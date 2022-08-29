Nick Cannon is going to become a father — again.

On Aug. 24, the 41-year-old confirmed that he was going to welcome his ninth child, and third child with model Brittany Bell, after sharing a video of them at her maternity photoshoot on Instagram.

“Time Stopped and This Happened…” Cannon captioned the clip. Cannon and Bell already share a 5-year-old son, Golden, and a 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen, together.

The announcement came about a month after Cannon and model Bre Tiesi welcomed their son, Legendary Love, in late June.

In total, Cannon has had eight children since 2011: Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Zen and Legendary — with more on the way.

He appears to be enjoying this phase of life. “Every day I just wake up excited as a father,” he told People in May. “I’m so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones.”

Read on for a timeline of Cannon’s kids, whom he shares with five women, including singer Mariah Carey.

How many kids does Nick Cannon have?

Cannon’s ninth child, which he will share with Brittany Bell, is on the way. This will make Cannon a father of eight, however.

Speaking to TODAY, Cannon said his infant son Zen with Alyssa Scott was diagnosed with glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, in August 2021. In December of that year, Zen died from a malignant brain tumor.

Cannon said he was relying on his faith to help him heal. “I’m taking it as my therapist says, five minutes at a time,” he said. “I’m optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain, so I’m attempting to smile, I’m attempting to be the high-frequency individual that I’ve set out to be, but along the way there’s definitely some curves in the journey, so I’m taking it five minutes at a time.

Who are the mothers of Nick Cannon's children?

Cannon shares his brood with five different women, from a legendary singer to a new cast member of "Selling Sunset."

As for the specifics of Cannon's arrangements with these women? Bre Tiesi, who had Cannon's most recent child, said on a June 2022 episode of the “Know For Sure” podcast that her relationship with the TV personality was impossible to categorize.

“It’s not necessarily anything,” said Tiesi, saying that she and Cannon are not monogamous with each other. “This is just us, this is our relationship and what you do outside of that is what you do outside of that.”

“Everything is respectful, everything is honest,” she added. “We don’t really define it.”

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is the mother of twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, born in 2011. Carey and Cannon were married from 2008 to 2016, per People.

Brittany Bell

Model and former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell shares son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with Cannon. The two are expecting a third child together, as of an August 2022 announcement.

Abby de la Rosa

DJ and radio personality Abby de la Rosa and Cannon had twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021, per People.

Alyssa Scott

Model Alyssa Scott had son Zen with Cannon in June 2021. Zen died in December 2021. Scott also has a daughter named Zeela.

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi had Legendary Love, a son with Cannon, in June 2022. The real estate agent and model joined the cast of Season Six of "Selling Sunset."

Meet all of Nick Cannon's kids

Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, 11

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon arrive at their childrens' birthday party at Disneyland on April 30, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. FilmMagic / FilmMagic

On April 30, 2011, Cannon became a father for the first time when he and his then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, making them Tauruses.

Speaking to E! News in 2011, per TODAY, Cannon went into the meaning of their son and daughter's names.

“Monroe, obviously, is named by Marilyn Monroe, who my wife has been inspired by and loved for many years,” Cannon said. “And my son, I love his name, we called him Moroccan. He needed a strong name ... Roc Cannon.

“And,” he added, “you think about Moroccan and that’s kind of like my name and Mariah’s name phonetically together. I also proposed to my wife in our Moroccan room. There’s a lot of meanings to it. We put a lot of thought into those names.”

In a February 2018 interview with Us Weekly, Cannon offered an anecdote about his son, Moroccan, being a "technological genius" — and a mischief-maker. Moroccan got into his Gmail account and changed all of the settings in his favor. “I know none of the passwords,” Cannon said. “All of my emails say it’s coming from Moroccan Monroe.”

Cannon and Carey got married in 2008 and later got divorced in 2016, per People. After Cannon and Carey got divorced, they started co-parenting their children.

“The common denominator is we both want what’s best for our children,” Cannon told Us Weekly. “You put them first and you step back and become selfless in making decisions and it’s pretty easy.”

No longer together, Cannon said he still has love for Carey. During a July 2022 appearance on the “Hot Tee Talk Show," the comedian said that he'll "always love" the "We Belong Together" singer.

"I guess because I’m a truly romantic, I’m a true believer in love,” he said, “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. And I appreciate that.”

Golden Cannon, 5

On Feb. 21, 2017, Cannon welcomed his son Golden with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell, per People. Golden is a Pisces.

For Golden's fifth birthday in 2022, his parents threw him a Wakanda-themed party from "Black Panther," as these Instagram posts demonstrate.

Powerful Queen Cannon, 1

In December 2020, Bell announced on Instagram that she welcomed another baby, daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, with the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" actor.

A year after she was born, Cannon raved about his daughter being a "brilliant baby." The "Drumline" actor shared a video on Instagram of Powerful reading words from a few cue cards, and joked that his other potential name for her was "Genius Empress."

Zion and Zillion Cannon, 1

On June 14, 2021, Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon with professional DJ Abby De La Rosa, per People. Zion and Zillion's zodiac sign is Gemini.

For the twins' first birthday, De La Rosa paid homage to them on Instagram, writing that they gave her "purpose" and are her "heart (chakra) in human form."

De La Rosa also wrote a message to Cannon. "The world can say what they want but you go ABOVE AND BEYOND for us and for that we’re forever grateful for you," she wrote in a separate post. "It’s not only my Birthing day but Yours too! We created magic."

Almost one month later, De La Rosa shared a video of Zillion taking his first steps on Instagram.

Zen Cannon

In June 2021, the same month twins Zio and Zillion were born, Cannon welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Tragically, Zen died of a brain tumor in December 2021.

For what would have been his first birthday, Scott wrote a message on Instagram. "Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions I have today there is insurmountable love. I always try my best to remain positive but right now I can’t help but cry out 'it’s not suppose to be like this. In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will be the one to blow out his first candle. I will be wishing he was still here with us," she wrote.

Legendary Love Cannon

Legendary Love Cannon is Cannon's youngest child, whom he welcomed with model Bre Tiesi on June 28, 2022, making the baby a Cancer.

On Instagram, Tiesi shared pictures of her "all natural unmedicated home birth" with Cannon, writing said that giving birth to Legendary was "the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience" that she's ever had.

"This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of (sic) asked for a more amazing and supportive partner," Tiesi wrote.

Cannon explained his approach to having kids

Cannon explained why he's had so many kids during a February appearance on "The Language of Love" podcast with Dr. Laura Berman.

In short, he said that if he chooses to have unprotected sex with someone, then he could see that person as the mother of his child.

"If I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child,’” Cannon said, per Us Weekly.

“Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’ I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother. She’s desired children. I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be,'" he continued.