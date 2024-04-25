12 National Pretzel Day deals that won’t leave you feeling salty

Salty, sweet, hard or soft: There are endless ways to enjoy a pretzel.

Whether you prefer yours dipped in cheese sauce or coated in chocolate, National Pretzel Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate your devotion to this classic snack.

The food holiday falls on Friday, April 26, and many restaurants and food brands are marking the special occasion by offering customers freebies, steep discounts and more. Ready to take a bite out of all the deals? Here are a few we’ll be chasing down.

Auntie Anne’s

On April 26, Auntie Anne’s rewards members will be treated to a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel (plus taxes and fees) at participating locations. The offer, which is only valid in the Auntie Anne's rewards app, can't be combined with other deals or third-party delivery and can only be used once.

On April 26, the chain is also launching a merchandise store, which will feature apparel, accessories and items for pets.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

When you stop by Ben’s Soft Pretzels on April 26 and make a donation to the organization Tunnel to Towers, you’ll get a free jumbo pretzel.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

TODAY.com readers can score 50% off Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Milk Chocolate Pretzel Bar on April 26 using the code TODAY50 while supplies last. The offer can’t be combined with other deals.

Eastern Standard Provisions

Eastern Standard Provisions has several offers in store for National Pretzel Day:

30% off sitewide with the code NPD

50% off the Signature Pretzel Lover’s Pack ($50 value for $24.99)

Giveaways on Instagram

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

TODAY.com readers can save 30% on pretzels and more at GourmetGiftBaskets.com through May 30 using the code PREZTELTODAY! The offer excludes same-day deliveries and flowers.

Harry & David

Harry & David is currently running a 20% off sale, just in time for National Pretzel Day. Customers can use the code TY20 to save on the entire site, including several pretzel items like the Auntie Anne’s DIY Pretzel Kit and the Little Box of Happy Pretzels Gift. The offer is valid through May 5.

Philly Pretzel Factory

When you visit a participating Philly Pretzel Factory or Philly Pretzel Factory Walmart location on April 26, you’ll get a free pretzel. There’s no purchase required and the offer is limited to one per customer.

If you use the mobile app on National Pretzel Day, you’ll also earn double points on any purchase.

Pretzelmaker

Participating Pretzelmaker locations nationwide will give customers a free small original order of pretzel bites (salted or unsalted) on April 26. The offer is only valid in-store and is limited to one per customer.

Stellar Snacks

Stellar Snacks, a woman-owned snack company that specializes in pretzels, is giving TODAY.com readers 20% off on National Pretzel Day using the code PRETZELTODAY.

Sugarwish

TODAY.com readers will save $8 at Sugarwish on National Pretzel Day using the code TODAY8. In addition to selling sweet treats, the site also offers savory snacks, including pretzels.

The Greene Turtle

Bavarian pretzel sticks are half off at The Greene Turtle on April 26 and are served with beer cheese or Bavarian mustard.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

To celebrate National Pretzel Day and its own 30th anniversary, Wetzel’s Pretzels is giving away free pretzels on April 26 in-store at participating locations. The offer is limited to one per person between 3 p.m. and close and there’s no purchase required.

The chain is also running a giveaway, offering one customer the opportunity to have the Wetzel's Pretzels food truck show up at their next birthday party. In addition, five winners will score free pretzels from the chain for a year.