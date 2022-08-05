Chrissy Teigen, 36, and John Legend, 43, are growing their family.

In August 2022, Teigen announced that she and her hubby are expecting another child when she shared two selfies of herself flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. The announcement comes two years after Teigen announced a tragic pregnancy loss.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen captioned the post.

Teigen and Legend are already parents to their two kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

Read on for a complete timeline of Legend and Teigen's relationship, in their own words.

Legend and Teigen's dating story began on the set of Legend's 'Stereo' music video shoot

In 2006, Legend and Teigen met for the first time when she played the love interest in his music video for "Stereo," which was featured in his second studio album, "Once Again."

Teigen recalled their encounter in an April 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan. She said that she was embarrassed by how she acted in the clip.

“I was doing this fake model-y dancing with the most dead eyes you’ve ever seen in a human,” she joked at the time. “I walked into John’s dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear. I said, ‘You do your own ironing!?’ He said, ‘Of course I do.’ I gave him a hug.”

After the shoot, the two dined at Legend's hotel and got In-N-Out burgers. Then, they got to know each other a little ... better. “I’m not going to lie. We hooked up,” Teigen said, cutting to the chase.

However, she noted that they didn't get serious immediately.

“I let him be himself for a while,” she said. “The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, There’s so much more out there. I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, ‘What are we?’ Marriage was never my goal, because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

Teigen and Legend fell in love 'over the phone'

Teigen and Legend's relationship got even deeper once they exchanged numbers and started talking to each other on the phone.

“I fell in love with her over the phone because she is good with those 140 characters,” Legend joked to Entertainment Tonight in August 2016. “(At the beginning) we were texting a lot, and I started to see her sense of humor. We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is.”

John Legend and Christine Teigen in 2010. Damian Strohmeyer / Sports Illustrated via Getty Imaes

“And I think that’s when I really started to know that this was the kind of person I wanted to around a lot,” he said. “Once we started spending more time together between tour stops and all this other stuff, we realized we had such a connection -- and then it blossomed into a marriage and a baby.”

Legend noted that he wasn't "nervous" when he talked to Teigen. In fact, he felt "excitement" for what's to come. He said he told himself, "Oh, this could be great.’”

They once broke up ... for a day

Legend and Teigen's relationship took a turn for the worse when they were on tour together. Legend got sick – and tried to break up with her.

"He was feeling really bummed and stressed out. He was like, ‘I can’t be in a relationship right now,'" she recalled to Cosmopolitan in November 2016.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in 2016. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"I knew it came from a place other than us not working. It was the stress of him having to maybe cancel a show, and he had never been in a real relationship — or so he says now," Teigen added.

But the split didn't last long. After one day, the pair reconciled and now, they joke about that brief time apart.

"I always joke, ‘Remember when you tried to break up with me?’ He’s like, ‘Yes, sorry. Big mistake,'" she said.

Legend proposed to Teigen in 2011

In December 2011, the "All of Me" singer proposed to Teigen on vacation in the Maldives.

Two years later, during a 2013 appearance on Oprah’s Next Chapter, Legend said his surprise proposal was almost ruined when airport security wanted to look through his carry-on bag and search a box that he kept the ring in.

Chrissy Teigen, wearing an engagement ring and John Legend on February 13, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nev. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

"Chrissy was standing right next to me and I was, like, oh, my God. I’ve hid it so well this whole time. Now as we’re just about to get to the Maldives she’s going find out I have a ring in this box and it’s going to ruin the surprise and I’ll have to get on my knees in the airport,” he said. “In front of security.”

Thankfully, everything worked out just fine.

Legend ended up proposing to Teigen at dinner. He hid the ring in a little dessert that the waiter brought out for her.

"I see the little box and then you know, your heart stops and you get so excited,” Teigen said on Oprah’s Next Chapter. “There was no big grand speech or anything. I think it was just very lovely and sweet.”

They got married in a court house in 2013

Legend and Teigen ended up tying the knot at an NYC courthouse in September 2013 the day before they jetted off to Italy for their Lake Como nuptials.

For the courthouse ceremony, the duo wore matching black outfits.

“We actually got married after going to a couple Fashion Week shows at Vera Wang, ironically who actually did my dress, but we got married at the courthouse right after,” Teigen, then 27, told E! News one month after their wedding took place.

“We are dumb and didn’t realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City. So Irina Shayk was our witness!”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at a Vera Wang fashion show in 2013. Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

And later had a wedding in Italy

Teigen posted photos from the couple's wedding at a villa in Lake Como on her Instagram.

She wore a tulle ball gown for the ceremony.

She then changed into a mermaid style gown for the reception.

They welcomed a baby girl, Luna, in 2015

In October 2015, Teigen announced that she was pregnant with her and Legend's first baby in an Instagram post.

"John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant. As many of you know, we’ve been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn’t been easy, but we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Teigen and Legend later welcomed daughter Luna Simone Stephens, on April 14, 2016. (Legend's whose real name is John Stephens).

Legend tweeted, "We couldn't be happier!"

Their son, Miles, was born in 2018

In May 2018, the couple welcomed their second child, son Miles Theodore Stephens.

"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens — We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles," Teigen wrote on Instagram when she announced his birth. "Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Today, they share photos of Luna and Miles as they get older.

Teigen suffered a miscarriage in 2020

In August 2020, Legend released the music video for his song "Wild." In the 3-minute clip, he confirmed that he was going to be a father again when Teigen displayed her baby bump on camera.

But one month later, Teigen confirmed that she suffered a miscarriage and lost the baby.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen continued, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

She wrote to her son Jack, "We will always love you."

In 2022, Teigen announced that she and Legend are expecting another baby

Following the loss of Jack, Teigen waited a while into her next pregnancy she told her fans that she was pregnant again.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing," she said on Instagram in August.

She said it's been "hard" keeping the news in "for so long." Legend posted the same photo on his Instagram, along with a series of hearts.

Teigen has inspired some of Legend's songs, including 'All of Me'

"All of Me," a now-iconic love song, is about Teigen. Speaking to People in 2013, Legend confirmed the song was inspired by Legend, and it was in the running to play at their wedding.

“There’s a song on my album that actually could be pretty good for the wedding. It’s called ‘All of Me’ and it’s inspired by Chrissy. She loved the song and cried when she heard it,” Legend said.

In 2021, Teigen got song lyrics from Legend's song "Ooh Laa" tattooed on her spine.