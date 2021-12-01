IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Matthew McConaughey says his kids are behind decision not to run for TX Governor

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award-winning actor and producer Matthew McConaughey sits down with Willie Geist to open up about his decision not to run for governor of Texas. McConaughey talks about his new film “Sing 2” which he says he personally took part in so his kids could enjoy one of his projects, joking that showing them “True Detective” or “Dallas Buyers Club” would “draw more questions than answers.”

