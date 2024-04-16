About a month after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced the launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, the first product from the brand appears to have been revealed: strawberry jam.

The former Meghan Markle spread the word about her new jam by sending a batch of 50 jars to her influential friends — including designer Tracy Robbins, who shared a photo of the strawberry preserves in her Instagram story.

Tracy Robbins shared multiple photos of the small-batch jam. @mrstracyrobbins via Instagram

“Thank you for the delicious basket!” Robbins wrote, sharing a photo of the jam sitting in a basket of lemons. “I absolutely love this jam so not sure i’m sharing with anyone.”

The jam's label appears to have handwritten batch numbers — perhaps even penned by Meghan herself? @mrstracyrobbins via Instagram

Robbins also shared a close-up photo of the jar, which shows the American Riviera Orchard logo, as well what appears to be a handwritten batch number.

Delfina Blaquier, an Argentine socialite and influencer who attended the wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry in 2018, also shared a photo of the jam in her Instagram story.

Delfina Blaquier revealed she received jar 10 out of 50. @delfinablaquier via Instagram

“Strawberry jam makes me happy, and I love your jam,” she wrote, tagging the American Riviera Orchard Instagram page.

What other products is American Riviera Orchard selling?

Meghan teased her new lifestyle brand in March, launching an Instagram page with a nine-photo grid featuring a gold, monogram-style logo.

She hasn’t revealed much more about her new brand, but a trademark application filed in March hints at some of the products she is planning to sell.

The application includes a wide variety of edible products, including jams, marmalades, spreads, butters, sauces, tea and coffee, among several other items.

The trademark application also lists a range of non-perishable products, including bath and shower gels, fragrance sachets, body lotions, cosmetics, pet shampoo, stationery, books, tableware, linens, yoga mats and many other types of home and lifestyle goods.

The name American Riviera Orchard appears to be a reference to Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home in Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara is often called the “American Riviera” due to its sunny beaches and Mediterranean climate.

The American Riviera Orchard brand marks Meghan’s first venture into the lifestyle space since she shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, before announcing her engagement to Harry in 2017.