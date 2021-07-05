Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!

The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant.

Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of her showing off her veil and wearing a white robe.

"July 3rd 2021 ❤️gx," she captioned the post, tagging Shelton.

TODAY has confirmed that the ceremony took place on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, in a chapel that Shelton built for Stefani on the property. Approximately 40 guests attended the wedding — the couple's immediate family and friends.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2020, when Stefani shared a photo on Instagram of her showing off her engagement ring while giving Shelton a sweet smooch.

"@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx" Stefani, 51, wrote in the caption.

Shelton, 45, shared the same pic on his Instagram, writing, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The pair struck up a friendship as coaches on "The Voice" in the summer of 2015 when they leaned on each other as they endured the simultaneous breakups of their marriages — Shelton's to country star Miranda Lambert and Stefani's to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Their bestie bond eventually blossomed into love, with Stefani's three children, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, happily accepting Shelton into the family.

Stefani honored the "Happy Anywhere" singer on Father's Day in June when she shared a gallery of photos of him having fun with her kids. "happy father's day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know - we love u so much," she wrote.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get cozy an episode of "The Voice" in 2019. Trae Patton / NBC

Though the couple has repeatedly gushed about their love for each other — and many fans already assumed they were married — they felt "zero pressure" to hurry their walk down the aisle, Stefani revealed during a 2018 visit to TODAY.

"I think that we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can," the "Sweet Escape" singer said of her life with her "best friend."

But when asked if Shelton is her "forever" love, Stefani didn't hesitate to answer.

"I hope so, yeah," she said with a smile.

Congratulations, Gwen and Blake!

Related: