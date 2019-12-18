Walmart just unveiled its 2019 bestsellers list, and among the list is a 2018 repeat that makes the perfect holiday gift.

For just $80, you can watch your favorite holiday movies in crystal-clear HD all winter long with Walmart's bestselling Sceptre TV. Last year, the LED TV was the retailer's top seller, and we're not surprised to see it remain one of the most popular items of 2019.

The 32-inch television is small enough to fit in any space but still gives a great viewing experience with its powerful sound and high resolution. Lightweight and easy to mount on a wall, it's the perfect finishing touch for any room from the kitchen to the playroom.

Despite the TV's small size, there's almost nothing it can't handle. It can be easily connected to a cablebox, or cord-cutters can simply plug in a Roku device and stream content with ease. USB and HDMI ports ensure that there's nothing you can't put on the 32-inch screen. And, if you want a little more control over what's being watched, there are even parental controls, so little ones can't be exposed to anything they shouldn't see.

Other popular products Walmart's list of 2019 bestsellers include the popular Instant Pot and cleaning essentials. Check them out, below.

The Bestselling Product of the Year

This multi-use, programmable Instant Pot can be a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, food warmer, steamer, or saute pan depending on what you need. The 7-in-1 capabilities allow you to downsize on kitchen tools, and the programmable features mean you can pop dinner in the pot and carry on with your day. Right now, it's on sale for 20% off, and hundreds of positive reviews back up its position as the best-selling item of 2019.

Other Bestsellers

Besides high-tech TVs and popular appliances, Walmart shoppers loved these three essentials.

Keep skin feeling clean and soft with flushable wipes. Made of gentle fabric designed to break down easily in water, your skin and your septic system will both love them. Hypoallergenic, lightly-scented, and alcohol-free, they're perfect for sensitive skin — and the infusions of Vitamin E and soothing aloe extract help moisturize while cleansing.

This hefty pack of paper towels will have you prepared for any holiday mess that arises. Each roll is equivalent to three normal paper towel rolls, and the select-a-size feature means you won't have to waste an entire sheet on a small mess. Twice as absorbent as the leading ordinary brand, it's no surprise that these towels are a favorite for cleaning.

Stay fresh and clean no matter where you are with disposable washcloths. Enhanced with Vitamin E, aloe, and chamomile, they're gentle on skin while still providing the same amount of cleaning power as a luxurious shower. Perfect for road trips, camping, or a life on the go, the cloths are large enough to clean your whole body and leave you feeling refreshed.

