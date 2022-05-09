The relationship between a father and his daughter is incredibly special.

Steady and patient, he’s been a constant cheerleader, protector and shoulder to cry on from the moment you were born. And, yes, sometimes that even meant wearing a flower crown at your princess tea party or playing goalie as you tried another shot.

This one-of-a-kind bond is something to celebrate — and Father’s Day is the perfect occasion. If you’re not sure how to put your feelings into words, these father-daughter quotes will do just the trick. Here, you’ll find a mix of emotional sayings, inspiring words and funny one-liners to express your love in a way that only he’d appreciate. Take your pick: Personalize his Father's Day gift with a special message, add them to a card or use them as the foundation of your annual Instagram post.

Although some are more emotional than others, all of these sentiments are equally as sweet. Plus, these quotes from literary greats, celebrity dads, famous daughters and pop culture icons also apply to the other special men in your life that you want to honor on Father's Day, including your stepdad, father-in-law, grandpa and more.

For all they bring to the lives of the daughters who love them, these quotes say it all.

1. “When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

2. “We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves.” — Henry Ward Beecher

3. “It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping.” — John Sinor

4. “A wedding is for daughters and fathers. The mothers all dress up, trying to look like young women. But a wedding is for a father and daughter. They stop being married to each other on that day.” — Sarah Ruhl

5. “Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter. In love to our wives there is desire; to our sons, ambition, but to our daughters there is something which there are no words to express.” — Joseph Addison

6. “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remains as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” — Ama H. Vanniarachchy

7. “If I could give you one thought, it would be to lift someone up. Lift a stranger up--lift her up. I would ask you, mother and father, brother and sister, lovers, mother and daughter, father and son, lift someone. The very idea of lifting someone up will lift you, as well.” — Maya Angelou

8. “He taught me that there is no shame in breaking something, only in not being able to fix it.” - Hope Jahren

9. "I’m inspired by the love people have for their children. And I’m inspired by my own children, how full they make my heart. They make me want to work to make the world a little bit better. And they make me want to be a better man.” — Barack Obama

10. “Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it.” — Ann Brashares

11. “But I want her to grow up knowing that I was the first man ever to fall in love with her. I’d always thought the father/daughter thing was overstated. But I can tell you, sometimes, she looks at me and I just become a puddle.” — Randy Pausch

12. "It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was.” — Anne Sexton

13. “My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams.” — Liza Minnelli

14. “The father of a daughter is nothing but a high-class hostage. A father turns a stony face to his sons, berates them, shakes his antlers, paws the ground, snorts, runs them off into the underbrush, but when his daughter puts her arm over his shoulder and says, ‘Daddy, I need to ask you something,’ he is a pat of butter in a hot frying pan.” — Garrison Keillor

15. “There will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father.” — Alison Lohman, "Flicka"

16. "No one loves me like you do / No one knows me just like you do / No one can compare to the way my eyes fit in yours" — Chrisette Michele, "Your Joy"

17. “Watching your daughter being collected by her date feels like handing over a million dollar Stradivarius to a gorilla.” — Jim Bishop

18. “Old as she was, she still missed her daddy sometimes.” —Gloria Naylor

19. “Any astronomer can predict with absolute accuracy just where every star in the universe will be at 11:30 tonight. He can make no such prediction about his teenage daughter.” — James T. Adams

20. "Always a partner, a playmate and a teacher / Ready with a joke when times were sad" — Nancy Sinatra, "It's for My Dad"

21. “If you ever want to torture my dad, tie him up and right in front of him, refold a map incorrectly.” — Cathy Ladman

22. “Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life.” — Marinela Reka

23. "A man’s daughter is his heart. Just with feet, walking out in the world." — Mat Johnson

24. “No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” — Michael Ratnadeepak

25. “It was my father who taught me to value myself.” — Dawn French

26. “A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life.” — Dr. James Dobson, "Solid Answers"

27. “There’s something like a line of gold thread running through a man’s words when he talks to his daughter, and gradually over the years it gets to be long enough for you to pick up in your hands and weave into a cloth that feels like love itself.” — John Gregory Brown, "Decorations in a Ruined Cemetery"

28. “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” — Ama H. Vanniarachchy

29. “To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter.” — Euripides

30. “She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father.” — Harper Lee, "Go Set a Watchman"

31. “No matter how far we come, our parents are always in us.” —Brad Meltzer

32. “A girl’s first true love is her father.” — Marisol Santiago

33. “Dads are most ordinary men turned into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers and singers of song.” — Pam Brown

34. “Your children are not your children / They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself / They came through you but not from you / And they are with you yet they belong not to you.” — Kahlil Gibran, "On Children"

35. “It is a wise father that knows his own child.” — William Shakespeare, "The Merchant of Venice"

36. “When a father gives his daughter an emotional visa to strike out on her own, he is always with her. Such a daughter has her encouraging, understanding daddy in her head, cheering her on — not simply as a woman but as a whole, unique human being with unlimited possibilities.” — Victoria Secunda

37. “One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” — George Herbert

38. “Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.” — Barack Obama

39. “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” — Jim Valvano

40. “Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man.” — Frank Pittman

41. “It is much easier to become a father than to be one.” — Kent Nerburn

42. “Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then, it’s a love without end.” — George Strait, "Love Without End, Amen"

43. “A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” — Steve Martin

44. “It’s only when you grow up and step back from him — or leave him for your own home — it’s only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it.” — Margaret Truman

45. “He adopted a role called Being a Father so that his child would have something mythical and infinitely important: a protector.” — Tom Wolfe

46. “In conversation father can do many wondrous things; he’s built upon a wiser plan than presidents or kings.” — Edgar Guest, "Father"

47. “They and his daughters loved him, all who saw him loved him / They did not love him by allowance, they loved him with personal love.” — Walt Whitman, "I Sing the Body Electric"

48. “Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad, because you are so special to me.” — Wade Boggs

49. “I’m gonna watch you shine/ Gonna watch you grow/ Gonna paint a sign/ So you’ll always know/ As long as one and one is two/ There could never be a father/ Who loved his daughter more than I love you” — Paul Simon, "Father and Daughter"

50. “There is no such thing as being the perfect parent. So just be a real one.” — Sue Atkins

51. “Each day of our lives we make deposits in the memory banks of our children.” — Charles R. Swindoll

52. “Live so that when your children think of fairness caring, and integrity, they think of you.” — H. Jackson Brown Jr.

53. “If the day ever came when we were able to accept ourselves and our children exactly as we and they are, then I believe we would have come very close to an ultimate understanding of what ‘good’ parenting means.” — Fred Rogers

54. “You are my angel; you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself.” — Steve Maraboli

55. “I’ve never had a moment’s doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life.” — Ian McEwan

56. “He is a gentleman, and I am a gentleman’s daughter. So far we are equal.” — Jane Austen, "Pride and Prejudice"

57. “I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” — Hedy Lamarr

58. “My dad tells me to make decisions out of love and not fear. It’s okay to do something and not know that you’re going to nail it and execute it with full, perfect preparedness.” — Rashida Jones

59. “Fathers can seem powerful and overwhelming to their daughters. Let her see your soft side. Express your feelings and reactions. Tell her where you came from and how you got there. Let her see that you have had fears, failures, anxious times, hurts, just like hers, even though you may look flawless to her.” — Stella Chess

60. “Fathering makes a man, whatever his standing in the eyes of the world, feel strong and good and important, just as he makes his child feel loved and valued.” — Frank Pittman

Related:

Incredible Father's Day gifts under $25