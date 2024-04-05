John Travolta responds with the cutest dad comment after daughter Ella got a haircut

John Travolta’s daughter, Ella, debuted a sophisticated new look during her birthday week.

“Fresh cut grass,” she captioned an Instagram picture showcasing her soft-blunt bob.

“Ella this is a stunning photo. I love it!” Travolta, 70, wrote in the comments. The "Pulp Fiction" star loved it so much much that he shared the same snap in his birthday tribute to Ella, who turned 24 on April 3.

For years, Ella has worn her dark tresses past her shoulders, much like her late mother, Kelly Preston, often did.

Preston passed away in 2020 from breast cancer. Since her death, Travolta has been raising their children, Ella and Benjamin, 13. The couple also shared a son Jett, who died in 2009 at 16 after having a seizure and hitting his head.

Ella Travolta posed for a photo in February 2024. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Ella is following in her parents’ footsteps and pursuing a career in music and acting. She most recently appeared alongside her father, Morgan Freeman and Brendan Fraser in the 2019 thriller “The Poison Rose.”

“I always jump at the opportunity to do something with my dad and we always have the most fun doing something together,” Ella told People last year. “So, hopefully we’ll do something soon again. Maybe another project or movie. I’m always up for that.”

Ella was 7 when she made her onscreen debut in the 2009 comedy movie “Old Dogs.”

“They gave her the most complicated scene,” Travolta recalled on “The Talk” in 2019. “Four in the morning, she had to cry, hold a gun, consider all sorts of things, and she nailed it. And the crew gave her a big applause because you wouldn’t give it to anyone to do at that time. But I said, ‘Well, she’s on her own. She’s got to deliver.’ And she did.”

While chatting with People in 2019, he described his daughter as “gracious, generous, posed, graceful and gorgeous.”

“I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her,” Travolta said at the time.

Read on for more about Travolta's children.

Jett Travolta

The eldest child of John Travolta and Kelly Preston passed away at the age of 16 from a seizure in 2009.

After his death, Travolta and Preston revealed that Jett had autism. In 2019, to mark Autism Awareness Month, Preston shared a heartfelt post commemorating her late son.

“To my sweet love, Jett ... you are in our hearts forever,’’ Preston wrote. “I send love to all of the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and grant love and respect to children with special needs.”

In the photo, a beaming Jett lays in bed with his Mom and Dad, who are kissing his cheeks.

During a 2014 conversation with the BBC, John called Jett’s death “the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life.”

“The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” he said. “Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better.”

Jett was named after his father’s love of aviation.

Ella Bleu

John and Preston’s only daughter stars in the upcoming film “Get Lost,” a movie inspired by “Alice in Wonderland.” Ella is also a talented singer and dropped two singles on Spotify in 2022.

"I’ve always just loved the arts in general—acting, singing, dancing, and I grew up around it. So it was just such a natural part of my life that continuing to do that just feels right and I really enjoy it,” Ella told Parade in 2023.

Ella noted that she hopes to record a duet with her father.

I think that that would be a lot of fun. I’ve definitely thought about it and we’ve talked about it, she said.

In 2020, John shared an Instagram clip of himself and Ella doing the waltz shortly after Preston died.

“My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” “The Saturday Night Fever” actor wrote. “One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.”

Benjamin Hunter Kaleo

In 2010, John and Preston announced that they were expecting a third child.

“It’s impossible to keep a secret, especially one as wonderful as this,” the couple wrote in a joint statement on their websites. “We want to be the first to share this great news with everyone that we are expecting a new addition to our family.”

The announcement was signed, “Love, John, Kelly and Ella.”

Preston was 48 when she welcomed Benjamin. During a 2011 appearance on TODAY, Preston, a scientologist, opened up about her silent birth.

“Silent birth is basically just no words, as much as possible. If you need to moan, if you cry out, you know, all of that of course, that’s normal,” Preston said regarding the practice created by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. “Just bringing them in as peaceful and gentle a way as possible.”

Today, Benjamin is teenager who loves tennis, fishing and gymnastics, according to Travolta. He’s also a talented skier. In March, John shared an Instagram video of Benjamin swishing down the “steepest run” at Aspen SnowMass.

I’m so proud of my son Ben’s progress!!” Travolta wrote.