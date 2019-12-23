This bestselling wallet is super spacious and surprisingly sleek

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The wallet features 18 spacious card slots, making it perfect for all of those gift cards you're bound to rack up over the holiday season. It also has two zipper compartments on each side for storing cash, coins, or even a smartphone.

It also features RFID-blocking technology, which keeps credit card information safe from RFID scanners, making it the perfect travel accessory.

It's currently the bestselling women's wallet on Amazon and over 500 customers have given it a 5-star rating. Many customers raved about its surprisingly slim and sleek design.

"It holds every single card that I have — 20, some of which are stacked behind one another — my phone, and cash, all without feeling super bulky," one reviewer wrote. "I’ll definitely be using this wallet for everything."

Another reviewer even said they were able to fit two wallets' worth of cards inside.

"I combined two wallets that I use to carry into this one and I feel so organized having everything in one place," they explained. "I love that you have two zippered pockets ... I keep cash on one side and receipts on the other side. All of this and it is so slim."

If you're looking to downsize your wallet size while upgrading your storage space, check out the 44 different colors available on Amazon.

