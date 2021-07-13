Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's been a big year for Crocs.

The hotly debated clogs have held a spot on Amazon's bestseller list for months and the brand has had a number of big-name collaborations. Crocs has partnered with designer labels like Balenciaga and teamed up with celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Diplo and Post Malone for limited-edition collabs that all sold out almost immediately.

Now, Crocs is taking a step into the beauty world with its latest collaboration. Well, sort of. The footwear company has teamed up with Benefit Cosmetics to give its shoes a complete makeover. The new Benefit x Crocs shoes, which launched today, are the perfect marriage of the iconic brands — they combine the tried-and-true style and comfort of two of Croc's classic shoes along with Benefit's signature pink aesthetic.

The first of the two shoes, the Classic Clog is made with a semi-transparent sparkly material and feels like a nod to the jelly shoes you swooned over as a kid. The other option, the glittery two-strap Classic Sandal, are a breathable option for summer and will add a pop of color and sparkle to any outfit. They both come complete with Jibbitz charms that can be used to accessorize the shoes, including an actual compact mirror (for your midday touch-ups).

The limited-edition collaboration is available exclusively on the Crocs website.

