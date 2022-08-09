22 vintage Halloween decorations that'll take you back in time

Halloween’s been around since the days of the druids — or at least that’s what some experts say.

Although it's still unknown when the spooky holiday officially got its start, it's safe to say that it's been observed for the last couple of centuries — at the very least. That said, it should come as no surprise that we've been putting up Halloween decorations for nearly as long.

"We can probably date the serious use of Halloween decorations from 1909," Lisa Morton, author of "The Halloween Encyclopedia," told TODAY. According to Morton, most people decorated with crepe paper garlands, cardboard cutouts, cornstalks, pumpkins and hay.

Of course, in the last 100 years, they’ve become way more sophisticated. Now instead of gourds and haystacks, we’re setting up giant skeletons and animatronic monsters that scare the living daylights out of trick-or-treaters. Even so, technology can’t take the place of old-school Halloween decorations because as simple as they may be, they still have an undeniable charm.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a trip back in time by looking at these photos of vintage Halloween decorations. Who knows, they may inspire you to go for a retro look this year.

1865: Pumpkinhead

London Stereoscopic Company / Getty Images

We’d totally fall over in fright if this Pumpkinhead apparition showed up in our kitchen. This photo dates back to 1865, which just goes to show we’ve been scaring ourselves silly for centuries.

Early 1900s: Carved pumpkins and apples

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Talk about a well-dressed table! They added height to their table display by mixing fresh florals with carved pumpkins and apples. Any guesses on what’s hanging from the light?

Early 1900s: Vintage Halloween fireplace

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Here, we see children engaged in the old American Halloween tradition of trying to find a lit candle, then blowing it out all while being blindfolded. It’s the decked-out fireplace behind them, however, that has our attention.

1910: Creepy skeleton

Kirn Vintage Stock / Corbis via Getty Images

Welp, this pretty much sums up how we all feel after sitting at our desk for hours. This skeleton looks like the real deal, top hat and all.

1920s: Witchy pumpkin

Visual Studies Workshop / Getty Images

No day at Venice Beach is complete without … a giant jack-‘o-lantern? We’re totally down for this witchy pumpkin at the beach or anyplace else for that matter.

1927: Glowing jack-o'-lantern

H. Armstrong Roberts/Classic Stock / Getty Images

This jack-o’-lantern really casts a glow. The lace tablecloth completes the look — and really makes the carved pumpkin pop.

1928: Fancy Halloween party

Dick Whittington Studio / Corbis via Getty Images

You can practically hear a big band playing in the background. We’re swooning over these outfits (“The Great Gatsby,” anyone?) at this Halloween dinner party. See if you can spot the devil hiding in the corner.

1929: Halloween backdrop

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Actress Clara Bow was the “It Girl” in her day — and she had the style to prove it. Her pin-up style may have stolen the show, but the ghosts and witches in the background still catch our eye.

1930s: Halloween staples

H. Armstrong Roberts/Classic Stock /Getty Images

Every vintage Halloween decoration in this photo gets a trophy, especially the little girl’s festive headband and the black cat cut-out beside her.

1930s: Paper-mache pumpkin

H. Armstrong Roberts/Classic Stock/Getty Images

We’re not exactly sure what this little girl is dressed up as for Halloween, but the paper-mache pumpkin she’s holding is outstanding.

1930s: Vintage Halloween painting

Transcendental Graphics / Getty Images

This painting by H. Boswell captures the holiday’s hallmarks: a beguiling witch on a broomstick, bevy of black cats and an overall ominous feeling.

1935: Simple pumpkin centerpiece

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

No clowning around here: That’s Rita Hayworth at a Halloween party in 1935. Although understated, the pumpkin centerpiece adds a festive finish.

1935: Flying skeletons

Imagno / Getty Images

We definitely don’t want to shake hands with the ghost in this photo. We will, however, take the two flying skeletons in the background.

1939: Giant jack-o'-lantern

Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

This giant jack-o’-lantern was set up at the New York World’s Fair in 1939. Some inspiration for your front yard, don’t ya think?

1940s: Classic Halloween decorations

Archive Photos / Getty Images

We’ll take one of everything! There’s a giant pumpkin, black cat, winking owl and plenty of other holiday haunts.

1945: Pumpkin trick-or-treat bucket

John Zavisho / Getty Images

Puppies and Halloween go together like trick-or-treating and candy! This cute pup joined in the fun by wearing a party hat and carrying a sweet pumpkin bucket for treats.

1955: Vintage trick-or-treat bags

Harold M. Lambert / Getty Images

Ding-dong! Look out, the Jolly Roger and the devil are knocking at your door! Back in 1955, these trick-or-treaters stashed their candy in paper and cloth bags.

1956: Eerie entrance

Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images

Here’s hoping that this duo doesn’t show up at your door on Halloween. Scary costumes aside, we love the look of the spooky branches in the doorway.

1957: Vintage Halloween table setting

Corbis via Getty Images

It’s time to get the party started! Taken at a 1957 Halloween party held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, these witches’ hats and party horns double as tabletop decorations.

1958: Carved pumpkin display

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

First question: Where do you even find a pumpkin this big? Second question: How long did it take them to scoop out the guts before carving? Either way, it looks amazing nestled among the corn stalks.

1959: Carved pumpkin trio

Harold M. Lambert / Getty Images

These jack-o’-lanterns guarding the window are way scarier than anything you can make with your basic pumpkin carving kit. The dried corn is a nice finishing touch.

1967: Cute Halloween cut-outs

Portland Press Herald / Getty Images

The charming cut-outs on the fireplace were standard fare when this photo was taken back in 1967 at the Baxter Library in Portland, Maine.