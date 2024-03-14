What is American Riviera Orchard? Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand, explained

What is American Riviera Orchard? For one, it's the start of Meghan Markle’s return to social media. The announcement of Markle's new business venture marked the dawn of a new era of her Instagram reign.

Four years after the last social media post on her and Prince Harry's @SussexRoyal Instagram page, the 42-year-old launched a new account on the platform.

On March 14, American Riviera Orchard shared its first posts on its page with a bio that reads, “By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Variety Power of Women Los Angeles on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

The first nine posts combine to form a decorative logo with the words “American Riviera Orchard Montecito” beneath. Additionally, the page shared a behind-the-scenes story that showed Markle making flower arrangements and cooking in a kitchen, accompanied by the song “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson.

Within an hour of its first launch, the page had already racked up 44.5K followers. By March 15, that number had grown to 380K.

The name appears to be a nod to the California-based area that the former actor and her husband now call home. After moving to the United States in 2022, she and Harry settled into a home in Montecito, California, where they are raising their children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Montecito itself is an unincorporated town in Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara is known as the American Riviera.

What is American Riviera Orchard?

The new Instagram page includes a link to the website American Riviera Orchard, where users are invited to join a waitlist so that they can be "the first to know about products, availability and updates from American Riviera Orchard."

According to a trademark application filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in February 2024, American Riviera Orchard lists out "goods and services" that will be associated with the name.

The brand, according to the filing, will have online and in-person retail components.

The brand will have array of home goods, including tableware, kitchen linens, tablecloths, beverageware, coffee and tea services and more. It will also cover perishables like jellies, jams, marmalades, fruit preserves and a variety of spreads and butters.

American Riviera Orchard will also sell printed and downloadable cookbooks.

American Riviera Orchard's trademark application shows that it is registered to Mama Knows Best, LLC, which has a mailing address in Beverly Hills, California. It shares a mailing address with Harry and Meghan's Archewell organization.

Meghan Markle's previous Instagram accounts

The Tig

The duchess used social media extensively prior to marrying Prince Harry.

In 2014, she launched The Tig, a lifestyle blog that covered a wide range of topics, including food, travel, fashion, beauty and wellness. The website featured Meghan's writing and blog posts as well as articles contributed by friends and writers.

In April 2017, months before she and Prince Harry announced their engagement, she shut down the website.

Sussex Royal

Two years later, in April 2019, Meghan and Harry launched the Sussex Royal Instagram account as part of an official move to split their household from other royal family members.

In their first official post on the Instagram page, the couple shared their hope to share their efforts and the causes that they supported. The couple posted their final message to the account in March 2020. Today, the page still has 9.2M followers.