the best performing gifts of the holiday season, you're bound to find these Pixie Belles close to the top. With three modes — nurture, pixie power dance and spin mode — this product will provide never-ending amusement.

At over $60 off, you'll want to snag this top-seller before it's gone. Buyers love that it inspires creative play for kids.

"He has a very imaginative mind and loves to create things. Having a hundred pieces, most of which are square, is helpful for his 'big ideas'," wrote one reviewer after purchasing the tiles for her grandson.

Get your kid away from the screen with this fun art spinner that will help them make masterpiece after masterpiece. It comes with a spinner, four bottles of paint, 20 paper cards, three colored cards and a splash shield (so clean-up will be a breeze).

Gone are the days when Barbie was simply a doll who dressed up in heels and a pretty outfit. This Astrophysicist edition is breaking stereotypes left and right, so that playtime can spark some big dreams.

"My daughter got this unicorn as a gift and she is obsessed with it!" one reviewer wrote. "I was worried it would be aimed at younger children (toddlers), however it was perfect for my five-year-old!"

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals

This neat toy was rated one of the top toys of the holiday season during the Sweet Suite toy event. The 8-in-1 vehicle will keep your kid busy fighting crime for hours on end.

We haven't seen a discount like this in a while. It's kid-approved, turns a full 360-degrees, lights up and plays songs.

This toy might look small, but it can be mighty fun. The neatest part about this little bot is that it shows a unique personality and a variety of emotions.

With 14 accessories included, this beautiful Savannah dollhouse will turn playtime into a fun, imaginative experience. The 4.6-star rating is impressive and buyers rave about the quality and detail included in the toy home.

Add some tech gifts to your holiday shopping list with this super cool thunderbird drone. It has a Wi-Fi camera, flips a whole 360-degrees and comes with a 6-axis gyroscope for stable hovering and flying.

Playing "house" just got a whole lot more fun with this princess cottage playhouse adorned with functioning windows and doors. It can be placed inside or outside and is certain to stand out among other gifts for the holidays.

"Baby Shark" has gained some serious popularity. Now your child can boost the fun of the song with this handheld puppet. It's battery-powered, sings out loud and will change tempo depending on how fast you move the shark's mouth.

This dream camper will transport your child from the living room to a mountain escape in no time! It transforms from an RV to a campsite and includes accessories and imaginative details on the interior.

First, you took the family to see "Frozen 2" — and now you can take the fun of the movie right into your home. Get the whole family involved in this fun game of Monopoly, featuring all the characters as player pieces.

The iconic Easy-Bake oven got a new upgrade this season. The set includes an oven, baking pan, pan tool and instructions for simple baking that is sure to delight during the holidays.

Standing at nearly three feet tall, this Paw Patrol lookout tower will prepare your little one to go on heroic missions with the Super Paw's team.

If shopping for gifts seems extra tough this year, you can't go wrong with a classic Lego set. It comes with 221 colorful pieces and offers an age-appropriate building experience for kids over 3-years-old.

The slime craze is still going strong and now your kiddo can make a batch in a new and exciting way. This studio includes paint, glitter, confetti, beads, scents and more so they can personalize their slime recipe however they wish.

Bring the magic of the movie into your home with this life-size Sven character. He can make over 20 sounds and loves to be fed carrots!

Meet Juno, the tiny elephant with a big personality. The floppy ears and animated trunk give this little guy a whole bunch of character and with over 150 lifelike movements and sounds, Juno will definitely become a great holiday companion.

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

The Playmobil Mission Rocket launch set is an ideal gift to help you blast off into the holiday season. Watch as the booster rockets light up and listen as it creates realistic launch sounds.

Forget popping plain old bubble wrap — this satisfying game will keep your kid entertained in a brand new way. This pack comes with 18 slime-filled bubbles and a hammer to make smashing them twice as fun.

If you're looking to add to your existing Blume Doll collection, this Secret Surprise Garden Play Set might be the next gift to add to the list. It's filled with over 30 hidden treasures and allows for tons of imaginative play.

Collect them all! This fun figurine will have you feeling galactic vibes all day long — and it's under $8. In addition to the BB-8 Funko, you can also find Han Solo, Darth Vader and more.

This vibrant little llama will sing, dance and shake her booty to three fun songs. Simply push a button to dance along!

To infinity and beyond! These cartoon-themed trains put a fun-filled twist on a classic toy. With a unique train car and mini figurines, your kid can start their lego collection off strong.

"How to Train Your Dragon" was a huge hit in theaters and now it's about to be a huge hit for the holidays. This fun figurine has pop-open wings, lights and sounds.

This toy is interactive and fun for all ages. Hold the egg in your hand and rub the heart until it changes from purple to pink. When the switch occurs, press down to crack the shell and revel your new animal!

Hey Mom and Dad! You remember the classic Lite-Brite set, right? Now you can experience the game with your child this holiday season.

