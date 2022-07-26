Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi reveal their newborn baby's unusual name 

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's son has a "legendary" name.

One day after rapper Cannon and model Tiesi announced the birth of their newborn son — her first, his eighth — we know his name: Legendary Love Cannon; Legend for short.

On Tuesday, Tiesi updated her Instagram bio to reflect the name. "Mommy to @legendarylovecannon," she wrote, tagging an account for the baby boy.

His page, which has more than 2,000 followers so far, contains two pics: One of the boy lying next to a cake that spells out his name and of a 3D ultrasound taken during Tiesi's pregnancy.

The couple actually whispered his name earlier this week, in a video posted to Tiesi's YouTube channel. During the 11-minute clip, Cannon can be heard softly cooing, "Hey, hey, Legendary."

On Monday, Tiesi announced she had given birth in June, in an unmedicated home delivery that was "the most humbling/limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience."

"I couldn’t (have) done it without you," she told Cannon in her Instagram caption.

Cannon responded in Tiesi's comments section. "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance, and most importantly love!!!" he wrote. "Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this, my love is forever indebted."

The name "Legendary" suits Cannon's family.

Cannon's other children are 11-year-old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan (their mom is Cannon's ex-wife Mariah Carey), 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen (with Brittany Bell) and 1-year-old twin boys Zion and Zillion, (whose mom is Abby De La Rosa). In June 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby named Zen, who died from a brain tumor five months later.