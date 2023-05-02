65 Father's Day captions to show Dad how much you care

This Father's Day, don't forget to celebrate the special guy in your life and say "thanks" for everything he's done for you.

Whatever Father's Day activities you've got on the books, capture the moment with plenty of photos, then share them on Instagram along with a Father's Day caption to ensure they shine as bright as your dad.

Not only will friends and family appreciate your thoughtful Father's Day messages, but your dear ol' dad is sure to love them, too.

Should you need a little extra help in the inspiration department, we've rounded up this collection of Father's Day captions that cover just about everything you'd like to say.

If he's the type to make you groan with good-but-bad dad jokes, we've got captions that'll tickle his funny bone. Want something to express your gratitude? Find sweet messages that'll have him wiping a little tear from his eye.

Seeking sentiments for your grandpa, stepdad or husband? Yep, you'll find 'em right here.

Your thoughtful tribute will mean the world to him and just like his favorite pastime, you're guaranteed to land a hole in one.

Best Father's Day captions for all dads

No one measures up to you and no one ever will.

My dad is a superhero, what's your dad do?

Best dad ever. Infinity.

Tough enough to be a father, sweet enough to be a dad.

Proud son/daughter of one amazing father.

Thanks for all the little things. And the big ones, too.

Father [fa-ther] n. the guy who gives kids ice cream for dinner.

My dad is No. 1 (and then some).

Amazing. Terrific. Wonderful. All up, pretty phenomenal. That's you, Dad.

Good times, hard times, you've been there for me through them all. Thank you, Dad.

Funny Father’s Day captions

To the master of the grill: well done, well done indeed.

Like father, like daughter. We both know that could end badly.

Clearly, I am awesome. So, good job.

First rule of Dad Club : There are no rules in Dad Club.

World’s best farter. Oops, father.

Happy Father’s Day. Sorry the rest of your kids didn’t turn out as well as I did.

Call the police, this dad stole his daughter’s heart.

Daddy shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo.

The Dogfather: Make him an offer he can’t woof-fuse.

I mustache if anyone has a dad better than mine?

Happy Father’s Day to the guy who never misses an opportunity to rest his eyes ... but is never ever sleeping.

You don’t have a dad bod, you’ve got a father figure.

The man. The legend. The almost-always-dozing-off.

You’re a great dad. And I’m an even better daughter.

When I grow up, I want to be as good looking as you think you are.

No one keeps the house at 50 degrees Fahrenheit better than you, Dad.

I smile because you're my dad. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it.

You’re my favorite — after Mom, of course.

Yoda best dad in the galaxy.

Me: the Father’s Day gift that never stops giving.

Sweet Father's Day captions

There are a lot of fathers out there. None of them come close to being you.

Dads are the anchor that moor us and the wind that fills our sails.

One father. A million memories. Thanks, Dad.

Dad, no matter how tall I get, I will always look up to you.

There's no greater joy than having a dad like you.

Whatever I go, you're always in my heart.

Behind every great kid is an even better father.

I'm so glad the stork left me on your doorstep.

And nothing could touch her as long as she was safe in her father's arms.

Dad: a son's first hero.

Father’s Day captions for your husband

The only thing better than having you as a husband is watching you be a dad.

From the moment we met, I knew you would be a great father. I’m so happy I was right.

You delight and surprise me every day, in every way. We are all so lucky to have you.

You make even better just by being you and we couldn’t love you more than we do.

To my husband on Father’s Day: I love the way you love this family.

My partner, my heart. I’m so glad we share this life.

Loving husband, amazing kids. What more could I ask for?

I cherish you and the life we’ve built together. Happy Father’s Day.

To my wonderful husband: Thank you for working so hard and loving this family the way you do. We’re grateful that you’re ours.

Father's Day captions for your stepdad

A bond is a bond, no matter whose last name you have. I’m so glad you’re my stepdad.

You "stepped" in at just the right time. Thanks for being the best bonus dad anyone could ask for.

Let's forget the "step" part because to me you're just dad.

Looking back, I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. You've been a wonderful stepfather.

To my stepdad: You're second to none. Thanks for always being there.

Our connection is so much bigger than biology.

In the heart of a stepfather is the sweetest place to be.

If I had to do it all over again, I'd still choose you as my stepdad.

Father's Day captions for your grandpa