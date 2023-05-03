68 Father's Day quotes that'll make Dad cry happy tears

To the rest of the world, he's just an ordinary guy. But to you? He's a superhero.

Because that's exactly what fathers are. He lifts you up (literally, in some cases), steadies the bike and has a never-ending supply of groan-worthy dad jokes.

Whether he's been there since the beginning or stepped in a bit later in life, celebrate everything your dad does with a thoughtful gift and homemade card with one of these short Father's Day quotes written inside.

Looking for just the right words to express what's in your heart? Not to worry because we've rounded up a collection of the best quotes about the intricacies — and beauty — of fatherhood.

Find emotional quotes from luminaries like William Shakespeare along with funny messages by comedians including Jim Gaffigan and Jerry Seinfeld. All of them, however, will bring a smile to his face because more than just being clever, they come from his favorite son or daughter (ahem, you). And, truly, there's nothing that'll make him happier than that.

Read on for inspiring (and hilarious) quotes to send via text, post as an Instagram caption or use anywhere else you see fit.

Best Father's Day quotes

"Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song." — Pam Brown

"It is much easier to become a father than to be one." — Kent Nerburn

"Babies are always more trouble than you thought — and more wonderful." — Charles Osgood

"Noble fathers have noble children." — Euripides

"Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn." — Matthew McConaughey

"There's no pillow quite so soft as a father's strong shoulder." — Richard L. Evans

"It is a wise father that knows his own child." — William Shakespeare

"Blessed indeed is the man who hears many gentle voices call him father!" — Lydia Maria Child

"A baby is born with a need to be loved — and never outgrows it." — Frank A. Clark

"There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children. One of these is roots, the other, wings." — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." — Jim Valvano

"The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature." — Antoine François Prévost

"We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves." — Henry Ward Beecher

“Having a place to go is a home. Having someone to love is a family. Having both is a blessing.” — Donna Hedges

“To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors.” ― Tia Walker

"Becoming a father, I think it inevitably changes your perspective of life." — Hugh Jackman

"Sometimes the poorest man leaves his children the richest inheritance." — Ruth E. Renkel

“Family is not an important thing. It’s everything.” — Michael J. Fox

"All we have of freedom – all we use or know – This our fathers bought for us, long and long ago." — Rudyard Kipling

"The gain is not the having of children; it is the discovery of love and how to be loving." — Polly Berrien Berends

"My father didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it." — Clarence B. Kelland

"The most important thing in the world is family and love." — John Wooden

"It doesn't matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was." — Anne Sexton

"Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man." — Frank Pittman

"Becoming a dad is one thing; being a dad is many things." — Steve Chapman

"There is no teacher equal to mother and there's nothing more contagious than the dignity of a father." — Amit Ray

“A happy family is but an earlier heaven.” — George Bernard Shaw

“The golden rule of parenting is do unto your children as you wish your parents had done unto you.” — Louise Hart

Funny Father’s Day quotes

“The problem with the gene pool is that there is no lifeguard.” — Steven Wright

“Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth. Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course.” — Ryan Reynolds

"A two-year-old is kind of like having a blender, but you don't have a top for it." — Jerry Seinfeld

“Never lend your car to anyone to whom you have given birth.” — Erma Bombeck

“Having children is like having a bowling alley installed in your brain.” — Martin Mull

“My mother protected me from the world and my father threatened me with it.” — Quentin Crisp

“Don’t try and make children grow up to be like you, or they may do it.” — Russell Baker

“I take my children everywhere, but they always find their way back home.” — Robert Orben

"Having one child makes you a parent. Having two kids makes you a referee." — David Frost

"Remember: What dad really wants is a nap." — Dave Barry

“No one knows his true character until he has run out of gas, purchased something on the installment plan and raised an adolescent.” — Marcelene Cox

“Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.” — Reed Markham

“You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have, for instance.” — Franklin P. Jones

“Having children is like living in a frat house — nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up.” — Ray Romano

"Some family trees bear an enormous crop of nuts." — Wayne Huizenga

"My 4-year-old son gave me a handmade card for Father's Day. Maybe for Christmas I'll draw him a picture of some toys." — Jim Gaffigan

Father's Day quotes from daughter

"My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams." — Liza Minnelli

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

"When his daughter puts her arm over his shoulder and says, "Daddy, I need to ask you something," he is a pat of butter in a hot frying pan." — Garrison Keillor

"Watching your daughter being collected by her date feels like handing over a million-dollar Stradivarius to a gorilla." — Jim Bishop

"To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter." — Euripides

"Daddies don't just love their children every now and then, it's a love without end." — George Strait, "Love Without End, Amen"

“It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping.” — John Sinor

“Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life.” — Marinela Reka

“A man’s daughter is his heart. Just with feet, walking out in the world.” — Mat Johnson

“Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad, because you are so special to me.” — Wade Boggs

“He taught me that there is no shame in breaking something, only in not being able to fix it.” — Hope Jahren

“It was my father who taught me to value myself.” — Dawn French

Father's Day quotes from son