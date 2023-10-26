29 of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of all time

Celebrities like Heidi Klum are known to go all out when it comes to their Halloween costumes, using wigs, prosthetics, makeup and more to transform.
From Neil Patrick Harris' iconic family ensembles to, of course, the infamous worm, these costumes have become part of pop culture history.
With Halloween around the corner, it's a great time to look back at some of the greatest celebrity costumes over the decades — and maybe find some inspiration for a last-minute getup.
1. Heidi Klum as a worm, 2022
One look at the model’s giant worm costume and it’s clear why she deserves the top spot.
2. Olivia Rodrigo as Betty Boop, 2022
With iconic curls and a strapless red dress, Rodrigo nailed her Betty Boop look last year.
3. Kim Kardashian as Mystique, 2022
Kardashian looked identical to the "X-Men" character in what appeared to be a blue bodysuit paired with bright red hair.
4. Al Roker as The Weeknd, 2021
Roker did more than just dress up as The Weeknd for Halloween 2021 — he also replicated The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show from earlier that year, complete with backup dancers.
5. Ariana Grande as Miss Creature from the 'Creature from the Black Lagoon,' 2021
Grande's Miss Creature costume might make you do a double take, but yes, it really is her. She executed the look alongside her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez, who dressed as a "handsome scuba man."
6. Winnie Harlow as Grace Jones, 2021
Harlow took on the challenge of replicating some of Grace Jones’ most iconic looks, and went beyond what anybody could imagine.
7. Joey King as Voldemort, 2018
King's take on Voldemort is both amazing and frightening, complete with a wand and a lack of a nose.
8. Tracee Ellis Ross as Adelaide Wilson from 'Us,' 2019
The "Black-ish" cast took on characters from "Us" for Halloween, but Ross stood out channeling Lupita Nyong'o's terrifying stare.
9. Lupita Nyong'o as Dionne from 'Clueless,' 2018
Speaking of Nyong’o, her sparkly phone is the cherry on top of her plaid-centric “Clueless” costume.
10. Harry Styles as Elton John, 2018
Styles killed it with his bedazzled costume as he channeled his inner Elton John.
11. Hoda Kotb as Elton John, 2018
2018 seemed to be the year of Elton John, because Hoda Kotb also went full Rocket Man with the “I’m Still Standing” singer’s hair and a prop grand piano.
12. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands, 2017
Gaga looked unrecognizable with her Edward Scissorhands costume, and it gave many fans the creeps.
13. LeBron James as Pennywise, aka It, 2017
James looked eerily similar to Pennywise from the "It" remake.
14. Bette Midler as a flower goddess, 2017
Midler dressed up adorned in flowers, both in her hair and on her dress, which was fitting for the annual New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween gala.
15. Cynthia Erivo as Neytiri, 2016
Another unrecognizable, all-blue look is Cynthia Erivo’s Neytiri costume from the film “Avatar.”
16. Beyoncé and Jay-Z as Barbie and Ken, 2016
Years before Greta Gerwig's film "Barbie" made Barbiecore all the rage, Beyoncé and Jay-Z channeled the Mattel dolls for Halloween and posed with their daughter Blue Ivy.
17. Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, 2016
Midler went back to her “Hocus Pocus” roots with her Winifred Sanderson costume in 2016.
18. Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton, 2016
Perry’s getup was complete with Clinton’s blond hair paired with a signature pantsuit in bright red.
19. Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit, 2015
It’s no surprise Klum would make the list more than once, and her Jessica Rabbit costume is one of her most elaborate.
20. Chrissy Teigen as Guy Fieri, 2015
Holy moly, Teigen’s Fieri costume from 2015 is extraordinary.
21. Tyra Banks as Richard Branson, 2015
Not sure what's more impressive, the choice to dress up as Branson or the amount of detail that went into the hair and makeup.
22. Katy Perry as a Cheeto, 2014
Some say this is not just a Cheeto costume, but a sad Cheeto costume.
23. Al Roker and Lester Holt as the Blues Brothers, 2014
What happens when a Nightly News host and TODAY host team up for Halloween? They dress up as characters from “The Blues Brothers,” a recurring sketch on “Saturday Night Live” that turned into a movie.
24. Rihanna as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, 2014
Rihanna and her friends took to the New York City streets as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Rihanna hinted that she was Raphael, or "RIHphael."
25. Tina Fey and Will Ferrell as Roxanne Ritchi and Megamind from 'Megamind,' 2010
In 2010, Fey and Ferrell appeared on TODAY dressed as their "Megamind" animated characters: the journalist Roxanne Ritchi and, of course, Megamind himself.
26. Hoda Kotb as Yoda, 2009
Kotb was one with the force in this spectacular costume.
27. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis as Ken Doctor and Barbie Nurse, 2001
Another Barbie and Ken look that originated well before the "Barbie" movie was Schwarzenegger and Curtis as Ken Doctor and Barbie Nurse, respectively.
28. Cindy Crawford as Marilyn Monroe, 1996
Many have dressed up as Monroe for Halloween, but it’s hard to compete with Crawford’s 1996 costume.
29. Cher as Cleopatra, 1988
Cher's Cleopatra look is one for the ages.