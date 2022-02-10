Cole Haan launched a sustainable shoe — and you'll never guess what its made of

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From mushroom leather to clothing made from crab shells, over the last few years many fashion companies have started experimenting with alternative materials in an effort to up their sustainability efforts.

And Cole Haan has just taken a similar step by launching its first-ever sustainable shoe — a sneaker made from dandelions. Yes, you read that right. The new Generation ZERØGRAND II features an outsole fabricated with FlowerFoam, a patent-pending material that's made of at least 25 percent natural dandelion rubber, the brand says.

The shoes are the first step in Cole Haan's Change Forward initiative, which represents the company's desire to use more naturally derived or recycled materials in its products.

"Cole Haan has pioneered a sustainable, performance outsole made from natural dandelion rubber,” David Maddocks, the brand president of Cole Haan said in a release. “We have been redefining footwear for nearly a century and we’ve always sought to bring innovative products to our consumers. Today, and tomorrow, we’re now innovating for their environment through our Change Forward initiative. Our entire company is excited to bring this product to market and transform our product line through this initiative.”