Blake Shelton says he’s leaving ‘The Voice’ to ‘invest’ in his stepfather duties

When Blake Shelton leaves "The Voice" in 2023, he will be turning his chair for a new audience: the family he shares with wife Gwen Stefani.

During a Dec. 7 interview with People, Shelton, 46, opened up about how being a stepfather to Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — has changed him.

“They’ve taught me something about myself that I never knew: I’m more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I’m someone they actually lean on, and that’s not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into,” Shelton said of the kids, who Stefani shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

(L-R) Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale attend STX Films World Premiere Of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

“It’s a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it’s the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you,” Shelton continued.

The "No Body" singer explained that spending time with his family is his top priority, and that's why he announced in October that he'll be leaving "The Voice."

“You don’t know what your regrets are going to be until you look back one day," he said. "I feel like my regrets would be, if I stayed on this path, that I am missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that’s our kids."

Shelton added that being a stepdad has made him think less of himself and more about the little ones that he's been raising.

“Having kids, it truly does make you go, ‘Oh whoa. Wait a minute.’ This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again,'" he said. "If you don’t say that to yourself, I think you’re only hurting yourself because you’re going to miss out.”

Shelton admits he's accomplished a lot in his lifetime and "made plenty of money" doing the things that he loves. However, he said that one thing you can't buy back with money is time. And he's been taking that message to heart.

“[Family] is what I want to invest in now," he said.

The Voice -- Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performances Episode 2219A -- Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani. NBC

In July 2021, Shelton and Stefani tied the knot at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. The couple got married in front of 40 guests, including TODAY’s own Carson Daly, who served as the officiant.

Stefani celebrated her union with Shelton when she shared pictures of their nuptials on Instagram.

"July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! ❤️🙏🏻," she wrote in the caption. "@blakeshelton i love you."