Calling all couples: It's time to start planning your coordinating Halloween costumes. Even if you're not partnered up at the moment, there's no reason you can't go "halfsies" on an amazing two-person costume.

Whether you're into retro throwbacks, current pop culture references, or just classic pairings like peanut butter and jelly — we've got tons of inspiring Halloween couples costume ideas just for you (and your costume partner, of course).

Anyone who grew up in the '90s will remember this quirky painter and his PBS show. This idea would make a great throwback costume for couples or friends who really want to get into character.

You and your other half can twist and shout in this sweet costume. Just add tights and a shirt to complete the look.

If you're in need of a classic and simple costume, why not turn to a classic and simple sandwich for a little inspiration? This costume comes with two bread-shaped pieces: one with bacon and lettuce, and one with tomato and lettuce.

You and your significant other go together like peanut butter and jelly, so dressing up like the classic kid-favorite sandwich makes total sense.

These classic "The Cat in the Hat" characters are perfect for all of those inseparable couples out there. Plus, these red jumpsuits look comfortable enough to double as pajamas.

If you're looking for something a little less showy and a little more romantic, this costume will let everyone know you found the key to your heart.

This set comes with a potato-shaped bodysuit and felt stickers to create either Mr. or Mrs. Potato Head, so be sure to pick up two!

You're going to need a toothbrush and toothpaste after eating all of that Halloween candy, and this costume set is perfect for keeping good dental hygiene in mind. The unisex pullover costumes are meant to be one size fits all.

You and your partner will look so fresh and so clean in this bubbly ensemble. Amazon customers have given this a 4.6-star rating so far, with several customers saying the loofah-inspired dress fits a variety of sizes.

"The Flintstones" is a classic cartoon, and its lead characters make for a perfect couples costume. This set includes Fred's shirt and tie and Wilma's dress, necklace and wig.

This is a quick and easy choice for any Halloween parties, but Amazon reviewers pointed out that it would be particularly fitting for an "Alice in Wonderland" theme. Just add a crown to really pull the look together.

This condiment-inspired set has some positive reviews on Amazon so far, with one customer writing that they're "a good value for a quick costume."

There's nothing like pairing a glass of great wine with delicious cheese. This costume will let you and your partner dress up as a tall bottle of red wine and a slice of cheddar cheese.

If you or your partner happens to be pregnant this Halloween, celebrate with this clever costume that lets everyone know you have a "bun in the oven."

Salt and pepper are basically a must have on any dinner table, and this set is also a must have for any couple wanting a simple yet cute costume idea.

