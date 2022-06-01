IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shelby Deering

Shelby Deering is a freelance lifestyle writer living in Madison, Wisconsin. She specializes in writing about home design and decor, wellness and mental health, and other lifestyle topics, contributing to national publications like Good Housekeeping, AARP The Magazine, USA Today, and more. When she’s not writing, you can find her shopping flea markets and exploring local trails with her husband and corgi, Dolly.

Latest from Shelby Deering

holidays

14d ago

holidays

When is Halloween in 2022? Everything to know about the spookiest day of the year

When is Halloween? Find out the history behind the holiday, what day of the week Halloween falls on and why we celebrate.

holidays

21d ago

holidays

Here's the full list of holidays and observances in July 2022

Get the full list of July holidays, observances and awareness days. Mark your calendar with these dates, including daily, weekly and monthly celebrations.

holidays

21d ago

holidays

Here’s the full list of holidays and observances in October 2022

Mark your calendar with these October holidays, observances and awareness days. The month includes National Dessert Day, Mental Illness Awareness Week and more.

holidays

26d ago

holidays

Here’s the full list of holidays and observances in September 2022

Add these September holidays and observances to your calendar. This list includes official dates, along with awareness days celebrating food, pets and family.

holidays

28d ago

holidays

Here’s the full list of holidays and observances in August 2022

Get the full list of August holidays, observances and awareness days. Mark your calendar with these dates, including daily, weekly and monthly celebrations.

Lifestyle & Fitness

106d ago

Lifestyle & Fitness

Podiatrists share why you might want recovery shoes for post-workouts — plus 7 to shop

Give your aching feet the relief they sorely need.

Beauty

152d ago

Beauty

Have oily skin? This is the skin care routine derms suggest

Your skin doesn’t have to shine in the spotlight anymore, thanks to a new regimen.

Beauty

286d ago

Beauty

Expert tips to treat your skin during menopause

Your skin is changing, which means your routine could use some changes, too.

Home

299d ago

Home

11 fall porch decoration ideas by home experts in 2021

Savor those autumnal vibes while maximizing your outdoor space.