For the footwear aficionado, Rothy's has become synonymous with comfortable but cool. The brand is beloved for its versatile flats (the Duchess of Sussex wore them last year on a royal visit to Australia) and practically indestructible kids shoes and just yesterday it launched an ankle boot that might just become your new fall favorite.
The Chelsea Boot
The ankle-skimming boot features a thick white sole and an upper fabric made from recycled plastic waste repurposed using 3D knitting technology. It comes in eight different colors or patterns including neutrals like white, black and leopard (yes, leopard can be a neutral!) and colorful options like lilac, light blue and plum.
A notched detail at the ankle seems to make these boots universally flattering and in the product photos the shoes are styled with skirts and pants alike, meaning you can pretty much wear them with anything.
We haven't tried them ourselves (though one TODAY Parents writer swears by their washable sneakers), but the company describes the fit as a "sock-like experience that feels snug, cushioned and endlessly comfortable." Sign us up!
They claim to require no break-in period, which means you could potentially slip them on right out of the box and walk around pain free. That's not an experience many other shoes can offer!
After they've been well loved (read: beat up), the boots can also be thrown in the washing machine for an instant refresh.
Say it with us: These boots really were made for walking.
