Add Moroccan pistachio cookies and Mexican matzo ball soup to your Passover Seder

The Jewish Food Society's culinary manager, Chaya Rappoport, is joining the TODAY Food team to share festive recipes for Passover from the new cookbook, "The Jewish Holiday Table: A World of Recipes, Traditions & Stories to Celebrate All Year Long." She shows us how to prepare a matzo ball soup with Mexican flavors and Moroccan-style pistachio cookies.

This recipe is so vibrant and flavorful, and it's such a special take on a Passover favorite with the introduction of fresh lime and chilies. It really showcases the diversity of Jewish culture and identity, reflecting chef Fany Gerson's family's journey from Ukraine to Mexico City to Brooklyn. I love her entire menu, and I have incorporated many of the dishes into my own Passover Seder.

This recipe is really smart because once the chicken is cooked in the broth and shredded, the bones are added back to the pot and simmered in the soup for a bit longer, adding double the flavor to the broth.

This recipe is for Mimouna, a celebration that marks the end of Passover in Moroccan Jewish culture. It's all about enjoying sweet desserts to begin eating leavened food again. Ruth Stulman, who created the recipe for these cookies, grew up baking them in Rabat, Morocco. She continued the tradition when her family moved to Virginia, inviting the whole neighborhood to partake. Mimouna is a beautiful moment of joy and freedom, and these cookies are delicate, light and crunchy — plus, they're gluten-free and Passover approved!

