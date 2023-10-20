Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween.

The model and TV host has been throwing her annual Halloween bash since 2000 — except for a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. Part of the annual event's success is due to Klum's elaborate and iconic costumes every year.

From appearing unrecognizable as Fiona from "Shrek" and a massive worm, to bringing along fives "clones" of herself, Klum is always dressed to impress for Halloween. And with her yearly elaborate costumes come fans anticipating what she will do next.

With her 2023 Halloween party quickly approaching, it's time to look back at all of Klum's iconic looks over the last two decades.

Dominatrix (2000)

Heidi Klum started her Halloween queen tenure as a dominatrix in 2000. DMIPhoto / FilmMagic

Klum showed up to the first of her many Halloween parties in an all-black Dominatrix costume, a more tame look compared to future years.

Lady Godiva (2001)

Heidi Klum rides on a horse at her second annual party in 2001. WireImage

Her second annual party was where Klum's elaborate setups began. She rode into the event on a real horse to complete her Lady Godiva costume.

Betty Boop (2002)

Heidi Klum sports long eyelashes, a black wig and a red dress with heels to match to complete her Betty Boop look. Getty Images

Klum dipped her toes into the world of animated characters for her 2002 party when she dressed up as flapper caricature Betty Boop.

Gold alien? (2003)

Heidi Klum showed up to her Halloween party as a mysterious gold creature in 2003. Getty Images

Leaning towards the abstract, Klum went for a gold extraterrestrial or divine being of unknown origin in 2003.

Red witch (2004)

Heidi Klum went to her fifth annual Halloween party as a red witch with a skeleton sticking out of her hair. Getty Images

Klum delved into witchcraft in 2004, wearing a bright red outfit and an even brighter red hair with skeleton bones sticking out.

Vampire (2005)

Heidi Klum had a thirst for blood with her vampire costume in 2005. Getty Images

In 2005, Klum showed up as a vampire, batwings and all, with an intricate heart design pinned to her top.

Biblical snake and apple (2006)

Heidi Klum dressed as a snake and apple for her seventh Halloween party. Getty Images

In 2006, the model showing up to her annual Halloween party as the forbidden fruit from the biblical story of Adam and Eve.

Cat (2007)

Heidi Klum goes full-on cat for her eighth annual Halloween party. Getty Images

With the polarizing reception of the 2019 CGI-heavy "Cats" movie, fans might look back on Klum's 2007 feline bodysuit differently.

Goddess Kali (2008)

Heidi Klum dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali for her ninth annual Halloween party. Getty Images

In 2008, Klum attended her Halloween party as the Hindu goddess Kali. Vogue reported that she received backlash for posing as the sacred figure.

Crows (2009)

Heidi Klum and then-husband Seal dressed as crows at her 10th annual Halloween party. Getty Images

A crow won't forget your face, and we won't forget Klum and then-husband Seal's 2009 costumes as the spooky birds.

Robotic purple alien (2010)

Heidi Klum and Seal attend her Halloween party as robotic aliens. Getty Images

Robot? Purple alien? Klum used stilts to make her 2010 extravagant creation even more intimidating.

Skinless Human (2011)

Heidi Klum showed off her "muscles" as a skinless human at one of her Halloween parties in 2011. Getty Images

Klum had two parties in 2011. For one party, she dressed as a skinless person with every fiber and muscle on display.

Apes (2011 pt. 2)

Heidi Klum and Seal showed up as apes for another one of Klum's Halloween parties in 2011. D Dipasupil / FilmMagic

For the other 2011 Halloween bash, she and Seal showed up in intricate ape costumes.

Cleopatra (2012)

Heidi Klum went to her festive bash as Cleopatra in 2012. AP

Klum decided to upgrade a classic costume with shiny details when she dressed up as Cleopatra for her 2012 party. She bedazzled her face in jewels, emphasizing the Egyptian queen's decadence.

Older woman (2013)

Heidi Klum looks unrecognizable as an older woman for her 2013 Halloween bash. Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Heidi Klum

In 2013, Klum transformed into an older adult with full body makeup.

Vibrant butterfly (2014)

Heidi Klum shows off her decadent butterfly costume in Times Square, New York City. Getty Images

Klum hatched into a colorful — and slightly terrifying — butterfly for 2014.

Jessica Rabbit (2015)

Heidi Klum looks unrecognizable as Jessica Rabbit for her 16th annual Halloween party. Getty Images

Klum went above and beyond to look like Jessica Rabbit from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" in 2015.

Klum clones (2016)

Heidi Klum surrounded by her clones for her 17th annual Halloween party. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Even when Klum isn't transforming into another character, she still knows how to execute an impressive costume. In 2016, she dressed five others to look exactly look her.

Werewolf from 'Thriller' (2017)

Heidi Klum dressed up as a werewolf with a group of zombies, resembling the characters in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video. Getty Images

In 2017, Klum thrilled the streets of New York City when she dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video. She even brought an entourage of horrifying zombies with her.

Fiona and Shrek (2018)

Now-husband Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum dressed up as "Shrek" characters for her 19th annual Halloween party. WireImage

In 2018, Klum dressed up as Fiona from "Shrek," taking on the ogre princess' red hair and standing alongside now-husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as an equally impressive Shrek.

Zombie alien (2019)

Heidi Klum as a gory zombie alien for her 20th annual Halloween party. Getty Images

In 2019, Klum was an alien creature who appeared to have been tested on with metal tubes and staples all over her costume.

Mummies (2020)

2020 was the first year in two decades that Klum was unable to host a party, but she was still able to go above and beyond from home.

Klum posted a short film that shows her and her family having Halloween at home. However, things go downhill when she wrapped her kids and husband in toilet paper, resulting in them turning into actual horrific mummies. They chase Klum around the spooky house and she tries to get away from them as best she can, from hiding in knights armor to disguising herself in full body paint that gives off Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” music video vibes.

Zombie mom (2021)

After another year of having to result to filmmaking, Klum decided to continue 2020's story with a sequel shared on Instagram. The production begins with showing Klum and her husband's graves, hinting that they both died from the events of last Halloween. She then rises from the grave and surprises her kids.

However, she has a hard time getting her life back together, as her ear falls off when putting an earring on and her body continues to degrade.

Giant worm (2022)

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz make their Halloween party return as a horrifying worm and fisherman. Noam Galai / Getty Images

And last, but definitely not least, is her 2022 costume. Klum made a Halloween comeback by not reaching for the stars, but reaching into the dirt. She transformed into a worm that was being hooked by Kaulitz, who was dressed as a fisherman with one eye falling out.

What will she wear this year?

While Klum hasn't revealed her Halloween costume for 2023, she has dropped a few clues. In a recent interview with "Entertainment Tonight," she talked about this year’s annual bash and gave the "tiniest" tease as to what she's scheming up for a costume.

"The tiniest little hint I can give you is it’s going to be very colorful, and super big," Klum told the outlet. "Honestly, I was envisioning it to be epic."

But then she revealed even more, saying they may need to “block a few lanes of the street” for her costume, and she said she had to fly five hours to a "mysterious place" to check how things were going.

If there’s one thing to learn from Klum’s decades-long history with iconic Halloween costumes, it’s that you’ll never know what she'll do next — but you can count on it being memorable.