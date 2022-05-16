40 Father's Day jokes that'll prove you inherited Dad's funny bone

Even if you’ve heard it a million times before, it’s hard not to laugh when your father breaks out a classic one-liner from his endless supply of dad jokes.

Just because he’s the king of corny puns and knock-knock jokes doesn’t mean you can’t try to make him laugh with one of these funny Father's Day jokes. Not only will they prove that you’re following in his footsteps, but these predictable-yet-punny jokes are a great way to pay him back for all of the secondhand embarrassment you’ve endured throughout the years.

Sure, he’ll be happy if you give him a thoughtful Father’s Day gift or card with a sweet message inside. But if humor is the way to your dad’s heart, then these cheesy jokes are the way to go. Plus, if you're looking for a fun Father’s Day activity, you can make a game out of it and compete to see who can score the most laughs.

Who knows, you might even be surprised to find out that your dad doesn’t already know what a pirate’s favorite letter is. Spoiler alert: It’s not “R.”

Best Father's Day jokes to tell your dad

Ladies, if he can’t appreciate your fruit puns, you need to let that mango.

Did you hear about the cheese factory that got blown up? Da brie was everywhere.

How do you identify a dogwood tree? By its bark.

How do you make Lady Gaga cry? Poker face!

I just invented a car that runs on herbs… I think I invented thyme travel.

What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear.

I saw a lady at the bank checking her balance so I pushed her over.

Did you hear about the yacht builder that had to work from home? His sails went through the roof.

What do you call a cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese!

Why did the phone wear glasses? Because it lost all its contacts.

Swimming with sharks is so expensive. It cost me an arm and a leg!

What did the buffalo say to his son as he walked out the door? Bi-son.

How much do roofs cost? Nothing. They’re on the house!

What do frogs wear on their feet in summer? Open toad sandals!

Policeman knocks on the door and says, “Sir, it looks like your wife has been involved in an accident.” The man replies, “I know but she has a lovely personality.”

The only reason I went to Wimbledon was because I heard it was a women’s singles event.

My wife laughed at me when I told her I could make a car out of macaroni. You should’ve seen her face when I drove pasta!

Do you want me to tell you the joke about the butter? No, you might spread it!

How do celebrities keep cool? They have many fans.

I had a long conversation with a dolphin once. We just seemed to click.

It was a lovely wedding, even the cake was in tiers.

The police just arrested the world’s tongue twister champion. They say he’ll be given a tough sentence.

Just adopted a dog from the local blacksmith but as soon as I got him home he made a bolt for the door.

I’ve got a pen that can write underwater. It can write other words, too, but underwater is one of my favorites.

What does a baby computer call its dad? Data.

What do you call a can opener that doesn’t work? A can’t opener.

What did the janitor say when he jumped out of the closet? ‘Supplies!’

Which days are the strongest? Saturday and Sunday. The rest are weekdays.

What did one toilet say to the other toilet? You look flushed.

Why did the boy bring a ladder on the bus? He wanted to go to high school.

What did one plate say to the other plate? Dinner’s on me.

Why do ducks have feathers on their tails? To cover their buttquacks.

Why did Mickey Mouse go into space? He wanted to find Pluto.

What makes music in your hair? A headband.

How do you know when the moon has had enough to eat? It’s full.

I woke up this morning and couldn’t remember which side the sun rises on. Then it dawned on me.

What did the horse say after it fell? I’ve fallen and I can’t giddy up.

What did the book join the police? It wanted to go undercover.

What’s the best way to watch a fishing show? Live stream.

How does Darth Vader like his toast cooked? On the dark side.

