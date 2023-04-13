Here's what to write in a Mother's Day card to sum up your love for Mom

There are plenty of ways to let your mom or maternal figure know how much she means to you on Mother's Day.

A unique gift, an afternoon spent reminiscing, making her a special dinner are all thoughtful gestures she's sure to appreciate.

If you're celebrating from across the miles, sending a bouquet of flowers might be in order, along with a greeting card to help express your gratitude for everything she's done over the years.

Stuck on what to write in her Mother's Day card? We've collected a variety of sweet sentiments to shower her with all the love she deserves. Some of these Mother's Day messages are short and to the point, others are funny enough for the mom who appreciates a corny dad joke once in a while.

But they're not just for Mom. We've rounded up inspiring messages for grandmothers, friends, sisters, daughters and all the other special women in your life.

Better yet, these heartfelt words also double as Instagram captions in case you want to spread the love far and wide.

No matter what you go with, it's sure to bring a smile to her face on Mother's Day. (Psst, you'll really make her day if make her a homemade card, too.)

'Happy Mother's Day' messages for all kinds of moms

On Mother’s Day, I hope you know how appreciated and loved you are.

They say no one is perfect. That's because they haven't met you.

There's nothing that warms my heart more than seeing your beautiful face.

Even if you weren’t my mom, you’d still be my friend.

Good things take time. Thank you for being so generous yours.

The older I get, the more I recognize your sacrifices and want to let you know how grateful I am.

Mom, your handprint will forever be engraved on my heart.

Thanks for encouraging me and believing in the possibility that I could be anything.

You gave me wings, then taught me how to fly. Thanks, Mom.

From the small steps to the big ones, you were always there to guide me.

Mothers are a precious treasure and the object of our deepest love.

Mom, you're the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow and the silver lining to all my cloudy days.

Life is a beautiful flower and you, Mom, are the sunshine.

A mother's children are the stars and to them she is the sky.

If I had to do it all over again, I would because you've been the best mom anyone could ask for.

Short Mother’s Day messages

I heart you.

Best mom ever. The end.

Necessity is the mother of invention and mothers are necessary for invention.

When it comes to mothers, you outshine them all.

Mom + best friend = You.

Together forever, that’s how we’ll always be.

Life doesn’t come with a manual. It comes with a mom-ual.

Out of all the moms, I got the best.

Sweet apron strings a mother’s love do bring.

No matter how old I get, I’ll always need you.

You’re my angel on earth. Happy Mother’s Day.

A million unforgettable moments. One amazing mom.

Funny Mother's Day messages

Guess what? You were right. About everything.

I'm perfect. Good job.

Sending you a latte of love this Mother's Day.

I love you very brunch.

Wishing you pugs and kisses this Mother's Day.

Dear mom, I love you a waffle lot.

You're not a normal mom. Thank God.

Good moms let you eat raw cookie dough. Great moms sit with you when you throw it up.

May your laundry basket always be empty and wine glass ever full.

It could be worse. I could've been like you as a kid.

Cheer up, at least I wasn't boring.

Life doesn't come with instructions. Even if it did, we both know Dad wouldn't use them.

Happy Mother's Day to the cool mom. You'll always be fetch to me.

Into every a life, a mother must call.

You can't judge a book by its mother.

You've been like a mother to me. Oh, wait, you are my mother. It all makes sense now.

Sorry about stepping on all those cracks. Feel better soon!

If stupid is as stupid does, do I get it from you or dad?

Hey, this is crazy, but I'm your mother. Call me, maybe?

Mother's Day messages from a daughter

There's no love like the one shared between a mother and daughter.

Even if I weren't your only daughter, I'd still be your favorite.

A good mother is what her daughter hopes to one day become.

I'm fierce. I'm strong. I can climb mountains. All because of you, Mom.

Moms are a daughter's built-in best friend. Thanks for being mine.

Safe in your arms, I learned how to face my fears, then conquer them.

I am my mother's daughter and she is my everything.

Happiness is having a mom like you.

Mother's Day messages for friends

We started off as friends and now we're moms. I wouldn't want it any other way.

You've always been the most amazing friend. How wonderful to see that you're an even better mom.

To my friend on Mother's Day: I hope they realize just how lucky they are. I know I do.

Best friends. Best moms. Best everything.

Keep calm and parent on.

Near or far, you're in my heart this Mother's Day.

A friend to the end, a mother like no other.

Mother's Day messages for grandma