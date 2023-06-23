The Fourth of July is the pinnacle of summer celebrations.

It's a birthday celebration, which means the day should be filled with fun activities, delicious eats and tons of patriotic spirit. Perhaps you’re throwing an annual shindig in your backyard, hosting a fireworks show or having the pool party to end all pool parties.

In all these cases, you could use some red, white and blue decorations that really set the scene for a day rooted in American pride, and lots of it. While you can certainly buy these pieces, going handmade will look even more special and be a lot more memorable for your guests.

Hang a stars-and-stripes bedecked wreath on your front door to greet partygoers. Create bunting that will make your house the most patriotic one on the block. Or craft table centerpieces that look just like the fireworks you’re admiring in the sky. But if you really want to make your time worthwhile, opt for the crafts that you can keep up long after Independence Day.

And not only do these 4th of July crafts double as decor, but they'll keep kids entertained, too.

Patriotic sign

Amy Latta Creations

With the words “Sweet Land of Liberty” beautifully presented in calligraphy, you can’t help but feel a sense of patriotism when seeing this handmade sign.

Get the tutorial at Amy Latta Creations.

Red, white and blue garden stakes

First Day of Home

Even your garden can get all gussied up for the 4th of July! Place these stakes in your potted plants or all around your beds.

Get the tutorial at First Day of Home.

American flag craft

Scratch and Stitch

Craft your own American flag using a blue bandana, strips of red fabric and pretty white lace.

Get the tutorial at Scratch and Stitch.

Americana bunting

Boxwood Avenue

For a fresh take on 4th of July decorations that can stay up through the summer, make this breezy bunting for your front entrance.

Get the tutorial at Boxwood Avenue.

Fireworks wine glasses

The Decorated Cookie

Invite some friends over for a few festive cocktails, and to make it an even more magical summer night, serve them up in some glasses dressed up with bursting fireworks.

Get the tutorial at The Decorated Cookie.

Goodie bags

Tell Love and Party

Are your kids throwing a 4th of July party? Make the bash even more fun by making these decorated goodie bags. Include red, white and blue sweets or small toys.

Get the tutorial at Tell Love and Party.

Red, white and blue rosette

Jordan's Easy Entertaining

Every bit of your house — your front door, porch railing or living room wall, to name a few — could use a few of these spirited rosettes.

Get the tutorial at Jordan’s Easy Entertaining.

Woven placemat

The House That Lars Built

Setting up a 4th of July picnic or a big shindig? Make your table look even better with these handmade placemats.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Fireworks centerpiece

Design Improvised

A 4th of July table just isn’t complete without a few zippy centerpieces. These table accents, which are made to look like real fireworks, are just the ticket.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Patriotic wreath

Jane Merritt

Greet your party guests in style. Construct stars out of red, white and blue paper, then assemble 'em until they resemble a wreath.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Hurricane candle

A Kailo Chic Life

Add a bit of extra glow to a fireworks-watching party with these hurricane candles, complete with stars and stripes.

Get the tutorial at A Kailo Chic Life.

Tie-dye napkins

Tikkido

Even your napkins should be fit for the occasion. Draw custom designs on paper towels, then dot them with rubbing alcohol for a tie-dye effect.

Get the tutorial at Tikkido.

Faux firecracker

Sadie Seasongoods

With vintage scenes and tinsel “sparklers,” these charming faux firecrackers can fill a basket or dot a table.

Get the tutorial at Sadie Seasongoods.

4th of July cake topper

The House That Lars Built

If you’re making a cake for America’s birthday, don’t forget to dress it to the nines with bunting in the country's colors.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Star napkin ring

Jordan's Easy Entertaining

Make your guests feel like the “stars” that they are by including these patriotic napkin rings at each place setting.

Get the tutorial at Jordan’s Easy Entertaining.

Balloon bunting

Jane Merritt of The House That Lars Built

Go for the unexpected by swapping fabric stars and stripes bunting for this one made of — yep, you read that right — mini balloons.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Star wand

Hello, Wonderful

Nervous about little ones handling sparklers? Instead, hand them these homemade star wands that promise to be just as fun.

Get the tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.

American flag hair bow

A Girl and a Glue Gun

In addition to wearing red, white and blue from head to toe, don’t miss dressing up their hair, too!

Get the tutorial at A Girl and a Glue Gun.

Ribbon wreath

A Beautiful Mess

Use red, white and blue ribbons to craft this wreath, guaranteed to instantly make your front door a lot more patriotic.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

4th of July headbands

Design Improvised

With stars, sparkling fireworks and the letters “USA,” no one will miss the fact that you’re celebrating the 4th of July.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.