31 DIY Father’s Day gifts that Dad will treasure forever

Father’s Day is just around the corner, which means one thing (and one thing only): It’s time to come up with a thoughtful Father’s Day gift for your dad.

While he’s probably not going to turn down a grill or new set of golf clubs, a DIY Father’s Day gift takes things to a whole new level. Once he finds out it’s homemade, he’ll appreciate the extra time and thought you put into his gift, whether it’s a set of handprint coasters or bottle cap fishing lures.

Below, you’ll find creative gift ideas for varying ages and crafting abilities. The salt dough and watercolor projects are better suited for little ones who won’t sit still for long, while the more complex projects (think: homemade shaving oil and mason jar “gift baskets”) are a great option for adults. But if you want the entire family to pitch in, go with something like the succulent garden — kids can pick out the greenery, then the adults can do the planting.

No matter what you pick, you’re sure to create a keepsake that he’ll treasure for years to come. Whatever you do, don’t forget to pair your gift with a homemade Father’s Day card!

Rope coasters

Alice & Lois

There’s nothing like a cool drink to help chill out on Father’s Day. Make him a set of these handmade rope coasters to ensure that his glass won’t leave one of those pesky rings on the table.

Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.

Design Improvised

Color-blocked golf teesIf your father loves golfing, these paint-dipped golf tees are sure to be a hit. They’re easy to make, requiring only some long golf tees and paint. Personalize them with his favorite colors and he’ll have the most stylish tees on the course.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Painted cornhole game

My Frugal Adventures

Perfect for backyard gatherings, cornhole is fun for the whole family. For Father’s Day, paint a pair of boards in his favorite colors.

Get the tutorial at My Frugal Adventures.

Personalized hammer

The Flying Couponer

Give your father a one-of-a-kind hammer to use on his next home project. Have everyone collaborate on a special message, then use a wood burner to engrave the message forever.

Get the tutorial at The Flying Couponer.

Fishing lures

Creative Green Living

Taking Dad fishing is one of the most popular ways to spend Father’s Day. If you’re headed out, don’t forget to bring the bait, tackle and one of these homemade lures. The hooks are incredibly sharp, so this one isn’t safe for little ones.

Get the tutorial at Creative Green Living.

Chalkboard cookie jar

momadvice.com

The only thing Dad loves more than ice cream? Cookies, of course! Make him a personalized cookie jar, so he can keep his favorites all in one place. Customize it with his name, along with a warning to “keep out or else!”

Get the tutorial at MomAdvice.

Indigo bookmark

Alice & Lois

He’s already got his summer read picked out — and now, he needs a bookmark to go along with it. These homemade bookmarks will do the trick and are cool to boot.

Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.

Succulent garden

My Frugal Adventures

Who knew colanders could be so cute and practical at the same time? This DIY planter idea is the perfect gift for your garden-loving dad, stepdad, grandfather or anyone else with a green thumb.

Get the tutorial at My Frugal Adventures.

Book clock

Julie Measures

If your dad is always looking for extra time to read (pun totally intended), then you’re in luck. Give him the next best thing by turning an old hardcover into a clock.

Get the tutorial from Julie Measures.

Root beer float kit

A Cup Full of Sass

Give him what he really wants for Father’s Day: his favorite childhood treat. Throw in an ice cream scoop, pack of straws or drinking glass, so he can get sipping, stat.

Get the tutorial at A Cup Full of Sass.

“Thanks for helping me grow” plant

Faking it Fabulous

Here’s a message we can all get behind! Thank your dad for all that he’s done (and continues to do) by sticking this printable marker into a potted plant.

Get the tutorial at Faking It Fabulous.

Dad’s candy ‘stache

Alice Wingerden

This DIY Father’s Day gift is a cinch to make and your dad doesn’t even need a mustache to appreciate it. Grab a bag of his favorite candy at the store and arrange them in a glass jar — that’s it!

Get the tutorial at Alice Wingerden.

Beaded keychain

Projects with Kids

Is your dad the coolest? Or is he the best dad in the world? Once you decide, let him know by making one of these keychains. Better yet, make them both because — spoiler alert — your dad fits both descriptions.

Get the tutorial at Projects with Kids.

