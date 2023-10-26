29 of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of all time

Celebrities like Heidi Klum are known to go all out when it comes to their Halloween costumes, using wigs, prosthetics, makeup and more to transform.

From Neil Patrick Harris' iconic family ensembles to, of course, the infamous worm, these costumes have become part of pop culture history.

With Halloween around the corner, it's a great time to look back at some of the greatest celebrity costumes over the decades — and maybe find some inspiration for a last-minute getup.

1. Heidi Klum as a worm, 2022

One look at the model’s giant worm costume and it’s clear why she deserves the top spot.

Would you still love her if she was a worm? Noam Galai / Getty Images for Heidi Klum

2. Olivia Rodrigo as Betty Boop, 2022

With iconic curls and a strapless red dress, Rodrigo nailed her Betty Boop look last year.

3. Kim Kardashian as Mystique, 2022

Kardashian looked identical to the "X-Men" character in what appeared to be a blue bodysuit paired with bright red hair.

4. Al Roker as The Weeknd, 2021

Roker did more than just dress up as The Weeknd for Halloween 2021 — he also replicated The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show from earlier that year, complete with backup dancers.

Al Roker as The Weeknd on Oct. 29, 2021 . Nathan Congleton / TODAY

5. Ariana Grande as Miss Creature from the 'Creature from the Black Lagoon,' 2021

Grande's Miss Creature costume might make you do a double take, but yes, it really is her. She executed the look alongside her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez, who dressed as a "handsome scuba man."

6. Winnie Harlow as Grace Jones, 2021

Harlow took on the challenge of replicating some of Grace Jones’ most iconic looks, and went beyond what anybody could imagine.

7. Joey King as Voldemort, 2018

King's take on Voldemort is both amazing and frightening, complete with a wand and a lack of a nose.

8. Tracee Ellis Ross as Adelaide Wilson from 'Us,' 2019

The "Black-ish" cast took on characters from "Us" for Halloween, but Ross stood out channeling Lupita Nyong'o's terrifying stare.

9. Lupita Nyong'o as Dionne from 'Clueless,' 2018

Speaking of Nyong’o, her sparkly phone is the cherry on top of her plaid-centric “Clueless” costume.

10. Harry Styles as Elton John, 2018

Styles killed it with his bedazzled costume as he channeled his inner Elton John.

Harry Styles attends a Halloween Party on Oct. 26, 2018. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

11. Hoda Kotb as Elton John, 2018

2018 seemed to be the year of Elton John, because Hoda Kotb also went full Rocket Man with the “I’m Still Standing” singer’s hair and a prop grand piano.

Hoda Kotb as Elton John during TODAY's Halloween show in 2018. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

12. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands, 2017

Gaga looked unrecognizable with her Edward Scissorhands costume, and it gave many fans the creeps.

13. LeBron James as Pennywise, aka It, 2017

James looked eerily similar to Pennywise from the "It" remake.

14. Bette Midler as a flower goddess, 2017

Midler dressed up adorned in flowers, both in her hair and on her dress, which was fitting for the annual New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween gala.

Bette Midler and her daughter Sophie von Haselberg attend Bette Midler's 2017 Hulaween event benefiting the New York Restoration Project on Oct. 30, 2017, in New York. Monica Schipper / WireImage

15. Cynthia Erivo as Neytiri, 2016

Another unrecognizable, all-blue look is Cynthia Erivo’s Neytiri costume from the film “Avatar.”

Cynthia Erivo attends Heidi Klum's 17th annual Halloween party. Patrick McMullan

16. Beyoncé and Jay-Z as Barbie and Ken, 2016

Years before Greta Gerwig's film "Barbie" made Barbiecore all the rage, Beyoncé and Jay-Z channeled the Mattel dolls for Halloween and posed with their daughter Blue Ivy.

17. Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, 2016

Midler went back to her “Hocus Pocus” roots with her Winifred Sanderson costume in 2016.

Bette Midler dressed as her "Hocus Pocus" character for her 2016 Hulaween Bash. Rebecca Smeyne / Getty Images

18. Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton, 2016

Perry’s getup was complete with Clinton’s blond hair paired with a signature pantsuit in bright red.

19. Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit, 2015

It’s no surprise Klum would make the list more than once, and her Jessica Rabbit costume is one of her most elaborate.

Heidi Klum attends her 16th annual Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2015. Getty Images

20. Chrissy Teigen as Guy Fieri, 2015

Holy moly, Teigen’s Fieri costume from 2015 is extraordinary.

Mayor of Flavortown. ABC

21. Tyra Banks as Richard Branson, 2015

Not sure what's more impressive, the choice to dress up as Branson or the amount of detail that went into the hair and makeup.

22. Katy Perry as a Cheeto, 2014

Some say this is not just a Cheeto costume, but a sad Cheeto costume.

Katy Perry at Kate Hudson's annual Halloween party on Oct. 30, 2014, in Los Angeles. Chinchilla / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

23. Al Roker and Lester Holt as the Blues Brothers, 2014

What happens when a Nightly News host and TODAY host team up for Halloween? They dress up as characters from “The Blues Brothers,” a recurring sketch on “Saturday Night Live” that turned into a movie.

Lester Holt and Al Roker on TODAY. Peter Kramer / TODAY

24. Rihanna as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, 2014

Rihanna and her friends took to the New York City streets as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Rihanna hinted that she was Raphael, or "RIHphael."

25. Tina Fey and Will Ferrell as Roxanne Ritchi and Megamind from 'Megamind,' 2010

In 2010, Fey and Ferrell appeared on TODAY dressed as their "Megamind" animated characters: the journalist Roxanne Ritchi and, of course, Megamind himself.

Tina Fey as Roxanne Ritchi, Will Ferrell as Megamind on TODAY. TODAY

26. Hoda Kotb as Yoda, 2009

Kotb was one with the force in this spectacular costume.

Hoda Kotb as Yoda on the plaza in 2009. NBC NewsWire / NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Ge

27. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis as Ken Doctor and Barbie Nurse, 2001

Another Barbie and Ken look that originated well before the "Barbie" movie was Schwarzenegger and Curtis as Ken Doctor and Barbie Nurse, respectively.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at the 8th Annual Dream Halloween, a fundraising event for children affected by AIDS, on Oct. 27, 2001. Sebastian Artz / Getty Images

28. Cindy Crawford as Marilyn Monroe, 1996

Many have dressed up as Monroe for Halloween, but it’s hard to compete with Crawford’s 1996 costume.

Model Cindy Crawford arrives Oct. 31, 1996, on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Getty Images

29. Cher as Cleopatra, 1988

Cher's Cleopatra look is one for the ages.