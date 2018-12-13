Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Maureen Petrosky

Every year we scour the country for delicious and different gifts to bring joy right to the doorstep of the foodies on your list.

Here are our tastiest finds from around the country for this year. You should probably order them right now because the best gift is, of course, an edible one.

Katz’s Complete 3-Course Dinner for 4, $125, Katz's Delicatessen

From New York’s famous Katz Delicatessen comes this amazing spread including 1 lb pastrami, 1 lb corned beef, 2 quarts of matzoh ball soup, 1 quart of pickles, 1 half-loaf of seedless rye bread, 4 square knishes, mustard and your choice babka. Easy cooking instructions are included, and each package comes in a custom insulated Katz's box.

Gourmet Apples, about $10 an apple, Zwahlen's

These gourmet apples are to die for, whether you know someone with a sweet tooth or are looking for something fun to add to your holiday treat table. Slice and serve and feel like a kid in a candy store. With flavors like Apple Strudel and Sea Salt and Chocolate, your foodie friends will love these.

Piecaken’s Luxardo Cheesecake, $99, Goldbelly

This gift is perfect for cocktail connoisseurs and dessert lovers. This cheesecake is made with an entire jar of decadent Luxardo cherries and mimics the flavors of the Old-Fashioned cocktail. Clink!

San Pedro Seafood Feast for 6, $149, Goldbelly

This is truly a seafood feast. Simmer up a few large pans of this mix of mussels, shrimp, scallops, salmon and calamari in a delicious and well-spiced tomato and peppers broth. Serve with the crusty garlic bread warm from the oven and in minutes, an amazing dinner is served.

Holiday Crispie Treat 8-Pack, $44, Bliss & Baker

If you’ve got foodie kids or just kids at heart on your list this is the perfect gift box of treats. From mother/daughter team in Cali send a box of holiday inspired flavors like Salty Caramel, Peppymint, Vanilla Bean and Sugar Cookie are all tied up in a pretty red ribbon.

Filet Lover’s Gift Basket, $60, KC Cattle Co.

From America’s heartland, this Veteran run farm specializes in Wagyu beef that will melt in your mouth. Any meat lover will go gaga over this mouthwatering gift.

Breakfast Box, $58, Edgewood Locker

Ever had a blueberry maple brat or how about a cheesy hashbrown brat? This gift is perfect for the breakfast or brunch aficionado in your life. Complete with brats, breakfast links and bacon, this is no ordinary breakfast gift.

Wisconsin Cheese "Life of the Party" Gift Box, $69, Carr Valley Cheese

These six award-winning cheddar and jack cheeses from Carr Valley in Wisconsin are perfect for that friend who’s the life of the party, plus they arrive in a fun cow gift box! Featuring Wisconsin’s finest cheeses including Hot Pepper Jack, Guernsey, Medium Cheddar, Colby, Monterey Jack and Sharp 1-Year Cheddar, this gift box is the perfect for the cheese lovers on your list and is sure get any holiday party started!

Southern Classic Pecan Gift Tin, $30, Priester's Pecans

This festive gift tin is filled with delicious pecan flavors that include Milk Chocolate Pecans, Roasted and lightly Salted Pecans, Praline Pecans, Old-Fashioned Cane, and Honey Glazed Pecans. Straight from the fields, this is a true taste of the South.

Snake River Farms Kurobuta Boneless Half Ham, $59, Snake River Farms

A holiday must-have, this boneless half ham is rich, flavorful and produced using traditional curing and a smoked slowly over real hardwood. As the name implies, the bone has been removed for easy prep and slicing. The average weight is 3.5 lbs and serves 4 to 6 people.

Bloody Mary Popcorn, $5 a bag, Crafted by Cleetus

You don't want to get just one. This is perfect for anyone who likes a little spice to go along with their snacking.

Skier Chick Blend Coffee, $15 a bag, The Chicks Company

This is perfect for anyone you know who likes to hit the slopes. A perfect hot cup will warm them up once they finish their run.

Ruffino Salted Caramel Prosecco Pie, $35, Little Pie Company

How about something sweet to go along with a glass of Prosecco? This salted caramel apple pie is just the thing. Limited time only from the Little Pie Company in NYC.

Handcrafted Caramels Gift Box, $30, McCrea's Candies

This short gift box is a real treat for someone to receive over the holidays. Keep one at your desk for an afternoon pick-me-up or savor one after dinner. Good things do come in small packages.