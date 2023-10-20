Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween.
The model and TV host has been throwing her annual Halloween bash since 2000 — except for a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. Part of the annual event's success is due to Klum's elaborate and iconic costumes every year.
From appearing unrecognizable as Fiona from "Shrek" and a massive worm, to bringing along fives "clones" of herself, Klum is always dressed to impress for Halloween. And with her yearly elaborate costumes come fans anticipating what she will do next.
With her 2023 Halloween party quickly approaching, it's time to look back at all of Klum's iconic looks over the last two decades.
Dominatrix (2000)
Klum showed up to the first of her many Halloween parties in an all-black Dominatrix costume, a more tame look compared to future years.
Lady Godiva (2001)
Her second annual party was where Klum's elaborate setups began. She rode into the event on a real horse to complete her Lady Godiva costume.
Betty Boop (2002)
Klum dipped her toes into the world of animated characters for her 2002 party when she dressed up as flapper caricature Betty Boop.
Gold alien? (2003)
Leaning towards the abstract, Klum went for a gold extraterrestrial or divine being of unknown origin in 2003.
Red witch (2004)
Klum delved into witchcraft in 2004, wearing a bright red outfit and an even brighter red hair with skeleton bones sticking out.
Vampire (2005)
In 2005, Klum showed up as a vampire, batwings and all, with an intricate heart design pinned to her top.
Biblical snake and apple (2006)
In 2006, the model showing up to her annual Halloween party as the forbidden fruit from the biblical story of Adam and Eve.
Cat (2007)
With the polarizing reception of the 2019 CGI-heavy "Cats" movie, fans might look back on Klum's 2007 feline bodysuit differently.
Goddess Kali (2008)
In 2008, Klum attended her Halloween party as the Hindu goddess Kali. Vogue reported that she received backlash for posing as the sacred figure.
Crows (2009)
A crow won't forget your face, and we won't forget Klum and then-husband Seal's 2009 costumes as the spooky birds.
Robotic purple alien (2010)
Robot? Purple alien? Klum used stilts to make her 2010 extravagant creation even more intimidating.
Skinless Human (2011)
Klum had two parties in 2011. For one party, she dressed as a skinless person with every fiber and muscle on display.
Apes (2011 pt. 2)
For the other 2011 Halloween bash, she and Seal showed up in intricate ape costumes.
Cleopatra (2012)
Klum decided to upgrade a classic costume with shiny details when she dressed up as Cleopatra for her 2012 party. She bedazzled her face in jewels, emphasizing the Egyptian queen's decadence.
Older woman (2013)
In 2013, Klum transformed into an older adult with full body makeup.
Vibrant butterfly (2014)
Klum hatched into a colorful — and slightly terrifying — butterfly for 2014.
Jessica Rabbit (2015)
Klum went above and beyond to look like Jessica Rabbit from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" in 2015.
Klum clones (2016)
Even when Klum isn't transforming into another character, she still knows how to execute an impressive costume. In 2016, she dressed five others to look exactly look her.
Werewolf from 'Thriller' (2017)
In 2017, Klum thrilled the streets of New York City when she dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video. She even brought an entourage of horrifying zombies with her.
Fiona and Shrek (2018)
In 2018, Klum dressed up as Fiona from "Shrek," taking on the ogre princess' red hair and standing alongside now-husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as an equally impressive Shrek.
Zombie alien (2019)
In 2019, Klum was an alien creature who appeared to have been tested on with metal tubes and staples all over her costume.
Mummies (2020)
2020 was the first year in two decades that Klum was unable to host a party, but she was still able to go above and beyond from home.
Klum posted a short film that shows her and her family having Halloween at home. However, things go downhill when she wrapped her kids and husband in toilet paper, resulting in them turning into actual horrific mummies. They chase Klum around the spooky house and she tries to get away from them as best she can, from hiding in knights armor to disguising herself in full body paint that gives off Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” music video vibes.
Zombie mom (2021)
After another year of having to result to filmmaking, Klum decided to continue 2020's story with a sequel shared on Instagram. The production begins with showing Klum and her husband's graves, hinting that they both died from the events of last Halloween. She then rises from the grave and surprises her kids.
However, she has a hard time getting her life back together, as her ear falls off when putting an earring on and her body continues to degrade.
Giant worm (2022)
And last, but definitely not least, is her 2022 costume. Klum made a Halloween comeback by not reaching for the stars, but reaching into the dirt. She transformed into a worm that was being hooked by Kaulitz, who was dressed as a fisherman with one eye falling out.
What will she wear this year?
While Klum hasn't revealed her Halloween costume for 2023, she has dropped a few clues. In a recent interview with "Entertainment Tonight," she talked about this year’s annual bash and gave the "tiniest" tease as to what she's scheming up for a costume.
"The tiniest little hint I can give you is it’s going to be very colorful, and super big," Klum told the outlet. "Honestly, I was envisioning it to be epic."
But then she revealed even more, saying they may need to “block a few lanes of the street” for her costume, and she said she had to fly five hours to a "mysterious place" to check how things were going.
If there’s one thing to learn from Klum’s decades-long history with iconic Halloween costumes, it’s that you’ll never know what she'll do next — but you can count on it being memorable.