With 24 colors of modeling dough, your kid will be entertained for hours — even if they're stuck inside due to the weather. Parents also love the fact that it doesn't take much clean up after play. "This stuff is practically mess free. It doesn’t stick to anything and when any stray little crumbs dry up in a few hours, they are easy to sweep or vacuum away."

Target Cyber Monday Deals

Ryan's World, a popular YouTube show for kids, now has its own toys. This one includes tons of pirate gifts and gadgets inside — plus, the chest doubles as a storage case!

This movie replica will help your kid recreate his or her favorite scenes from "Star Wars." The set includes two figurines, the Kashyyyk Battle Droid and Yoda.

For a gift that will have the entire neighborhood jealous, snag this Razor Air Kick Scooter for 20% off the original price. The scooter comes in a sleek black color and features anti-rattle handlebars.

Surprise! This exclusive doll and pet kit is really popular this holiday season and could fly off the shelves quickly. We love the fact that the sparkly case can keep the toys in place for travel or for easy clean-up.

This fun game was another award winner at the Sweet Suite toy event. It's an action game that the whole family can enjoy and the rules are fairly simple. Turn on the air-filled machine, grab a net and catch as many pigs as you can!

Most kids have at least heard of the Fortnite game — but now they can join in the fun away from the screen. This dart blaster comes with six Nerf Elite darts that can be used at a three-dart capacity.

Save over 20% on this fun-filled game for the family. It's a classic but will undoubtedly have everyone on the edge of their seats.

Zoom into the new year with this super cool hoverboard. Right now and for a limited time, you can get it for 50% off the original price.

This adorable animal farm includes four figures — a pig, chicken, horse and a cow with her calf. For a more interactive experience, your child can turn the silo, listen to corn-popping sounds and "hatch" the chicks with a simple press of a button.

This game will keep the whole family entertained if you're snowed in this winter. Players take turns rolling the die and fishing for sea creatures using a mini fishing rod.

This educational gift features fun facts and colorful, interactive pages. "As my son stays home and is not in daycare I look for as many tools to help his conversational skills grow and I see this helping him solidify his understanding," wrote one buyer.

Get a hug from this little guy during the holiday season. In addition to being super cuddly, it will repeat everything you say in a funny manner!

Combine education and play with this interactive kids' grill. Turn the skewer to count to 10, learn the names and colors of foods, and turn the temperature dial to learn about numbers.

This "Moana"-themed digital recording studio comes with two microphones and built-in vocal effects. Sing into the machine to sound like a pro and build your own recordings!

Macy's Cyber Monday Deals

We're loving this educational and interactive gift for the holiday season. The Discovery Mindblown Volcano contains everything they need to complete three science projects including making slime, erupting a volcano and excavating gemstones.

If you haven't heard enough about the new "Frozen 2" film, you'll be well aware of the movie thanks to the high volume of "Frozen"-themed gifts on the market. With adorable figurines and a full functioning set, this train makes the perfect present for any Disney lover.

This fun train set is currently 30% off. For some extra-festive fun, place the tracks around the base of a Christmas tree for the entire family to enjoy.

Duel it out with these combative robots. Enter into "versus mode" to see the bots battle to become the winner.

If you're looking for a total package, you might want to check out this ultimate garage Lego collection. It's interactive and has 841 pieces so your child can invent multiple scenes that will spark his or her imagination.

Turn playtime into tea time with this elegant ceramic tea set. It features a traditional kettle, four cups and four tea plates — all hand-painted.

Kohl's Cyber Monday Deals

Join Doc McStuffins on her mission to help rescue pets with this new and popular toy. The Pet Rescue Mobile is interactive and folds up for easy storage.

This ride-on vehicle will keep your little one busy all throughout winter break. With sound effects, fun phrases and two mini vehicles included, we are certain this one will be a hit.

Join the potato heads with this 45-piece accessory kit. Made for ages 2 and up, this kit is really going to spark some creativity in your little one.

We're feeling the nostalgia with this original Lincoln Logs tin. It comes with 107 wood parts and an instruction booklet to get them started.

Help your little one build all day long with this Fisher-Price construction set. They can move boulders around the set, engage with two worker figurines and activate fun lights and sounds with the "magic" walkie talkie!

If "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" is constantly on your TV screen, we're sure your child will get a kick out of this Minnie Playland toy. It includes one play land and 20 soft flex balls that will take playtime to the next level.

This realistic kitchen set is filled with tons of details and accessories — and at $30 off we're loving it for the holiday season! Some signature features are the light-up stove-top, pot activated sounds and the giant 25-piece accessory set.

Best Buy Cyber Monday Toy Deals

This fun play set will allow your child to become a master stylist. It includes four colors of glitter and makes it easy to display the final result.

These child-friendly headphones are comfortable and provide a hearing safety measure that will protect your child's hearing. The Ryan's World design is an added touch that makes them feel super fun.

If Ryan's World isn't your kid's favorite child star, these JoJo Siwa headphones are another great option. The big bow is a JoJo signature — now they can have one too!

The "Star Wars" fan base continues to expand, which is why this Han Solo Landspeeder is super popular. This neat set comes with two mini figurines and two blaster pistols.

