Chrissy Teigen says Meghan Markle’s jam is ‘one of the best bites we’ve had all year’

Chrissy Teigen is at the top of the mailing list for this stateside royal.

On April 24, Teigen told her Instagram followers she received a jar of strawberry jam from none other than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, herself. In March, the Meghan announced her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. She launched the Instagram page linking to a website where users can join a waitlist for the as-yet-to-be-released product line.

Luckily for Teigen, she didn’t have to wait to receive the brand’s first goodies.

“We jammin!! This might have been one of the best bites we’ve had all year,” Teigen captions her Instagram posted.

In her video, the model and mother of four first shows off a jar of jam before preparing a delectable-looking sandwich while Bob Marley and The Wailers “Jamming” soundtracks the short at-home clip.

Teigen says she used “rustic” bread, triple cream brie, thick-cut bacon and some American Riviera Orchard jam to prepare the sandwich. She also added salted butter to the outside, creating a pan-fried and crunchy exterior, all while daughter Luna hung out close by.

“Took about 8 mins total and made us happy for the entire weekend,” Teigen wrote, adding a white heart emoji to the caption.

At the end of the clip, husband John Legend can be seen taking a melty bite with his wife. He even commented on the clip post-grilled cheese writing, “That was a perfect bite.”

Meghan has been spreading the word by spreading her jam around Hollywood. She sent a batch of 50 jars to some of her famous friends, including designer Tracy Robbins, Argentine socialite and influencer Delfina Blaquier and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais.

Jam is not the only product in the cards for Meghan’s company, either. A trademark application extension filed March 9 and obtained by TODAY.com showed that the brand intends to cover an array of products, from home goods like tableware, linens and beverage ware to food items like jams, a variety of spreads and butters, marmalades and more.

According to the filing, items like body soap, body oil, cosmetics and pet shampoo are potentially on their way as well.