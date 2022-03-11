Elon Musk and singer Grimes welcomed a baby girl they named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk with the help of a surrogate in December. Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Elise Boucher, told Vanity Fair the baby’s name is pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el.”

Nicknamed Y, it’s the eighth child for Musk. Here’s a look at his other children.

X Æ A-Xii

Grimes and Musk, 50, had a son in May 2021 they named X Æ A-Xii. Originally named X Æ A-12, the child, whom they call X, had to have his name officially changed to X Æ A-Xii in order to be in line with California laws about birth certificates.

The child’s name is pronounced “X Ash A Twelve,” Musk said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast shortly after his birth.

“First of all, my partner’s the one that mostly came up with the name,” he said. “It’s just X, the letter X, and then the ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash,’ and then, ‘A-12’ is my contribution.”

Griffin and Xavier

The business mogul and his first wife, Justine Wilson, had twin boys, Griffin and Xavier, in 2004. That came after the couple had a son named Nevada in 2002 who died from sudden infant death syndrome as an infant.

“My firstborn son died in my arms,” Musk wrote in an email exchange reported by Business Insider earlier this year. “I felt his heartbeat.”

Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk

After having twins, Musk and Wilson had triplets — all boys — in 2006. Musk and Wilson divorced in 2008.

Musk also has a colorful romantic history. After he divorced Wilson, he married actor Tallulah Riley in 2010. They divorced in 2012, married again in 2013, then divorced a second time in 2016.

He and Grimes split in September 2021, only to get back together.

Grimes, left, and Elon Musk, right, have two children together. Charles Sykes / AP

“There’s no real word for it,” she told Vanity Fair. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time.... We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

She also said she and Musk hope to have more kids.

“We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” she told Vanity Fair.

But on March 10, after the article was released, Grimes tweeted that she and Musk had broken up, again.