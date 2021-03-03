'Clean Sweep': Refresh your beauty cabinet with these 7 products

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring cleaning goes way beyond vacuuming and scrubbing. For those getting a head start on the process, your beauty cabinet may not be the first area that you think to tackle, but it could likely use some TLC.

And it's more than just washing your makeup brushes and getting rid of old products (because those years-old lotions are probably expired). Doing a clean sweep of your beauty routine for the new season means replacing your winter staples with fresh additions. Allure editor-in-chief Michelle Lee joined the 3rd hour of TODAY for "Clean Sweep" and shared the essential hair, skin and nail products that you'll want to add to your rotation this season.

From an acne solution to a waterless shampoo, here are the products to add to your beauty cabinet ahead of spring.

Hair

Haircare company OWA recently changed its name to Susteau, but the company is still making its signature waterless hair products. Designed for all hair types, this powder-to-lather shampoo gently cleanses hair, leaving you with softer, healthier locks. One bottle is equivalent to four bottles of liquid shampoo, so you won't be running out any time soon. It's available for pre-order now and is expected to ship in late March.

Neutrogena's clarifying scrub is made with pink grapefruit to invigorate your hair and your senses. The formula is pH-balanced and will gently remove product and oil buildup for a cleaner, healthier scalp.

Body

When it comes to getting overall smoother and softer skin, exfoliation is key. This scrub provides moderate exfoliation to help remove dead skin cells and make way for new ones. The easily spreadable cream is made with moisturizing cream to deliver a dose of hydration.

Keep these wipes in your purse or gym bag for whenever you need a quick refresh during the day. The gentle and alcohol-free wipes can be used to remove sweat, perfect for moments when you're in a rush and don't have time to rinse off. They'll remove odor and leave you smelling like the fresh scent of white flower and lychee.

Face

An instant facial in a small package, these exfoliating pads will help your skin feel smooth and refreshed. Each pad is saturated in the AHA formula, with glycolic acid to clear your pores, lemon to tone skin and the brand's plant-based probiotic to support a strong skin barrier. Use it on clean skin - all skin types — at night three times a week, and gradually work your way up to daily use.

Keep your skin clear with this cleansing bar, made with charcoal, tea tree oil and shea butter. The formula is designed to reduce inflammation, prevent breakouts and nourish skin. Available exclusively at Ulta, the bar has an impressive average 4.8-star rating from more than 4,300 reviews, with reviewers saying that it helped clear up cystic acne and scarring.

Nails

Your nails need some TLC, too. This serum will hydrate and soothe cuticles, improving the look of your manicure. While you can get the solution on its own, you can also grab it as a part of the Olive & June Mani System, which includes everything you need, from tools to polish, to perfect your at-home manicure.

