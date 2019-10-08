This isn't just a new color or a new style. Instead, the brand stepped into the spotlight by showcasing an entirely new material made from its trademark PET yarn and extremely soft wool.

The Merino Point in Camel. Rothy's

Since the founding of Rothy's in 2015, the company has manufactured shoes from recycled, single-use plastic bottles. The brand says it has saved a total of 39,380,499 bottles from ending up in a landfill.

Its PET-derived shoes come in multiple styles including flats, pointed shoes, loafers, sneakers and boots — a contemporary style that TODAY Parents Editor Kavita Varma-White loves.

The brand's highly-rated (and extraordinarily comfortable) shoes are now available in the Merino line. Rothy's partnered with an Italian wool producer called Tollegno 1900 to find a way to gather ethically-sourced merino wool to use in its shoes.

The Merino Chelsea in Espresso. Rothy's

TODAY Director of Commerce Jen Birkhofer loves her pair of Merino Flats.

"The wool is so, so soft. I was nervous at first about a wool shoe, but these are somehow incredibly comfortable while still being incredibly supportive," she said. "They are a great fall-to-winter shoe, I might even get a pink pair to wear into spring."

Commerce Director Jen Birkhofer and Audience Development Coordinator Halle Proper adore the comfort of the new Merino collection. Megan Foster

We aren't the only ones loving the iconic Rothy's brand. The Duchess of Sussex trusts in the shoes for a comfortable and practical day-to-day flat. During her royal tour of Australia in 2018, the former Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a pair of Rothy's flats while trekking across the beach.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Don't wait on this perfect fall shoe. Check out the newest styles of the Merino collection below.

A unique spin on the flat, The Point is characterized by a classic pointed toe and fitted for a slimming look. This one is available in camel, shadow and aubergine.

Whether you're at work or at play, this shoe is bound to be a stand-out companion. The loafer comes in either ivy or blossom.

If you're the type to be on your feet all day, you might want a pair of these in your closet. The Merino Sneaker comes in camel and cloud.

This sleek show was meant to bring a new level of innovation to a sporty boot, The ultra-fitted design can be purchased in camel or espresso.

