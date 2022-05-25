35 inspirational Pride Month quotes from LGBTQ luminaries

Wear your heart on your sleeve this Pride Month.

Maybe that means showing up to a local Pride parade or protest as a sign of support. Or perhaps, it's by posting a message on Instagram or Facebook, urging the people in your life to celebrate love — yours, theirs, everyone else's — loudly and proudly.

That said, it can be hard to find the right words to meet the moment — one that sheds light on how far we've come and how far we have left to go. If you're struggling to sum up your feelings, turn to these Pride Month quotes from LGBTQ activists, advocates and allies for inspiration.

The quotes below capture all that Pride Month stands for: the beauty of inclusivity, acceptance, diversity and of course, love. On this list, you'll find everything from uplifting messages about self-love to poignant reflections on the heartbreak and loss that the LGBTQ community continues to face.

Once you find a sentiment that expresses what's in your heart, share it far and wide to remind anyone who sees it that love is love. And if you want even more options, check out this list of LGBTQ quotes from celebrities, writers and thought leaders.

"How many years has it taken people to realize that we are all brothers and sisters and human beings in the human race?" —Marsha P. Johnson

"We have to do it because we can no longer stay invisible. We have to be visible. We should not be ashamed of who we are." — Sylvia Rivera

"If you are not personally free to be yourself in that most important of all human activities — the expression of love — then life itself loses its meaning." — Harvey Milk

"We are powerful because we have survived." — Audre Lorde

"Equality means more than passing laws. The struggle is really won in the hearts and minds of the community, where it really counts." — Barbara Gittings

"Somebody, your father or mine, should have told us that not many people have ever died of love. But multitudes have perished, and are perishing every hour--and in the oddest places!--for the lack of it." — James Baldwin

"Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life; define yourself." — Harvey Fierstein

"We need, in every community, a group of angelic troublemakers." — Bayard Rustin

"If you’re part of a group that’s called "other" — a group that does not get the chance to be centre stage — build your own stage, and make them see you. Your queerness is beautiful, your Blackness is beautiful, your compassion, your understanding, your fight for people who may be different from you is beautiful." — Beyoncé

"When you put love out in the world it travels, and it can touch people and reach people in ways that we never even expected." — Laverne Cox

"Gender and sexuality are so fluid. It’s OK to change your mind a million times and figure out what works for you. It’s OK to take your time." — Amandla Stenberg

"I am not gay, but if I were, I would be the first one running out of the closet." — Dolly Parton

"This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another." — Elliot Page

"It still strikes me as strange that anyone could have any moral objection to someone else’s sexuality. It’s like telling someone else how to clean their house." — River Phoenix

"I think being gay is a blessing, and it’s something I am thankful for every single day." — Anderson Cooper

"This community has fought and continues to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance and the most relentless bravery. You are the definition of courage, do you know that?" — Lady Gaga

"Personally, coming out was one of the most important things I’ve ever done, lifting from my shoulders the millstone of lies that I hadn’t even realized I was carrying." — Sir Ian McKellen

"Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing we’ll ever do." - Brené Brown

"Being born gay, Black and female is not a revolutionary act. Being proud to be a gay, Black female is." — Lena Waithe

"The more I accept myself as a genderless human being, in a way, the more I’m loving my body." — Sam Smith

"There’s no right or wrong way to be gay. No right or wrong way to come out. It’s your journey, do it the way you wanna do it." — Tan France

"Openness may not completely disarm prejudice, but it’s a good place to start." — Jason Collins

"Nature made a mistake, which I have corrected." — Christine Jorgensen

"I’m not missing a minute of this. It’s the revolution!" — Sylvia Rivera

"You don't have to be gay to be a supporter, you just have to be human." — Daniel Radcliffe

"We are not what other people say we are. We are who we know ourselves to be, and we are what we love. That’s okay." — Laverne Cox

"It’s time we love people for who they are and let them love who they want." — Ellen DeGeneres

" I believe that telling our stories, first to ourselves and then to one another and the world, is a revolutionary act. It is an act that can be met with hostility, exclusion and violence. It can also lead to love, understanding, transcendence and community." — Janet Mock

"I want to make sure that any young person or anyone really who is looking up to me—who sees a glimpse of I am as a person—that they see no shame, that they see pride, and that I’m truly unabashed about the person that I am." — Samira Wiley

"If I wait for someone else to validate my existence, it will mean that I’m shortchanging myself." — Zanele Muholi

"We must remember that our greatest strength is in our love of life and colors, beauty and music, dancing and joy. That is our secret weapon. That is something that the opposition does not have. Keep those things near and dear to your heart because in times of war that will sustain you." — RuPaul Charles

"We should indeed keep calm in the face of difference, and live our lives in a state of inclusion and wonder at the diversity of humanity." — George Takei

"I want people to fall in love with themselves and to be really proud and full of joy for the space they take up. If someone else appreciates the space you take up, then that's the icing on the cake." — Jonathan Van Ness

"Follow your gut and don’t feel like you owe any sort of explanation to anyone. Your sexuality is yours only so build with it at a pace that works for you." — Daya

"The whole issue of sexuality is so gray. I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that grayness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it." — Kristen Stewart

Related: