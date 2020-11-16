This bestselling sneaker brand now makes my favorite WFH clothes

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Clothing made from crab shells? Yes, you read that right. Famous for its comfortable, minimalistic and wool sneakers, Allbirds now has an eco-friendly apparel line.

The new collection from the popular Australian shoe brand is full of great closet basics like a cardigan and a puffer coat that don't necessarily "look” eco-friendly at first glance. That said, these multifunctional garments are made with all-natural materials like recycled polyester, eucalyptus fiber and chitosan, an odor-reducing fiber extracted from crab shells.

Lucky for me, I got a chance to try a few pieces that have turned into my work-from-home staples while supporting a natural clothing line!

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

I love its minimalist design

The Wool Jumper and TrinoXO™ tee have become two of the softest, coziest pieces in my wardrobe. Just as Allbirds' footwear is designed, their clothing line is simplistic and functional. They also designed their clothes with muted colors, which are easy for styling and layering and go with everything you already have in your closet.

The TrinoXO™ Tee is soft and breezy

Allbirds' T-shirt is so lightweight, it almost feels like tissue paper! It hangs loose and drapes flowy for an oversized, breezy look. However, it does have a boxy shape with a crew neckline, which I found to be a little unflattering as I usually wear tees that are more form-fitting. If you prefer a fit that doesn’t show all your business, this may work better for you.

I've been working out at home through the pandemic, and this easy-to-throw-on tee has also been perfect for that! As per the Allbirds website, “The Tee is simply designed and soft to the touch, the TrinoXO™ Tee uses revolutionary natural materials like snow crab shells to reduce odor and stay fresh between washes.” It also is made from three other naturally sourced materials: lyocell, spandex and the unbelievably soft merino wool. Since using it mostly for workouts, I can attest to the reduced odor feature even after multiple wears!

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

The Wool Jumper is perfect for sweater weather

The Wool Jumper is a soft, cozy sweater made from merino wool — and it's personally my favorite part of the collection. The Jumper, made from 100% ZQ Merino wool, has a classic fit and a crew neckline. Easy to style and layer, I have shamelessly been wearing this knit day after day.

I prefer my sweaters to be chunky and oversized, so I sized up and thought the fit was perfect. I sometimes struggle finding a chunky sweater that doesn’t itch or feel heavy and uncomfortable, so this Allbirds jumper was a win-win. The sweater comes in grey, black and a limited-edition orchid color.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

On top of being good for the earth, these pieces will become a regular part of your WFH uniform. It's even the perfect gift for this holiday season — or you can just treat yourself to a sweater or two.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!