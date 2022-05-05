105 Mother's Day messages to write in your mom's card

Moms come in a variety of packages. Some are the kind that bake chocolate chip cookies in the kitchen, while others would rather pick them up at the store. And then there are the moms who skip cookies altogether in favor of zucchini bread or tofu.

While no two are exactly alike, they all hold a special place in the hearts of the people who love them.

Celebrated on the second Sunday in May, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to tell all of the mother figures in your life — your mom, stepmom, grandma, mother-in-law, you name it — just how much you love them. Since finding the right words isn’t easy, we’ve rounded up all the best “Happy Mother’s Day” messages that capture exactly what’s in your heart.

Some are short and sweet, some are downright funny, but all of these Mother’s Day wishes are sure to bring a smile to her face. Start off her day by sending a cute message over text, then set aside some time to write a heartfelt card. Keep the message as-is or tailor it to your relationship by adding a few extra lines that only she’d appreciate.

See? Sometimes, it’s not what you do but what you say that matters. But if you're also planning to give her a thoughtful gift or serve up breakfast in bed, then carry on.

Short and sweet Mother's Day messages

The true gift this Mother’s Day is that you’re my mom.

I may not remember everything you’ve done for me throughout the years, but your love and support are things I will never forget.

Sometimes it takes becoming a mother to realize what it truly means to be one. Now that I’m a parent, I want you to know how grateful I am.

If a mother’s love is measured in stars, then you are the universe.

Happy Mother’s Day to the person who taught me how to say "please" and "thank you." Because of you, I learned how to be humble and grateful.

Let today be a reminder of just how special you are and how much joy you bring to everyone in your life.

Lovely. Beautiful. Cherished. Those are just a few of the many things you are to all of us. We love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day.

Today I wish for you to feel loved, supported and treasured, because that is exactly how you make me feel every single day.

Moms are patient gardeners who plant the seeds of love in their children, then watch them bloom.

There are so many memories that I hold close to my heart and just about all of them include you.

Even though I’m not always great at calling or visiting, it doesn’t mean that I don’t love and miss you. Because I do love and miss you. Today and every other day.

I love and value you not just today, but each and every one of the other 364 days of the year.

A day to relax. A day to remind you that you’re valued. A day all about you. A day to say, "You mean everything." I hope it’s a good one.

I hope this Mother’s Day is as special and wonderful as you are.

Out of all the moms in the world, I got you. I couldn’t be more grateful.

You may not know it, but you make the lives of everyone around you better just by being you.

You’re the lyrics to my song and the music in my soul.

Moms and friends aren’t always the same thing. I’m so happy that in our case, they are.

I wish Mother’s Day was every day because that’s how often you deserve to be celebrated.

For as long as I live, nothing will ever smell as good as your food cooking in the kitchen.

Moms are made up of fuzzy bathrobes, hot chocolate, snow days and hugs. You’re all those things to me and more.

I wish everyone was as lucky as I am to have you for a mom.

I’m the best version of me because of you.

We may not always see everything eye to eye, but I want you to know that whatever differences we may have, it’ll never change how much I love you.

Our relationship is far from traditional, but I wouldn’t want it any other way. You mean the world to me.

Funny Mother's Day messages

I’m sorry about all the stuff that I accidentally wrecked, then blamed on someone else.

This Mother’s Day, I only have one question: If you knew Sharpie markers were permanent, why were they in the house?

Just so we’re on the same page, "Because I said so" wouldn’t hold up in court.

For Mother's Day I added up all the times you said we’d do something "later" ... and you owe me four years.

Mom, does the 5-second rule apply if you drop it in the pool? Just wondering.

When they’re toddlers, it’s impossible to get them into bed. When they’re teenagers, you can’t get them out. Enjoy the years in between.

You may not have gotten away with it when you were my age, but let’s be honest, were you as cute?

You were right. I was fine. Except for the one time we actually had to go to the emergency room. Then, not so much.

I’m sorry for all the times I made you wait in the car while I pretended not to know that you were there and ready to pick me up.

Happy Mother’s Day to the mom who has made a career out of calling celebrities by the wrong name.

I might not have made it easy for you, but at least you can say that I never made life boring.

Today is all about you, Mom! Of course, tomorrow it’ll be about me again, so enjoy it while you can.

Yes, I actually am planning to wear it out of the house. Happy Mother’s Day.

Mom, in hindsight, you were my personal taxi service. Thank you.

This Mother’s Day, I want to let you know that I forgive you for all the times you got mad at me for something that [insert sibling name here] did.

Money may not grow on trees, but thankfully there was always plenty in the bottom of your purse.

You may have worked three jobs when you were my age, but you also didn’t have the internet.

I’m sorry I push all your buttons, but it’s the digital age and it’s all I know how to do.

Is my timeout over yet? Happy Mother’s Day.

No matter what you say, I still think there was enough room in the basement for a pony.

I’d offer to clean out the refrigerator this Mother's Day, but Dad says you’re the only one who knows how to do it.

You were probably hoping for a mani-pedi or hot stone massage this Mother’s Day. Since that’s obviously not going to happen, I hope that this message is a close second.

We all know that I’m your favorite. Don’t worry, I won’t tell.

Even though I’m no longer living at home, I’m sure all the stuff I left behind in my bedroom makes it feel like it. You’re welcome.

I think we can both agree that we deserve our own reality show.

