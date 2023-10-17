Neil Patrick Harris and his family do the best Halloween costumes every year — see the pics

Step aside, pumpkins. Hold on to your hats, scarecrows. The reigning King and King of Halloween are getting ready to roll out the orange carpet and unleash their genius 2023 family costume on the internet.

That's right, Neil Patrick Harris, his husband, David Burtka, and their 12-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, have a seemingly bottomless witch's cauldron of costume ideas for their family. And this year's family-themed look is sure to follow suit.

While we anxiously await the 2023 installment, grab your candy corn and take a walk down memory lane to see 12 years worth of blood, sweat and makeup that has gone into these viral family looks.

In 2011, they were off to Neverland

While Burtka doesn't want to grow up, Harper is ready to soar and Harris gets some bumbling assistance from Gideon as Mr. Smee.

Could this stint have primed Harris to play the wicked Count Olaf in "A Series of Unfortunate Events"?

In 2012, they followed the yellow brick road

A rosy-cheeked Harper as Dorothy joined heart-seeking Harris, a straw-filled Burtka, and Gideon as the cutest darn lion you ever did see.

In 2013, they upped the ante with two family costumes.

First, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum are late for a very important date with Alice (Harper) and the White Rabbit (Gideon).

And then they scared the living daylights out of us with this monster mash-up.

Harris comes alive as Frankenstein's Monster, Gideon is a howling good werewolf, Harper's Bride of Frankenstein has top volume and Burtka terrifies as the nocturnal bloodsucking Dracula.

2014 was a super year for these heroes and villains

Harris and Burtka maybe standouts as the Riddler and the Joker, but Gideon's Batman and Harper's Batgirl think crime is no laughing matter in Gotham City.

In 2015, they travel to a galaxy far, far away

Win every costume contest, they must.

With Harper as Princess Lea, Burtka as Han Solo, Harris as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Gideon as Luke Skywalker, it's easy to see that this family has used the force.

In 2016, they head to the movies

It's lights, camera, action! Diamonds are clearly Harper's best friend, Harris got his Groucho on, Burtka is trying to keep up with modern times as Charlie Chaplin and Gideon, like every toddler, is a rebel without a cause.

In 2017, they pull back the curtain on their creepy carnival

Strongman Gideon, not-so-funny clown Burtka and bearded Harper perform while Harris barks out orders. This circus is no laughing matter.

In 2018, they hitch a ride

This trio of hitchhiking ghosts — along with a bloodthirsty bride — are ready to haunt a mansion near you.

In 2019, they proved art isn't easy

In this Boo-seum, Harper added color as Frida Kahlo, Gideon clicks his way into Andy Warhol's world, Burtka is surreal as Salvador Dalí and Harris is all ear as Vincent Van Gough.

In 2020, they got a golden ticket

While Burtka delights as a jaunty Willy Wonka, Harris slithers into frame as Mr. Slugworth, Harper demands a goose that lays gold eggs for Easter and Gideon is the sweetly deserving Charlie.

In 2021, they resurrected evil

Harris is feeling a bit psycho, Harper is ready for some head-turning fun, Burtka is out for some "redrum" and Gideon thinks Halloween is child's play.

In 2022, they overate

Harper picks her teeth as Wendy, Burtka takes a royal nap, Harris has been overserved at McDonalds and Gideon is a perfectly goateed Colonel Sanders.