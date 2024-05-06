EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Teigen plans to spend Mother’s Day with a bucket of KFC

Chrissy Teigen has her Mother’s Day schedule set, and it’s full of deep-fried deliciousness.

On May 6, the mogul, model, mother of four is helping to announce KFC’s new “Real-Talk” Mother’s Day Menu, which drops today to celebrate both Día de las Madres on Friday, May 10, and Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12.

KFC is partnering with Chrissy Tiegen for a Mother's Day menu. KFC

The reimagined KFC menu was curated in partnership with Teigen and features a mom’s tongue-in-cheek perspective on what she really wants for Mother’s Day: a break. The working mom and the chicken chain are hoping this menu will give moms peace, quiet, appreciation and the opportunity to be waited on hand and foot with a hot and crispy meal.

“I’m not kidding, like, I’m literally going to be eating KFC on Mother’s Day. That’s how this whole thing came about,” Teigen exclusively tells TODAY.com ahead of the announcement. “We get to do what mom wants to do.”

On Friday, Teigen teased the menu on her Instagram, saying, “something’s coming,” giggling with a bucket of KFC and donning a fluffy bathrobe. She tells us as a lifelong fan of the house of Colonel Sanders she wanted to urge moms to do what they want to do on Mother’s Day — because she certainly is.

“I just want to sit on the couch, eat KFC, watch reality television and do crafts,” Teigen says, adding she’s recently gotten into punch-needling and building a play-village for babies Wren and Esti in the family’s yard. “That’s really my dream for the whole day, John knows that as well.”

KFC's Eight Piece and Quiet meal. KFC

The menu features classic KFC family meals which have been renamed for a limited time to honor how Teigen says moms really want to celebrate the holiday. Customers can choose from the following four options:

Taste of Time-off Meal: KFC says this meal is “for the mom who needs some alone time (and leftovers)” and features four pieces of the chain’s hand-breaded crispy fried chicken, two sides of mashed potatoes and gravy and two biscuits.

KFC says this meal is “for the mom who needs some alone time (and leftovers)” and features four pieces of the chain’s hand-breaded crispy fried chicken, two sides of mashed potatoes and gravy and two biscuits. Mom Appreciation Meal: The Colonel says this meal is “for the mom who deserves extra gratitude.” It comes with eight extra-crispy fried chicken tenders, a choice of two large sides, four biscuits and four dipping sauces.

The Colonel says this meal is “for the mom who deserves extra gratitude.” It comes with eight extra-crispy fried chicken tenders, a choice of two large sides, four biscuits and four dipping sauces. Eight Piece and Quiet: This punny meal is “for the mom who wants to keep the day easy,” according to the chicken chain. The stress-free option comes with a choice of Original Recipe or extra-crispy chicken, two large sides and four biscuits.

This punny meal is “for the mom who wants to keep the day easy,” according to the chicken chain. The stress-free option comes with a choice of Original Recipe or extra-crispy chicken, two large sides and four biscuits. Dad’s In Charge of Dinner: The fourth Mother’s Day menu option is “for the mom who doesn’t want to make another decision today.” And therefore, she’s not placing this order. This meal comes with a 12-piece fried chicken bucket meal in the KFC recipe of your choice, three large sides and six biscuits.

“The kids love eating it,” Teigen says of KFC. She says while all of her kids enjoyed all the chicken and sides KFC brought to her home ahead of the launch, she’s been particularly impressed with little Wren and Esti’s love of it — cut up into manageable pieces, of course. “The babies were around enjoying it and loving it.”

Teigen is expanding her motherly love beyond her own home to make other mom’s days extra special this year. You can drop a comment on KFC’s social posts telling the chain why your momma is the best — the comment will enter her for a chance to win a personal video shoutout from Teigen, which KFC will share on its socials.

We couldn’t let Teigen go without asking about a recent jelly-based honor bestowed upon her. On April 24, she received a jar of strawberry jam from none other than Meghan Markle. The jam comes from the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Teigen used it to make a sandwich and called it “one of the best bites” she’s had all year.

“You know, when you have something like that, that is special, and there is not much of it,” Teigen says, confirming she was one of Megan’s 50 initial jam-recipients. She says the jam — which is yet to be sold on the American Riviera Orchard website — is still sitting in her fridge. “We still have it, so that’s still saved in there.”

Then, Teigen had an idea.

“It’d be good on a KFC biscuit,” she says. “Actually, that sounds really good right now.”

KFC’s “Real-Talk” Mother’s Day menu will be available until May 12.