Now that I’m a parent, I understand why you accidentally called me by the dog’s name when you were mad.

We planned to serve you a special Mother's Day breakfast. Unfortunately, we realized that no one actually knows how to cook, so doughnuts will have to do.

Mother's Day messages to show your appreciation

For all the times I didn’t express how much I appreciate everything you’ve done for me; I want to thank you now from the bottom of my heart.

I remember you saying that one day I’d thank you and you were right. Thank you for everything.

Mom, thank you for always being with me, even during the times I didn’t know you were there.

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to let you know how much I love and appreciate everything you bring to my life.

On this Mother’s Day, I want to thank the tooth fairy, leprechauns, Easter Bunny and Santa Claus. They made every holiday extra special.

Sometimes I simply can’t believe where I am in life, then I remember it’s all because of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

It often takes becoming an adult to realize all the values your parents instilled in you as a child. I am who I am today because of you.

It may feel like a lot of what you do goes unnoticed. But I want you to know how much I appreciate all the things you do, big and small. All the time. Thank you.

Thank you for all the times you brought chicken soup on a tray and slept on the floor when I was sick — and so much more.

Being a mom requires a wellspring of patience and the willingness to put someone else’s needs before your own. Thank you for both.

Now that I’m a mother myself, I understand why you could never sleep until I was home safe and sound. Thank you for always waiting up for me.

Thank you for always encouraging me to be myself and believing that I could do anything.

Blowing bubbles in the yard, singing songs in the car, reading books before bed and pancakes on Sunday morning. For these memories and more, thank you.

Thanks to you and your loving support, I’ve never backed down from a challenge or faced an obstacle too big to surmount.

I know that acceptance isn’t always easy, but you’ve been there for me, without judgement, every step of the way and I’m grateful.

For all the times I lost myself, thank you for helping me find my way back.

When I was younger, there were plenty of times that you had to talk some sense into me. Thank you for all the times you didn’t.

Even though I know it wasn’t, you always made everything look easy. Thank you.

Mother's Day messages for your stepmom

Sometimes mothers come into our lives later in life and we love them as if they’d been there all along. I’m thankful each and every day for the road that led you to me.

We may not have been together from the beginning, but we will be until the very end. I’m so glad you’re a part of my life.

It’s not always easy bringing two families together, but thanks to you, it has been.

Being a mom requires love, not DNA. Thank you for showing me exactly that.

Mother's Day messages for your mother-in-law

Having you as a mother-in-law is like being blessed with two moms and I couldn’t be more thankful.

You’ve always me feel like I’m one of your own, so thank you for giving me a new place to belong.

You've become a second mom to me. Thank you for loving me as your own.

Your son/daughter is proof of the incredible mother you are.

Mother's Day messages for your wife

I'm in awe of you today and everyday. Thank you for being the best mom to our kids.

Being a parent isn't easy, so I'm thankful to have you by my side through it all.

What would we do without you? Seriously, I ask myself this question every single day.

Mother's Day messages for your grandma

Grandmothers are moms who get to do all the fun stuff, then send them home. How lucky are you?

So much of what I love about my mom comes from you. I’m beyond grateful to have you both.

Grandmothers are just moms who don’t have a problem handing out popsicles for breakfast.

You have shown me what unconditional love looks like. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Mother's Day messages for your friends and other family members

To my sister on Mother’s Day — we’ve lived a lifetime of memories together and I look forward to the ones yet to be made.

Happy Mother’s Day to a friend who never ceases to amaze me with her thoughtfulness and generosity. I’m grateful for you and all that you bring to my life each and every day.

To my favorite aunt on Mother’s Day — thanks for all the fun we’ve had and for the pieces of cake you snuck me when no one was looking.

Friends come and go throughout our lives, but some are there for every step of the journey. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you.

Mother's Day messages for your daughter

It’s a joy to see the beautiful person you’ve grown up to be and the wonderful mom that you are.

Being your mom has been one of the greatest joys of my life and that’s what I celebrate the most today.

I’ve watched you grow from a kind, happy little girl into a warm, loving mother and I couldn’t be more proud.

Mother's Day messages for expecting moms

Knowing the kind of person you already are, I can’t wait to see the mom you’re going to be.

The journey is just beginning. Enjoy every moment along the way. Congratulations and Happy Mother's Day!

Motherhood suits you well. I can't wait to watch you (and your little one) grow!

Mother's Day messages for long-distance moms

No matter where I go in this world, home will always be where you are.

The miles that separate us aren't nearly as important as the love we share.

Even though I wish we could spend this special day together, I want you to know that no matter how far apart we are, I am only just a call away.

The miles between us will never change the memories we’ve made and the closeness we share.

We may be in different places this Mother’s Day, but you are always close to my heart.

I wish we could be together today so I could tell you in person that I think you’re the loveliest, kindest person I’ve ever known and I’m so lucky you’re my mom.

It’s hard to be apart this Mother’s Day, but I know there will come a time when we can spend the day together. Until then, please know that you’re always in my heart.

Mother’s Day messages for cat and dog moms

Sorry for eating part of that chair leg, barking at every single delivery driver and getting into the recyclables. I’d promise to never do it again, but we both know I’d be lying.

I’m hoping that on this Mother’s Day you’re willing to overlook my hairball problem and constant clawing. Also, thank you for always scooping my litter box since no one else will.

Just admit that I'm your favorite. We all know it's true.

