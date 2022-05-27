35 inspiring 4th of July quotes to share on America's birthday

We can all agree that baseball, beach days and the Fourth of July are the best things about summer. Now that it’s finally here, it's time to start planning an epic celebration fit for America's big day.

Begin by packing your calendar with plenty of classic Fourth of July activities, then head to the store to get all the ingredients to make festive red, white and blue sangria, and, voila, it’s a party.

At some point in the day, don't forget to post one of these Fourth of July quotes on Instagram or Facebook to show some American pride. It's the day to do it, after all.

Put your patriotic spirit on display with these quotes, ranging from the profound words of former presidents and Founding Fathers to funny one-liners from celebrities (Conan, we're talking about you).

Even though you'd probably do just fine coming up with a Fourth of July caption on your own, it's a whole lot easier to simply borrow the wisdom from American icons, like John Adams or George Washington.

Luckily, we've done the work for you by picking the best of the best. Read on and get ready to celebrate stars and stripes forever.

Inspirational Fourth of July quotes

"The happiness of America is intimately connected with the happiness of all mankind; she is destined to become the safe and venerable asylum of virtue, of honesty, of tolerance, and quality and of peaceful liberty." — Marquis de Lafayette

"Happy 4th of July! This country of immigrants, religious refugees, outcasts and dreamers has come a long way. Let’s keep going." — Ellen DeGeneres

"It is impossible to conquer a nation determined to be free!" — Thomas Paine

"Nothing but harmony, honesty, industry, and frugality are necessary to make us a great and happy people." — George Washington

"Liberty has been planted here; and the more it is attacked, the more it grows and flourishes." — Samuel Sherwood

"True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost." — Arthur Ash

"I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country." — Nathan Hale

"Freedom (n.): To ask nothing. To expect nothing. To depend on nothing." — Ayn Rand, "The Fountainhead"

"If there is anyone out there who still doubts that America is a place where all things are possible; who still wonders if the dream of our founders is alive in our time; who still questions the power of our democracy, tonight is your answer." — Barack Obama

"Let us therefore animate and encourage each other, and show the whole world that a Freeman, contending for liberty on his own ground, is superior to any slavish mercenary on earth." — George Washington

"We’re blessed with the opportunity to stand for something — for liberty and freedom and fairness. And these are things worth fighting for, worth devoting our lives to. And we have good reason to be hopeful and optimistic." — Ronald Reagan

"We shall go wild with fireworks ... And they will plunge into the sky and shatter the darkness." — Natsuki Takaya

"Find a moment, just a simple moment, to close your eyes and think of the men and women who protect the freedoms you enjoy. It’s a privilege, not a right." — Matthew Lillard

"One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, One Nation, evermore!" — Oliver Wendell Holmes

"History is entirely created by the person who tells the story." — Lin Manuel Miranda

"July 4th fireworks exhale over the Hudson sadly. It is beautiful that they have to disappear. It’s like the time you said I love you madly. That was an hour ago. It’s been a fervent year." — Frederick Seidel

"Independence Day: freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed — else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die." — Dwight D. Eisenhower

"In America, nobody says you have to keep the circumstances somebody else gives you." — Amy Tan, "The Joy Luck Club"

"America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand." — Harry Truman

"Surely, in the light of history, it is more intelligent to hope rather than to fear, to try rather than not to try. For one thing we know beyond all doubt: Nothing has ever been achieved by the person who says, 'It can’t be done.'" — Eleanor Roosevelt

"When Freedom from her mountain height / Unfurled her standard to the air / She tore the azure robe of night / And set the star of glory there." — Joseph Rodman Drake, "The American Flag"

"No matter who you are or what you look like, how you started off, or how and who you love, America is a place where you can write your own destiny." — Barack Obama

"Give me the liberty to know, to utter, and to argue freely according to conscience, above all liberties." — John Milton, "Areopagitica"

"Courage is more exhilarating than fear and in the long run it is easier. We do not have to become heroes overnight. Just one step at a time, meeting each thing that comes up, seeing it is not as dreadful as it appeared, discovering we have the strength to stare it down." — Eleanor Roosevelt

"America is another name for opportunity." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Wherever the standard of freedom and independence has been or shall be unfurled, there will be America’s heart, her benedictions and her prayers be." — John Quincy Adams

"Humanity has won its battle. Liberty now has a country." — Marquis de Lafayette

"Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong." — James Bryce

"May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right." — Peter Marshall

"Happy 4th of July! As you take this day to honor America, ask yourself, “Why am I not honoring America on the other 364 days? Shame on me." — Stephen Colbert

Funny Fourth of July quotes