Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 12, 2019, 6:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

We know that adults love the ease and comfort of a pair of Rothy's — even the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted wearing them! Now, the entire family can rock a pair of the popular shoes.

After launching a line of girls’ loafers last year, Rothy’s has decided to release a brand new kids’ sneaker line — for girls and boys.

We wonder whether or not they'll stand up to a muddy run in the park. But if they're as easy to clean as the adult shoes, we have hope!

The Rothy’s kids’ sneaker is an "easy, comfy slip-on that’s durable enough to hold up to playground sessions and science labs alike," according to the brand. And when they get covered in dirt, parents can simply toss them in the washing machine.

The sneaker is available in a fun range of patterns and colors, which are inspired by the 1970s. Like the adult version of the sneakers, the kids’ shoe has an athletic outsole and stretchy knit upper made out of recycled plastic water bottles.

They are sustainable, adorable and practical. Plus, they are available in kids sizes 11 to 4, and each pair costs $55.

Here are a few of our favorite styles from Rothy's new kids' sneaker collection.

Rothy's Kids' Sneakers

The '70s inspiration is clear in this retro rainbow style. This is a good option for kids who like to experiment with fashion, because the shoes will match pretty much any outfit. They're also just really cute.

If you need a more simple pair of shoes for your little one, this is it. The plain navy design can easily be dressed up or down for both boys and girls.

3. Yellow Puppy Camo, $55, Rothy's

This yellow pair is perfect for spring and summer. It features a cute puppy camo pattern that any animal-loving kiddo would love.

This bold flame design is another fun one that allows kids to add some personality to their wardrobe. If navy is not your kid's style, there is also a white shoe with the flame design.

If your kid loves pink, then they will love this bright pair of sneakers. I need them to make this color in adult sizes!

For more style picks, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!