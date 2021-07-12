Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While you may not be able to perform like an Olympian, you can now lounge like one.

Last month it was announced that Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company Skims will be the official provider of undergarments, loungewear and pajamas for women on Team USA during the Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic games. And today, the entire collection launched on the brand's site for all of us non-Olympians to shop.

The line, which includes both an Olympic and Paralympic capsule, features everything from bras to robes, and items come in neutral colors like white, heather grey, sienna and navy.

“We’re so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo,” Kardashian previously said in a press release. “These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough.”

Below, we’re highlighting some of our favorite pieces from the new collection that you can sport during the Olympic games and long after.

Whether you’re drifting off to sleep or lounging around the house, you’ll love wearing these ribbed boxer shorts. They have an exposed waistband with the Olympics logo and a Team USA logo on the leg.

For a full-coverage option, grab these ribbed leggings, which also feature both logos and an exposed waistband.

An oversized tee is an easy-to-style summer wardrobe staple. And this one will pair perfectly with your favorite pair of leggings or jean shorts.

Rep Team USA in your sleep with this pajama set. Available in sizes XXS to 4X, the ultra-soft set comes with a long-sleeve pajama top and pants.

Slip into this comfortable robe after a bath or shower. It features graphics in support of the Tokyo Paralympic games and comes in three colors; grey, sienna and navy.

For moments when you need a little more support, but don’t want to wear a “real” bra, this sleep bra is a perfect choice. The soft pullover option features a scoop cut in the front and back.

This classic tank features a flattering scoop neck and is made from a ribbed knit material. You can wear it with the matching shorts or leggings from the collection or pair it with almost anything you already have in your closet.

