Whether your family’s version of Halloween fun involves thrills and chills, tons of candy, or something in between, there’s one thing that you’ll definitely need: a great costume.

Sure, everyone in the family could do their own thing, but why not wow everyone with an epic group costume instead?

We’ve rounded up a bunch of easy-to-DIY family Halloween costume ideas to spark your imagination. Here, find creative ways to put your own twist on a classic costume or take inspiration from your favorite book, movie and TV characters.

Can’t sew? No problem. There are plenty of no-sew costumes on this list. Don’t feel like spending a ton of money? You can easily pull together these costumes with clothes and items you already have.

No matter if you're here weeks or hours before your Halloween festivities, you've come to the right place because we've gathered all the best family costumes for planners and procrastinators.

Our prediction: You'll be showered with compliments on Halloween — and all the weeks to follow, especially if you post a picture of your handiwork on Instagram.

Cotton candy costume

Ambushed With Boys

Who needs Halloween candy when you’ve got a costume as sweet as this? Poly-Fil and spray paint combine for a sugary-sweet concoction.

Get the tutorial at Ambushed With Boys.

Movie night costume

Kids Activities

Upcycle old cardboard boxes and transform your family into a box of popcorn, movie projector and marquee.

Get the tutorial at Kids Activities.

'Wheel of Fortune' costume

Shirley Lo

Take your family game night to the next level. Give "Vanna" pretty dress, then craft a wheel and puzzle board out of cardboard for a winning costume.

Get the tutorial at Shirley Lo.

Angel and devil costume

Sydney So Sweet

Halloween is a great excuse to repurpose your kid’s dance recital costume. Here, a light-colored tutu with a halo headband and a red tutu with a black top and devil’s horns headband becomes the cutest good versus evil battle you’ve ever seen.

Get the tutorial at Sydney So Sweet.

Care Bears costume

See Vanessa Craft

If October is chilly where you live, opt for a family costume that is as cozy as it is cute. Once you track down enough matching sweatsuits for the whole family, iron on Care Bear symbols for the given colors.

Get the tutorial at SeeVanessaCraft.

Bumblebee and ladybug costume

Sydney So Sweet

Add black spots to a red tutu and a yellow top to a black-and-yellow tutu for a lucky lady bug and a bumble bee you won’t mind buzzing around.

Get the tutorial at Sydney So Sweet.

'Baby Shark' costume

Maria Vavilova Photography for Shrimp Salad Circus

Light gray hoodies are anything but ordinary when you add some teeth to them. The song’s likely stuck on a loop in your head anyway, so you might as well turn it into a fun family costume that’s easy to do-do-do….

Get the tutorial at ShrimpSaladCircus.

'Peter Pan' costume

Ann Le Do

Peter Pan and Tinkerbell sure are cute, but it’s Peter’s shadow that steals the show here.

Get the tutorial at AnnLeDo.

'Lilo and Stitch' costume

DIY Inspired

Can you really DIY Disney characters? You can when you whip up some “grass” skirts, pull on some bright floral shirts, and toss on a lei or two.

Get the tutorial at DIYInspired.

Crayons costume

The House That Lars Built

These colorful kids are inspired by the book “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywait. Everyone gets to pick their favorite color, but the hardest part will be convincing them to keep their hat —er, tip — on.

Get the tutorial at The House that Lars Built.

Super Mario Bros costume

The Mom Creative

DIY meets a few power-ups (ready-made costumes) for an awesome family costume based on Super Mario Bros.

Get the tutorial at The Mom Creative.

'Jurassic Park' costume

Sarah Halstead

With a bit of effort, a wheelchair can be transformed into a getaway Jeep from the “scary” dinosaurs at Jurassic Park.

Get the tutorial at Sarah Halstead.

Avocado toast costume

Hello Wonderful

Start the day off right with a good breakfast costume, courtesy of paint and foam rolls.

Get the tutorial at Hello Wonderful.

Family circus costume

The Sweet Happy Life

The circus is a spectacle, but you can make a spectacular family costume with some gear you might already have in your closet.

Get the tutorial at This Sweet Happy Life.

"Ice Ice Baby" costume

Thinking Closet

Here's one way to get your family to “stop, collaborate and listen.” Grab some sunglasses and a couple of large clear plastic bags, and you’re halfway there.

Get the tutorial at Thinking Closet.

Rocker family costume

Design Improvised

Make your family look like the real deal with a few vintage finds from the 80s.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

LEGO costume

Kids Activities

If your kids are obsessed with LEGOS, then this costume is a no-brainer. Keep it simple by painting all the pieces in the same hue, or let everyone choose their own color.

Get the tutorial at Kids Activities.

'Crocodile Rock' costume

A Beautiful Mess

Talk about a fun play on words: A crocodile onesie, keyboard cut-out, white suit and lots of feathers come together in honor of “Crocodile Rock.” Elton would be proud.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

'Squid Game' costume

Lola Lambchops

Fans of "Squid Game" will be thrilled to know that they won’t have to go into debt to create the unique mask worn by the workers.

Get the tutorial at Lola Lambchops.

Rag dolls costume

A Beautiful Mess

Red yarn and colorful dresses are key in this adorable mother-daughter costume.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' costume

Meaningful Mama

The classic children’s book gets the DIY treatment here with some store-bought items (like a blow-up suit!), some simple sewing patterns and a few household items.

Get the tutorial at Meaningful Mama.

Sweet treats costume

Kristen Duke Photography

If you think DIY means lots of sewing, think again. Your family could look like this happy group of cookies and donuts without even having to thread a needle.

Get the tutorial at Kristen Duke Photography.

Stick figures costume

Life With Fingerprints

Who knew that electrical tape and white clothing could pair up for such a creative costume? Life With Fingerprints, that's who.

Get the tutorial at Life With Fingerprints.

Bird costume

Sweet Phi

Birds of a feather flock together — your family included. Draw some feathers on old white sheets or tablecloths, throw on a beak and fly!

Get the tutorial at Sweet Phi.