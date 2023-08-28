55 Halloween riddles (and answers) that are frightfully good

Here's a Halloween trivia question for you: In the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, where do you bury the survivors?

Hah! Trick question. You don't bury survivors.

OK, how about this brain teaser: I have three eyes in a row and one of them glows bright red. What am I? Sounds pretty scary doesn't it? We'd love tell you the answer, but don't want to give it away in case you're still trying to solve our clever Halloween riddle on your own.

If you give up, however, you can read on to find your answer. Along the way you'll find a host of other Halloween jokes with ghosts, witches, jack-o'-lanterns, and vampires, as well as plenty of "What-am-I" riddles sure to put your knowledge to the test.

You'll also unearth some pretty funny dad jokes and other Halloween puns that you can break out to give them a laugh while trick-or-treating or during any other spooky activities.

And because it's Halloween and all, we've even tossed in a few scary (but not too scary) riddles for kids and adults that just might send a chill or two down their spine. At least until they solve them and realize it's all in good fun.

So, what are you waiting for? Put on your skull ... er, thinking cap on, and let's begin.

Halloween riddles with answers

I have a straight back and sharp teeth that bite. What am I? Answer : A saw.

: A saw. The more you take away, the bigger I get. What am I? Answer: A grave.

A grave. I'm a ball, but I can't be kicked, thrown or tossed. What am I? Answer: An eyeball.

I have many teeth, but don't bite. What am I? Answer : A comb.

: A comb. I have five fingers and a thumb, but I will never be alive. What am I? Answer: A glove.

A glove. I have a tail and four feet, but no arms or legs. What am I? Answer: A fork.

A fork. You can hear me, feel me and know that I'm there. But you'll never ever ever find me. What am I? Answer: The wind.

The wind. I once had eyes and a brain, but now I'm empty. What am I? Answer: A skull.

I'm covered with eyes and can often be found in your belly. What am I? Answer: A potato.

A potato. I grow only in the damp, murky darkness, but become shiny in the light. What am I? Answer : A pearl.

: A pearl. I come at night without being asked, then leave in the morning without being taken. What am I? Answer : The stars.

: The stars. October has 31 days, but some months have just 30. How many months have 28 days? Answer: All of them.

All of them. I am always hungry and must be fed. If I lick your finger, it's sure to turn red. What am I? Answer: A fire.

A fire. You hear me once and then once more. But I then I die until you call like before. What am I? Answer: An echo.

You can't see me and if you say my name, I will disappear. What am I? Answer : Silence.

: Silence. I am tall when I'm new and grow shorter when I'm old. Every Halloween you can find me glowing inside a jack-o'-lantern. What am I? Answer: A candle.

A candle. I am made of all ears but can't hear a thing. What am I? Answer: A cornfield.

Scary riddles with answers

Imagine there’s a boogie man living under your bed and he’s coming to eat you. What do you do? Answer : Quit imagining.

You don’t bury survivors. A haunted house has 17 ghosts, all but nine leave. How many are left? Answer: Nine.

Nine. If you only have one match and are trapped in a coffin with a candle and a lamp, which one do you light first? Answer: The match.

The floor of a one-story haunted house is black and the walls are green. What color are the stairs? Answer : There are no stairs, it’s a one-story house.

: There are no stairs, it’s a one-story house. A ghost rides into town on Monday, spends one night at a haunted house, then leaves on Monday. How is this possible? Answer: The ghost’s horse is named “Monday.”

The ghost’s horse is named “Monday.” The more of these a witch takes, the more she leaves behind. What are they? Answer: Footsteps.

Footsteps. The person who made me doesn’t want me. The person who bought me doesn’t need me. The person who uses me will never know. What am I? Answer: A coffin.

A coffin. I’m in you. You’re often in me. If I surround you completely, I can kill. What am I? Answer: Water.

I come with something beautiful but am razor sharp. If you don’t treat me with care, I will make you bleed. What am I? Answer: A thorn.

A thorn. I silently go up and down your stairs without ever making a sound. What am I? Answer: The carpet.

The carpet. I have three eyes in a row and one of them glows bright red. What am I? Answer: A stoplight.

Funny Halloween riddles

Did you hear about the two vampires that got into an argument? They had bad blood.

What did one skeleton say to the other? I've got a bone to pick with you.

Where do you find zombie houses? On a dead end street.

How do you fix a broken jack-o'-lantern? With a pumpkin patch.

Why don't zombies eat comedians? Because they taste funny.

Where did the vampire go to cash his check? The blood bank.

What do witches study in school? Spelling.

Why didn't the skeleton go to the prom? She had no body to dance with.

What did one pumpkin say to the other? I've only got pies for you.

Why did the angry witch leave her broom at home? She kept flying off the handle.

How do you know if a vampire is rich? It has blue blood.

What do you call a skeleton that won't get out of bed. Lazy bones.

How do you dispose of dead elements? Barium.

What lives in the woods, has a bark but never makes a sound? A tree.

Ghost riddles

Where do spirits go to buy stamps? The ghost office.

What do ghosts use to fix their hair? Scare spray.

What kind of pancakes do ghosts like? Booberry.

What's a ghost's favorite dessert? Ice scream.

What kind of rocks do ghosts collect? Tombstones.

Why did the ghost ride the elevator? It wanted to lift its spirit.