Sharpie art bowl

Little House of Four

Dad will find a million uses for this stylish bowl. The sky’s the limit when it comes to the design, so make it as simple or intricate as you’d like (or your drawing skills allow).

Get the tutorial at Little House of Four.

Stamped plant marker

Creative Green Living

Gardeners and recyclers alike will totally fall for these charming plant markers, which are made out of repurposed tin can lids. He can use them to identify herbs in his garden, all while keeping sustainability top of mind.

Get the tutorial at Creative Green Living.

Framed kids’ art

Alice & Lois

If you’ve got a budding Monet or Picasso at home, ask them paint a masterpiece for their favorite guy. Once it’s dry, mat and frame it for Dad to put proudly on display.

Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.

Golf gift jar

My Frugal Adventures

If a round of golf is on the Father’s Day agenda, he’ll appreciate this thoughtful jar of golf balls. He probably loses a few in the sand trap each time he plays, so he’ll be grateful for the restock.

Get the tutorial at My Frugal Adventures.

Handprint coasters

Little Rays of Sunshine

They grow up so fast, so preserve your kids’ precious little handprints forever. The best part: These coasters will come in handy the next time he cracks open a cold one.

Get the tutorial at Little Rays of Life.

Salt dough picture frame

The Soccer Mom Blog

This handmade picture frame is exactly what Dad needs to add some pizazz to his desk. Mix food coloring into the salt dough to give it a dose of color, then shape it and let dry before gifting.

Get the tutorial at The Soccer Mom Blog.

Lemon green tea soap

Beauty Crafter

Tea-loving dads will appreciate this antioxidant-rich soap, made with lemon oil and matcha green tea powder. The scent is pleasant without being too overpowering — a win in your dad’s eyes!

Get the tutorial at Beauty Crafter.

Chocolate-dipped Oreo golf balls

Sugar, Spice & Glitter

Dad doesn’t have to play golf to enjoy these chocolate-covered treats. The only problem is that he probably won’t be able to eat just one!

Get the tutorial at Sugar, Spice & Glitter.

Fingerprint trinket dish

What Katy Said

If your dad is like most other dads, he probably empties his pockets out and leaves change, well, everywhere. Give him one of these personalized trinket dishes, so he can keep it all in one place.

Get the tutorial at What Katy Said.

Cactus painted rocks

Projects with Kids

Your kids will totally love painting these cute cactus rocks for Dad. The best part: They also double as paperweights since chances are, he could use some.

Get the tutorial at Projects with Kid.

Tie-dye Jenga game

A Kailo Chic Life

Use a tie-dye kit to give an old Jenga game a wash of vibrant color. The whole family can play as soon as Dad opens it!

Get the tutorial at A Kailo Chic Life.

Bottle cap fishing lures

2 Little Holligans

How adorable are these bottle cap fishing lures? Even if Dad doesn’t fish, he’s still going to love them. And if he does fish, they’ll serve as a reminder of your love each and every time he opens his tackle box.

Get the tutorial at 2 Little Holligans.

Photo coasters

Little House of Four

Print off some of your favorite family photos and use them to make these DIY Father’s Day photo coasters. Our bet: Dad will start wiping tears from eyes as soon as he sees ‘em.

Get the tutorial at Little House of Four.

Handwritten coffee mug

Sarah Yewman

He’s already got a million mugs, but what about one made by his favorite little artists (ahem, his kids)? Exactly. Just pick up a bunch plain mugs and let your kids’ get creative with permanent markers in different hues.

Get the tutorial at Sarah Yewman.

“King of the grill” apron

On My Kids Plate

This year, crown him as the “King of the Grill” — even if hamburgers are still frozen on the inside. Shh, that’ll be our little secret.

Get the tutorial at On My Kids Plate.

Homemade shaving oil

The Merrythought

If Dad hates shaving (and, let’s face it, who doesn’t?) he’ll appreciate this luxurious shaving oil that’ll leave his skin feeling silky smooth.

Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

Pet portrait clock

A Beautiful Mess

Make Dad one of these personalized pet clocks to immortalize his beloved Fido or Fluffy for the rest of ... ahem, time.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Creative Green Living

No one will ever know he’s walking around with his kid’s artwork on his sleeves Well, no one besides him.

Get the tutorial at Creative Green Living.

