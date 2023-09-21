Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's love story is officially coming to an end.

Two months after TODAY.com confirmed that the pair separated, the singer filed for divorce from the real estate agent on Sept. 18, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com.

Grande and Gomez cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. They listed their date of separation as Feb. 20, 2023. The documents show that they had a prenuptial agreement in place.

A rare photo that Grande posted of the two. @arianagrande via Instagram

A source tells TODAY.com that the pair were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing for divorce.

“They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process, the source says, adding that it was a “very kind and patient uncoupling process.”

The source notes that Grande and Gomez have “both moved on,” saying it was a “respectful, private and patient process.”

Since they began dating and married in 2021, Grande and Gomez have kept their relationship and marriage private. The "Save Your Tears" singer has since moved on and dating her “Wicked” costar, Ethan Slater, a source confirmed to TODAY.com on July 20.

“Ariana and Dalton have been separated since January,” one source said at the time. “Ethan is separated from his wife, and she and Ethan recently started dating.”

Here is a look back at Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship.

2020: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez start dating

Romance rumors between the two started in early 2020.

However, they confirmed their relationship in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck with U" music video. Towards the three-and-a-half mark, Gomez is seen dancing with Grande before she goes in for a hug and kiss.

December 2020: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get engaged

In a since-deleted Instagram, Grande announced that she and Gomez were engaged.

“Forever n then some,” her caption read at the time. She also showed off her stunning engagement ring, which featured a diamond and pearl.

Ariana Grande showed off her ring when announcing her engagement to Dalton Gomez.

May 2021: They get married

Five months after their engagement, Gomez and Grande became husband and wife.

The “7 Rings” singer tied the knot on May 15, 2021, according to court documents, and her rep confirmed their nuptials on May 17, 2021.

“They got married,” Grande’s rep said in a statement to NBC News. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

A snap shared by Grande from her wedding. @arianagrande / Instagram

According to People, the wedding took place at their home in Montecito, California.

The singer would go on to share photos from their special day on her Instagram.

February 2022: Date NightIn a rare Instagram post shared on Feb. 16, 2022, the pair is all dolled up and sharing a kiss.

The post, which is still on her grid at time of publication, was captioned with a pink heart with an arrow through it. It also includes a Boomerang of her and Gomez kissing.

A post-Valentine's Day pic. @arianagrande via Instagram

August 2022: Rumors of a separation

Rumors began swirling that she and Gomez may no longer be together after Grande posted a TikTok in which she wasn’t wearing her ring.

However, Grande clarified the reason why she didn't have it on, saying in the video, “I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t.”

Feb. 20, 2023: Gomez and Grande officially but secretly separate

According to the petition for divorce, Grande's legal team says she and Gomez decided to separate on Feb. 20, 2023, one year and nine months after tying the knot.

Grande would have been in London at the time, filming the upcoming "Wicked" movie, in which she stars as Glinda.

July 16, 2023: Ariana Grande seen without her wedding ring

While attending the Wimbledon 2023 men’s final on July 16 in London, Grande was photographed sitting next to Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield.

The photos also showed the singer without her wedding ring, which once again brought up concerns over her and Gomez's relationship.

Jonathan Bailey and Grande watch Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on July 16, 2023 in London. Karwai Tang / WireImage

July 17, 2023: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez split

Just one day after her Wimbledon photos went viral, on July 17, TODAY.com confirmed that the pair had separated. The news also came amid reports that she was dating her “Wicked” co-star, Ethan Slater.

“Ariana and Dalton have been separated since January,” a source confirmed to TODAY.com on July 20. “Ethan is separated from his wife, and she and Ethan recently started dating.”

September 2023: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce

Grande officially filed for divorce on Sept. 18, after two years of marriage. The reason for the split was "irreconcilable differences."

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Grande and Gomez had a prenup. Both will be responsible for paying legal fees.