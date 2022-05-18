21 DIY Father’s Day card ideas to make for dad's special day

Put your heart on display this Father's Day.

While you can always pick up a generic Father's Day card at the convenience store, it won't have the same impact as one made by his favorite little hands. This year, take the personalized route and make one of these homemade Father's Day card ideas instead.

From funny to sweet and sporty to intergalactic, these DIY Father's Day cards can easily be tailored to the man of the hour (ahem, day). They may take little extra time and thought than the store-bought options, but for the guy who never runs out of patience or silly dad jokes, it’s more than worth it.

Whether he's a self-proclaimed "master of puns," fishing fanatic or sports fan, you're bound to find a one-of-a-kind card that'll make his heart sing. Keep it light-hearted or use this opportunity to write a cute Father's Day message inside that expresses just how much you love him — it's your call.

Pair any of these handmade cards with a unique gift and fun Father's Day activity to win the day. Better yet, go the extra mile and craft a homemade Father’s Day gift, too.

Doggone cute Father's Day card

The Inspiration Edit

Make this paw-some Father's Day card for the dad who loves his furry best friend. Cut out a dog that looks just like his or go with an indistinguishable pup — he'll be happy either way.

Get the tutorial at The Inspiration Edit.

Hooked on Dad! Father's Day Card

The Best Ideas for Kids

Fishing for just the right compliment to pay your father on his big day? Look no further: Turn your child’s handprint into a fish to tell him that he's o-fish-ally the best dad ever.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

Fingerprint baseball card

Sugar, Spice & Glitter

Batter up! To personalize this simple yet sporty card, stamp a few little fingers along the stitching of the baseball cutout.

Get the tutorial at Sugar, Spice & Glitter.

Gone fishing! Father's Day card

Julie Measures

It doesn’t get any easier than this as-sweet-as-sugar Father's Day card. You can write any message you want, but the blogger suggests going with "Fishing you a happy Father’s Day!" How fitting!

Get the tutorial at Julie Measures.

Popsicle Father's Day card

Projects with Kids

Let dad know that he’s the coolest guy on the block with this whimsical popsicle card. Kids of all ages will love painting the printable popsicles in a medley of bright colors — and Dad will totally appreciate the pun.

Get the tutorial at Projects with Kids.

Handprint Father's Day cards

The Best Ideas for Kids

Have the kids trace their hands to lay the foundation for these mustached men — a nice way to call out to Dad's impressive 'stache, don't ya think? Our guess: These cards will earn a spot on his fridge.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

"You’re the best pop" Father's Day card

I Heart Arts 'n Crafts

Whether the father in your life is a big movie guy or he just loves popcorn, this card will make him smile. To stay on theme, write a note inside telling Dad he can chose the next movie you watch together.

Get the tutorial at Heart Arts 'n Crafts.

Pirate Father’s Day card

Glued To My Crafts

No need to walk the plank if you haven’t picked up a Father’s Day card yet — just make this pirate-themed one instead. Turn your kid's handprints into the pirate's beard, then add a hat and eye patch to complete the look. The end result: Dad will feel positively treasured. Aye!

Get the Tutorial at Glued To My Crafts.

Handprint fish Father's Day card

Art Craft and Fun

If he likes fishing, this DIY Father’s Day card idea is sure to be a catch! Use the outline of your little one’s hand to make the fish, then write "I’m hooked on you, dad" inside.

Get the tutorial at Art Craft and Fun.

I love you thiiisss much

Sugar, Spice & Glitter

Do you love your dad thiiisss much? Then let him know with this homemade Father's Day card, which only calls for cardstock, markers, scissors and glue to assemble. Connect the two handprints with a strip of paper that is as long as your love (give or take).

Get the tutorial at Sugar, Spice & Glitter.

Interstellar handprint card

The Soccer Mom Blog

Remind Dad that's he truly out of this world. To give this card the intergalactic treatment, spritz thinned-out acrylic paint in an array of blues, purples and metallics around a traced handprint.

Get the tutorial at The Soccer Mom Blog.

"I lava you" Father's Day card

Glued To My Crafts

Everyone loves a good pun, and this DIY volcano card totally delivers. Pair your little one's handprint with the message, "I lava you," and you'll have his heart overflowing with love this Father's Day.

Get the tutorial at Glued To My Crafts.

Owl Father's Day card

The Best Ideas for Kids

Using colorful cardstock and markers, you can make him an oh-so-cute owl card. Whoo’s the best dad on Father’s Day? Yours, of course!

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

DIY Father’s Day knot card

Julie Measures

Seafaring dads will love this nautical card idea. The simple, loving, message, "Our family would knot be the same without you," is guaranteed to give him all the feels.

Get the tutorial at Julie Measures.

Watercolor Father's Day card

Projects with Kids

Use watercolors to make the messages on your card come to life. Mix and match all of your dad's favorite colors to personalize it just for him. Psst, you can make him a matching bookmark, too!

Get the tutorial at Projects with Kids.

Whale Father’s Day card

The Inspiration Edit

This ocean-inspired card is simple enough for kids to make. Have them come up with their very own special message or stick with ‘Dad, I whaley love you,’ which is just too cute.

Get the tutorial at The Inspiration Edit.

"Love you to the moon" Father's Day card

Glued To My Crafts

He’ll be so touched by this stellar handprint card idea. It's a super sweet way for your child to tell their dad, grandpa anyone else that they love them to the moon and back.

Get the tutorial at Glued To My Crafts.

Papa bear Father's Day card

The Best Ideas for Kids

Protecting their kids is what dads do best. If your dad has serious papa bear instincts, then he’ll appreciate the symbolism behind this card, which kids can easily decorate with markers, googly eyes and pompoms.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

Bird's nest Father's Day card

Glued To My Crafts

Turn a mix of plain and patterned paper scraps into a colorful bird's nest. The birder in your family will crow over your creation for weeks to come.

Get the tutorial at Glued To My Crafts.

The Soccer Mom Blog

Take it from the blogger who made this card: This paper glove will be a "home-run hit!" Using cardstock, markers and a photo of his biggest fans (his kids, of course), combine his two favorite things — baseball and family — with to avoid a strikeout this Father's Day.

Get the tutorial at The Soccer Mom Blog.

Jellyfish Father's Day card

I Heart Arts ‘n Crafts

Everyone will be completely jelly-ous when they see this colorful creation. Come up with your own message to let him know that your love is as deep as the sea. Or let the jellyfish, made out of painted handprints and cereal, do all the talking.

Get the tutorial at I Heart Arts ‘n Crafts.

