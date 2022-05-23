Recognizing and uplifting LGBTQ voices is important year-round, but Pride Month gives them a much bigger spotlight.

Throughout the month, the LGBTQ community and its allies get together at parades, marches and other organized events in the U.S. and around the world. While it's certainly a cause for celebration, Pride Month is also a time to reflect on the history of the movement; remember the lives lost to violence and HIV/AIDs; and pay tribute to activists like Harvey Milk and Marsha P. Johnson who helped get us to where we are today.

The parades and marches may get the most attention (and understandably so), but you can also show your support by shaping young minds with inclusive books or posting your favorite LGBTQ quotes on social media for all to see.

No matter how you choose to observe Pride Month, one thing's for sure: You don't want to miss out on the important events and awareness days. Keep reading to find out when Pride Month is, plus why we started celebrating in the first place. Then make sure to mark some of these special events on your calendar, so you don't miss a thing!

When is Pride Month?

June is Pride Month. Although it runs through June 30, Pride Month typically wraps up with a series of events scheduled on or around June 28, the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

After being unofficially recognized for years, Pride Month was recognized on a federal level by President Bill Clinton in 1999. Some of the following presidents carried on the tradition, as recent as President Joe Biden in 2021.

Why is Pride Month celebrated in June?

Before Pride Month, there was Gay Pride Day, which was first celebrated on June 28, 1970. Over time, the day turned into an entire month of celebrations and remembrances — and thus Pride Month was born.

The particular date in June marks the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, also called the Stonewall Riots.

During the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York City. In the days that followed, crowds gathered at the Stonewall Inn in protest, leading to violence and riots.

The rebellion lasted for six days, resulting in increased awareness around LGBTQ issues, along with the creation of advocacy groups to help fight inequalities and discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals.

There are a number of important dates to circle on your calendar throughout the month of June, including a series of Pride Month Awareness Days. Here are the ones to know:

June 5 : HIV Long-Term Survivors Day , honors and increases visibility around HIV survivor issues and needs

: , honors and increases visibility around HIV survivor issues and needs June 12 : Pulse Remembrance Day , a remembrance of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting victims

: , a remembrance of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting victims June 19 : Juneteenth , a commemoration of African American culture and the emancipation of African American slaves

: , a commemoration of African American culture and the emancipation of African American slaves June 27 : National HIV Testing Day , encourages individuals to be tested for HIV

: , encourages individuals to be tested for HIV June 28 : The Stonewall Riots Anniversary , commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising

: , commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising June 30: Queer Youth of Faith Day, to celebrate and empower LGBTQ youth of different faiths

When and where are 2022's Pride Month events?

Along with the U.S., other countries around the world observe and celebrate Pride Month in June including Canada, Australia, Brazil, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Of all the Pride celebrations and events, one of the largest is, unsurprisingly, in New York City, the place where the LGBTQ movement began in 1969.

This year, after a month-long celebration with various events, New York will host its annual NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Here’s a list of other notable Pride Month events happening across the country in June:

